Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

On Monday, these stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 47.59%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 47.59%. Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares were up 30.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.52.

shares were up 30.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.52. Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares set a new yearly high of $9.98 this morning. The stock was up 19.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $9.98 this morning. The stock was up 19.62% on the session. CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.39. Shares traded up 28.68%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.39. Shares traded up 28.68%. Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.08 on Monday, moving up 6.03%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.08 on Monday, moving up 6.03%. Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.72 on Monday, moving up 0.41%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.72 on Monday, moving up 0.41%. Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares were up 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.42 for a change of up 1.63%.

shares were up 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.42 for a change of up 1.63%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares were up 3.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.81.

shares were up 3.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.81. Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.84.

shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.84. Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares hit $58.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.

shares hit $58.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $519.00. The stock traded down 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $519.00. The stock traded down 0.52% on the session. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.96. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

