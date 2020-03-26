Why Henry Schein's Stock Traded Higher Today

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) shares trading higher on Thursday, after the company announced the availability of its Standard Q coronavirus test.

The antibody rapid blood test, known as Standard Q COVID-19 IgM/IgG rapid test delivers results within 15 minutes from a pinprick with no instrumentation required.

Henry Schein is an American distributor of healthcare products and services with a presence in 32 countries.

Henry Schein shares were trading up 7% at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $73.99 and $41.85.

