Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Study Says Half Of All Chinese Restaurants Are Closed, Chicken Wing Chains Holding Up Best
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2020 9:13pm   Comments
Share:
Study Says Half Of All Chinese Restaurants Are Closed, Chicken Wing Chains Holding Up Best

Around one out of every two Chinese restaurants in the U.S. were forced to close their doors because of the coronavirus, according to data compiled by Womply, a marketing company. 

'An Unfair Backlash' For Chinese Restaurants 

Chinese restaurants that were performing well prior to the coronavirus outbreak are by far the hardest hit among the styles of cuisines typically associated with takeout, according to Womply.

Fifty-eight percent of Chinese restaurants are now closed, and it is evident the group is suffering "an unfair backlash" during the pandemic, the report said. 

In comparison, 29% of tacos-themed and Indian restaurants are closed, followed by sandwich/deli shops at 27% and burger restaurants at 26%, according to Womply.

Just 9% of chicken wings restaurants are closed, making it the best-performing category of food associated with takeaway options, the firm said. 

It is clear from the data that Chinese restaurants are victims of discrimination to the point where it is having an impact on the business, according to Womply.

By region, 43% of Asian-themed restaurants have closed — nearly twice the rate as the next closest hardest-hit cuisines, Greek and Middle Eastern at 28%.

The coronavirus' impact on the restaurant industry could continue, according to Womply, which said a "growing number of restaurants" are likely to follow suit and be forced to close their doors.

Related Links:

Early Data Suggests Restaurant Industry Is Bottoming Out

Celeb Chef Robert Irvine Says Coronavirus Will Permanently Change Restaurant Business

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: WomplyNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com