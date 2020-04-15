Market Overview

Tesla China Car Registrations Buck Industry Slump In March
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 8:37am   Comments
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Chinese operations are up and running in full swing, as evident by data released by auto consultant firm LMC Automotive.

Reuters reported the electric vehicle maker's car registrations in China rose 450% to 12,709 units in March.

The numbers appear commendable, as Tesla's manufacturing in China took a hit in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's Shanghai Gigafactory resumed production in full capacity only in late February following nearly a month-long disruptions.

In comparison, U.S.-listed Chinese EV maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) reported vehicle deliveries of 1,533 in March, a 116.8% month-over-month increase.

Tesla also seems to be bucking the industry-wide slump, as overall auto sales in China declined 43.4% in March, as cautious consumers tighten their purse strings.

Tesla's stock has been on a roll this week, moving higher by more than 20% in just two trading sessions. The stock traded around $739 per share at time of publication.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China coronavirusNews Retail Sales Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

