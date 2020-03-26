60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares climbed 214.7% to $7.08. JMP Securities upgraded Granite Point Mortgage from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $10 price target.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) gained 127.7% to $5.83 after gaining 20% on Wednesday.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) surged 105.7% to $2.3450 after surging around 217% on Wednesday.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares rose 76.2% to $2.15 after jumping about 20% on Wednesday. The US Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus to support the economy amid coronavirus disruption.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares rose 65.4% to $4.8801 after gaining 17% on Wednesday.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) shares surged 59.5% to $6.14 after climbing 49% on Wednesday.
- Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) gained 50% to $14.69.
- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) gained 43% to $7.00.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) rose 42% to $5.26 after the US Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus to support the economy amid coronavirus disruption.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) gained 41.6% to $8.88.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares surged 41.3% to $7.12.
- BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) gained 37.7% to $3.03.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) shares climbed 37% to $4.01.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) rose 36.8% to $4.6650 after declining 21% on Wednesday.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) shares gained 36% to $4.7502.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) shares rose 35.8% to $6.86.
- Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) surged 35% to $12.57.
- Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) gained 35% to $5.09.
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) shares climbed 34.6% to $10.14.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) rose 34.5% to $5.85.
- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: STWD) surged 33.4% to $13.66.
- Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) shares climbed 32.3% to $17.53.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) surged 31.4% to $3.9293.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) rose 31% to $22.02.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) gained 31% to $3.61.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) shares rose 30.6% to $7.51.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 30% to $8.29.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) rose 29% to $31.71.
- Service Properties Trust (NYSE: SVC) rose 27.2% to $7.35.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares climbed 26.2% to $0.7698 after gaining 27% on Wednesday.
- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) gained 26% to $24.75.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) surged 26% to $3.79.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) gained 26% to $3.84.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) rose 25% to $9.16 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) climbed 23% to $11.09.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 22.3% to $2.4699.
- Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) rose 20.8% to $3.3698.
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares jumped 20% to $4.63.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 20% to $5.68 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results up from last year. The company also announced a $10 million share buyback.
- Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) climbed 19% to $9.15.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) rose 18% to $13.68.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 17.2% to $0.7062 after gaining 17% on Wednesday.
- Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) gained 14% to $29.50 after the company reported connected users increased from 10.5 million to 12.5 million over a 9-day span.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares rose 12.3% to $16.43 after surging over 20% on Wednesday.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) rose 10.5% to $15.01 after rising 13% on Wednesday.
- Grifols SA – ADR (NYSE: GRFS) rose 7.4% to $19.08 after the company announced it has entered into a formal collaboration with the US government to produce a treatment for the Coronavirus.
Losers
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 28% to $0.23. XpresSpa Group priced its 8.75 million common stock offering for gross proceeds of $1.79 million.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 26.2% to $2.99. Astrotech shares jumped 265% on Wednesday after the company announced it is developing its BreathTest 1000 screening instrument for lung diseases including Coronavirus and Pneumonia.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares dropped 19.3% to $1.63 after rising 15% on Wednesday.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 15.4% to $1.71. HyreCar reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares tumbled 14.3% to $2.4591. Sigma Labs reported Q4 results on Wednesday.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 11.9% to $0.3084 after reporting Q4 results.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dipped 11.2% to $2.0157.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) dropped 11.1% to $53.47.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) fell 10% to $2.1399.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares declined 9.1% to $7.42.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) dropped 8.1% to $2.2057.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) fell 7.2% to $58.01 after surging over 22% on Wednesday.
- Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVUS) fell 5.5% to $0.3591 after the company registered for a common stock offering of roughly 7.24 million shares.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares fell 5.5% to $69.02. Goldman Sachs downgraded Beyond Meat from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $129 to $39.
