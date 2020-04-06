Why Quotient's Stock Is Moving Higher Today
Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the company announced the completion of its coronavirus antibodies test development.
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide.
Quotient shares were trading up 19.97% at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.30 and a 52-week low of $2.40.
Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: coronavirus why it's movingNews