Why Etsy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 03, 2020 2:08pm   Comments
Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading higher on Friday, after the company provided a business update.

The company indicated it saw recovery in gross merchandise sales in the fourth week of March.

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria also maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $54 to $46.

Etsy shares are trading up 7.37% at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $71.80 and a 52-week low of $29.95.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

