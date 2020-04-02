Market Overview

Jobless Claims And Port Disruptions: Coronavirus Freight Market Update 4.2.20 (With Video)
FreightWaves  
April 02, 2020 3:54pm   Comments
Jobless Claims And Port Disruptions: Coronavirus Freight Market Update 4.2.20 With Video

On today's Coronavirus Freight Market Update, Tim Dooner and Michael Vincent will be talking about the economic impact that covid-19 is having on freight and the transportation industry. They'll cover the latest news and freight flows backed by data driven insights powered by SONAR.

On this episode they'll be joined by Steve Ferreira, CEO & Founder, Ocean Audit LLC, Lori Ann LaRocco, Sr. Editor of Guests, CNBC, and Bob Poulos, CEO, V3 Transportation.

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12PM ET on FreightWaves LinkedinFacebook, and YouTube channels.

