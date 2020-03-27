Disney Partners With Vera Bradley To Launch New Merchandise

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has partnered with Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) to launch two limited novelty patterns for Disney theme park merchandise.

Vera Bradley is a women's fashion and lifestyle brand, the company is once again working with Disney theme park merchandise to create two limited release novelty patterns called Mickey's Colorful Garden and Mickey's Colorful Meadow.

Vera Bradley's stock traded around $4.44 per share at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.45 and a 52-week low of $3.24.

Disney shares traded around $105.36. The stock has a 52-week high of $153.41 and a 52-week low of $79.07.