Why 3M's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) are trading higher after the U.S. government ordered production of 180 million masks.

With the coronavirus expected to reach its peak within the next two weeks, the demand for N95 masks has increased drastically, so much so that manufacturers can’t keep up with demand and other companies have converted to making the protective gear.

President Trump has been openly critical of companies such as General Motors (NYSE: GM) and 3M (NYSE: MMM).

We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks. "P Act" all the way. Big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing - will have a big price to pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2020

On April 4, Trump announced that FEMA and HHS ordered 180 million masks and that they are working with 3M to help satisfy that order. The cooperation of Trump and 3M could signify the end of the feud between the two, although it was not stated that 3M actually fulfilled the order.

President Trump: "FEMA and HHS have ordered 180 million -- think of that 180 million who ever heard of 180 million N95 -- masks." pic.twitter.com/OlxMLHJCYI — The Hill (@thehill) April 4, 2020

