UPS Speeds Up Delivery Of Qiagen Coronavirus Test Kits

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) said Tuesday that it's scaling efforts rapidly in order to deliver Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) COVID-19 testing kits across the world more quickly.

UPS Works With Qiagen To Combat Coronavirus

As an essential service provider, UPS said it's combining its global network capabilities with Qiagen's enhanced production capacity.

The tests are manufactured at Qiagen's Hilden, Germany facility.

UPS is seeking to swiftly deliver nucleic acid extraction kits that are critical for testing and the novel QIAstat-Dx coronavirus test cartridges across the world to health care workers, the logistics company said in a press release.

"Agility, flexibility and fast response in the supply chain arena are helping to combat this outbreak as it shifts from Asia to Europe and North America," Lou Rivieccio, president of UPS Europe, said in a statement.

UPS Expanding European Footprint

UPS said it recently invested $2 billion in its European network and services and, through its European air hub at Cologne-Bonn Airport, manages necessary shipments in Europe and across the world.

Supporting The COVID-19 Fight Besides offering transport support to global public health bodies, such as with recent ventilators shipment to U.K. National Health Services, UPS said it has also announced new grant allocations to United Nations agencies, humanitarian relief partners and international non-governmental organizations.

In U.S, UPS and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have coordinated efforts for Project Airbridge, which aims to speed up shipments of required vital supplies across U.S. hospitals.

UPS shares were up 3.17% at $101.54 near the end of Tuesday's trading session.

Public domain photo via Wikimedia.