Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2020 10:19am   Comments
On Thursday morning, 49 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was MoSys (NASDAQ: MOSY).

Stocks that set new 52-week highs on Thursday are as follows:

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2,379.00 with a daily change of up 2.7%.
  • Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares hit $444.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.46%.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares were up 3.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.94.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares hit $155.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.01%.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.18%.
  • Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares broke to $67.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares hit $45.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.1%.
  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) stock made a new 52-week high of $180.71 Thursday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
  • Centene (NYSE: CNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.
  • Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.11 Thursday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.54 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.59%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $309.09 with a daily change of up 4.31%.
  • Sea (NYSE: SE) shares were up 5.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.77.
  • Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares hit a yearly high of $131.66. The stock traded up 4.47% on the session.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $105.15 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.9%.
  • Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were up 3.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $148.28.
  • Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.53%.
  • Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $104.09. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
  • MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares hit a yearly high of $429.96. The stock traded up 2.85% on the session.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were up 0.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.48 for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.56. The stock traded up 3.28% on the session.
  • Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) stock set a new 52-week high of $204.93 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.52%.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.65. The stock traded up 4.9% on the session.
  • Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares hit a yearly high of $124.68. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares were up 1.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.48 for a change of up 1.33%.
  • Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares broke to $7.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%.
  • Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ: REYN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $213.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.39%.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $89.54. Shares traded up 2.43%.
  • Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares set a new yearly high of $95.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
  • Novagold Resources (AMEX: NG) shares hit $12.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.3%.
  • Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.49 Thursday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.
  • Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%.
  • Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 73.63%.
  • Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.33 on Thursday, moving up 9.92%.
  • Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares were up 13.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.41 for a change of up 13.71%.
  • PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.34 on Thursday, moving up 0.98%.
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.77 with a daily change of up 2.13%.
  • Catasys (NASDAQ: CATS) shares were up 5.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.58 for a change of up 5.4%.
  • Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ: GSMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.80 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) shares broke to $12.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%.
  • Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) shares were up 6.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.93.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.75 Thursday. The stock was up 19.03% for the day.
  • Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) shares broke to $2.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.16%.
  • Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ: ENT) shares were up 2203.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.40 for a change of up 2203.65%.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.78 with a daily change of up 50.33%.
  • Edison Nation (NASDAQ: EDNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.20 Thursday. The stock was up 144.31% for the day.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) shares broke to $7.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.12%.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.65 with a daily change of up 226.47%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

