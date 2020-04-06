Market Overview

Why Quotient's Stock Is Moving Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 06, 2020 1:03pm   Comments
Why Quotient's Stock Is Moving Higher Today

Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the company announced the completion of its coronavirus antibodies test development.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide.

Quotient shares were trading up 19.97% at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.30 and a 52-week low of $2.40.

