Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.
Roth Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and $36 price target. The stock has been of interest amid the coronavirus pandemic as gyms close.
Peloton is an American exercise equipment and media company that was founded in 2012 and launched with help from a Kickstarter funding campaign in 2013.
Peloton shares were trading up 9.76% at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.02 and a 52-week low of $17.70.
Related Links:
Peloton Cancels April Live Classes
Peloton Interactive Opens Below IPO Price
Latest Ratings for PTON
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Roth Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Apr 2020
|Rosenblatt
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2020
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for PTON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Initiation Analyst Ratings