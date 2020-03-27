Market Overview

Disney Partners With Vera Bradley To Launch New Merchandise
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2020 9:20am   Comments
Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has partnered with Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) to launch two limited novelty patterns for Disney theme park merchandise.

Vera Bradley is a women's fashion and lifestyle brand, the company is once again working with Disney theme park merchandise to create two limited release novelty patterns called Mickey's Colorful Garden and Mickey's Colorful Meadow.

See Also: Disney's Bob Iger Addresses The Coronavirus: We Are 'Incredibly Resilient'

Vera Bradley's stock traded around $4.44 per share at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.45 and a 52-week low of $3.24.

Disney shares traded around $105.36. The stock has a 52-week high of $153.41 and a 52-week low of $79.07.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

