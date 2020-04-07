Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exxon Mobil Cuts 2020 Capital Spending As It Faces Weak Oil Demand, Pandemic
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2020 8:50am   Comments
Share:
Exxon Mobil Cuts 2020 Capital Spending As It Faces Weak Oil Demand, Pandemic

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) announced Tuesday that it will reduce 2020 capital spending by 30% and lower cash operating expenses by 15% in response to low commodity prices resulting from oversupply and a drop in demand due to the coronavirus.

Capital investments for 2020 are now expected to be at $23 billion, down from Exxon's prior $33-billion estimate.

The cutbacks are most significant in the Permian Basin, a region where Exxon said short-cycle investments can be more easily adjusted to market conditions while preserving long-term value. 

“The long-term fundamentals that underpin the company’s business plans have not changed — population and energy demand will grow, and the economy will rebound,” CEO Darren Woods said in a statement. 

“Our capital allocation priorities also remain unchanged. Our objective is to continue investing in industry-advantaged projects to create value, preserve cash for the dividend and make appropriate and prudent use of our balance sheet.” 

ExxonMobil said it continues to monitor market developments and can make additional cutbacks if necessary.  

Exxon Mobil shares were up 6.03% at $42.91 in Tuesday's premarket session. 

The stock has a 52-week high of $83.49 and a 52-week low of $30.11.

Related Links:

Exxon Mobil Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

Exxon Mobil Says Q4 Earnings Will Benefit From Var Energi Sale

Photo by Michael Rivera via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XOM)

TD Ameritrade Index Reflects A Direct Response To The COVID-19 Pandemic
Investor Movement Index Summary: March 2020
Analysts Share Stocks They Would Buy In This Environment: Exxon Mobil, P&G And More
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Exxon Mobil
Energy Stocks In Focus As Crude Oil Extends Rally, But Weak Employment Data Could Set the Tone
Leverage Bullish Oil ETN Gets An Upsizing As Crude Prices Falter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 OilNews Guidance Commodities Markets Best of Benzinga

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga