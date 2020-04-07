Market Overview

Why Livongo Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2020 2:05pm   Comments
Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company reported first-quarter sales guidance above prior forecasts.

The company sees preliminary first-quarter sales of $65.5-$66.5 million, up from $60-$62 million prior guidance.

Livongo Health provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in the U.S. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science.

Livongo Health shares were trading up 9.37% at $32.91 on Tuesday at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.68 and a 52-week low of $15.12.

