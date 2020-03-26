Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 12:33pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares climbed 214.7% to $7.08. JMP Securities upgraded Granite Point Mortgage from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $10 price target.
  • AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) gained 127.7% to $5.83 after gaining 20% on Wednesday.
  • MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) surged 105.7% to $2.3450 after surging around 217% on Wednesday.
  • New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares rose 76.2% to $2.15 after jumping about 20% on Wednesday. The US Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus to support the economy amid coronavirus disruption.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares rose 65.4% to $4.8801 after gaining 17% on Wednesday.
  • Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) shares surged 59.5% to $6.14 after climbing 49% on Wednesday.
  • Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) gained 50% to $14.69.
  • Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) gained 43% to $7.00.
  • Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) rose 42% to $5.26 after the US Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus to support the economy amid coronavirus disruption.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) gained 41.6% to $8.88.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares surged 41.3% to $7.12.
  • BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) gained 37.7% to $3.03.
  • Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) shares climbed 37% to $4.01.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) rose 36.8% to $4.6650 after declining 21% on Wednesday.
  • Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) shares gained 36% to $4.7502.
  • Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) shares rose 35.8% to $6.86.
  • Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) surged 35% to $12.57.
  • Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) gained 35% to $5.09.
  • Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) shares climbed 34.6% to $10.14.
  • Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) rose 34.5% to $5.85.
  • Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: STWD) surged 33.4% to $13.66.
  • Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) shares climbed 32.3% to $17.53.
  • BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) surged 31.4% to $3.9293.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) rose 31% to $22.02.
  • Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) gained 31% to $3.61.
  • Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) shares rose 30.6% to $7.51.
  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 30% to $8.29.
  • Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) rose 29% to $31.71.
  • Service Properties Trust (NYSE: SVC) rose 27.2% to $7.35.
  • Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares climbed 26.2% to $0.7698 after gaining 27% on Wednesday.
  • Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) gained 26% to $24.75.
  • PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) surged 26% to $3.79.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) gained 26% to $3.84.
  • Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) rose 25% to $9.16 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) climbed 23% to $11.09.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 22.3% to $2.4699.
  • Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) rose 20.8% to $3.3698.
  • BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares jumped 20% to $4.63.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 20% to $5.68 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results up from last year. The company also announced a $10 million share buyback.
  • Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) climbed 19% to $9.15.
  • Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) rose 18% to $13.68.
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 17.2% to $0.7062 after gaining 17% on Wednesday.
  • Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) gained 14% to $29.50 after the company reported connected users increased from 10.5 million to 12.5 million over a 9-day span.
  • Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares rose 12.3% to $16.43 after surging over 20% on Wednesday.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) rose 10.5% to $15.01 after rising 13% on Wednesday.
  • Grifols SA – ADR (NYSE: GRFS) rose 7.4% to $19.08 after the company announced it has entered into a formal collaboration with the US government to produce a treatment for the Coronavirus.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 28% to $0.23. XpresSpa Group priced its 8.75 million common stock offering for gross proceeds of $1.79 million.
  • Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 26.2% to $2.99. Astrotech shares jumped 265% on Wednesday after the company announced it is developing its BreathTest 1000 screening instrument for lung diseases including Coronavirus and Pneumonia.
  • Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares dropped 19.3% to $1.63 after rising 15% on Wednesday.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 15.4% to $1.71. HyreCar reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares tumbled 14.3% to $2.4591. Sigma Labs reported Q4 results on Wednesday.
  • Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 11.9% to $0.3084 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dipped 11.2% to $2.0157.
  • AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) dropped 11.1% to $53.47.
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) fell 10% to $2.1399.
  • Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares declined 9.1% to $7.42.
  • Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) dropped 8.1% to $2.2057.
  • Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) fell 7.2% to $58.01 after surging over 22% on Wednesday.
  • Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVUS) fell 5.5% to $0.3591 after the company registered for a common stock offering of roughly 7.24 million shares.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares fell 5.5% to $69.02. Goldman Sachs downgraded Beyond Meat from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $129 to $39.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABR + ACRE)

115 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
96 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga