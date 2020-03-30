Why Intel's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading higher on Monday, after it was reported the company is set to unveil new 14nm processors chips in April.

"[T]he coronavirus pandemic may seriously hinder end-market demand for related PCs and motherboards, according to sources from the upstream supply chain," DigiTimes reported.

Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in Silicon Valley.

Intel shares were up 5.33% at $55.16 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $69.29 and a 52-week low of $42.86.