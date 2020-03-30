Market Overview

Why Intel's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2020 11:03am   Comments
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading higher on Monday, after it was reported the company is set to unveil new 14nm processors chips in April.

"[T]he coronavirus pandemic may seriously hinder end-market demand for related PCs and motherboards, according to sources from the upstream supply chain," DigiTimes reported.

Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in Silicon Valley.

Intel shares were up 5.33% at $55.16 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $69.29 and a 52-week low of $42.86.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

