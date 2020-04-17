Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chinese Self-Driving Startup Launches 'Contactless' Deliveries To Combat Coronavirus Pandemic In California
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 17, 2020 4:08am   Comments
Share:
Chinese Self-Driving Startup Launches 'Contactless' Deliveries To Combat Coronavirus Pandemic In California

Autonomous driving technology developer Pony.ai has launched "contact last-mile delivery service" in Irvine, California, it announced Thursday.

What Happened

The startup, co-based in China and California, said that it has partnered with e-commerce company Yamibuy, and would be delivering its products directly to customers using its self-driving vehicles during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) competitor had launched a "Robotaxi" service in California in November last year.

The service is stopped due to the shelter-in-place orders placed by the California government to curb the spread of the virus, CNBC noted.

The same 10-vehicle fleet will be used to make the deliveries, which includes delivery of essential goods like groceries, according to CNBC.

Pony.ai claims that the whole procedure is "contactless." CNBC reported that customers could either pick up the order from the vehicle, or an "operator," who is inside the vehicle can deliver it to their doorstep.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pony.ai

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Big Stocks Moving After Hours As Market Cheers Gilead, 'Reopening' Updates
Alibaba, Tesla Among Cramer's Stay-At-Home Stock Ideas
CEO Elon Musk's 'Taking Tesla Private' Tweet Wasn't Merely 'Aspirational,' Judge Rules He Must Face Lawsuit
VW Settlement, Market Momentum Boost California Clean Truck Projects
Steve Grasso Says Tesla Has 'Defied All Laws Of Probability'
Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC coronavirus Covid-19 US automotive industryNews Startups Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com