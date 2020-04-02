Thursday's Market Minute: Stocks Struggle To Find Footing

Volatile trading continues this week as stocks consolidate from their recent upswing, but whether the recent move upward was merely a dead cat bounce after the worst 1Q ever remains to be seen.

Yesterday’s -4.1% decline in the S&P 500 futures contract likely did little to ease investors’ fears. The /ES has stalled near the 21-day EMA for much of the last week. A close above this level, currently near 2596, as well as above further resistance at the yearly 50% Linear Regression Channel lower line near 2633, could provide some impetus for a continued bullish move.

Russell 2000 futures were the weakest of the four major U.S. indices yesterday, notching a -5.7% slump before closing near 1070. The small-caps have been the most troubled of the major indices, as they led to the downside before the crash and have logged a 35% decline year-to-date. Is the /RTY once again providing a clue about the overall market direction?

Watch for resistance near the confluence of the previous highs and the 21-day EMA around 1180 to the upside, and for support near 1000 to the downside.

