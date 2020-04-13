Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2020 10:25am   Comments
Share:

On Monday, these stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) fell 0.41%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 47.59%.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares were up 30.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.52.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares set a new yearly high of $9.98 this morning. The stock was up 19.62% on the session.
  • CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.39. Shares traded up 28.68%.
  • Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.08 on Monday, moving up 6.03%.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.72 on Monday, moving up 0.41%.
  • Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares were up 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.42 for a change of up 1.63%.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares were up 3.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.81.
  • Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.84.
  • Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares hit $58.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $519.00. The stock traded down 0.52% on the session.
  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.96. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CEMI + CTSO)

20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
5 Stocks To Watch For April 13, 2020
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga