Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Cuts Affiliate Commissions In US
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2020 6:22am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Cuts Affiliate Commissions In US

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Tuesday cut commissions paid as part of its affiliate program in the United States across categories, CNBC reported.

What Happened

The affiliates make money by recommending a product on Amazon on their own websites or channels and get a cut of the revenue when the consumer ends up making the purchase.

Some of the worst-affected categories included "Grocery," where the commission has been reduced from 5% to 1%, according to the changes posted on its website.

For health and personal care items, the affiliates will also only receive 1%, compared to the earlier 4.5%. Commission on Amazon Fresh products has been reduced from 3% to 1%.

Home items, including furniture, will bag a 3% commission for the affiliates, compared to the 8% earlier.

Amazon confirmed the change to CNBC but declined to say if the cuts were related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Why It Matters

Amazon's business has been differently impacted by the coronavirus outbreak than others. While the e-commerce giant almost denied the deliveries of items deemed "non-essential" during the pandemic in the U.S. until recently, it is seeing increased demand for essential items.

The Seattle-based company hired an additional 100,000 workers over the past month and is looking to add another 75,000 people to its workforce as soon as possible.

Price Action

Amazon's shares closed 5.3% higher at $2,283.32 on Tuesday. The shares traded 0.6% lower in the after-hours session at $2,270.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

'Choose Joplin,' A Missouri City Trying To Get Tesla To Build Gigafactory There, Offers $1B In Incentives
Jeff Bezos Worth Skyrockets As Amazon Stock Soars
Webcam, Computer Accessory Demand Booms As Workers Telecommute During Coronavirus Pandemic
Will Coronavirus Kick Grocery Services To The Curb?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Earnings Lower Than Expected, But Positive Tone Helps Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC coronavirus e-commerce Jeff BezosNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga