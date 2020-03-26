31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) rose 30% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after surging around 217% on Wednesday.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares rose 17.2% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after jumping about 20% on Wednesday.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) rose 15.5% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after declining 21% on Wednesday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 15.4% to $2.10 in pre-market trading.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 14.4% to $10.25 in pre-market trading after climbing around 10% on Wednesday.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) shares rose 13.3% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Wednesday.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) rose 11.8% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Wednesday.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 11.6% to $0.29 in pre-market trading after gaining over 13% on Wednesday.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares rose 10.9% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) rose 10.5% to $19.64 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Wednesday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 10.1% to $9.56 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares rose 9.9% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Wednesday.
- Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) rose 8.8% to $0.81 in pre-market trading after the company's Pizza Inn launched Contactless Buffet To Go for carryout and delivery.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 5.8% to $44.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Losers
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 33.3% to $0.2127 in pre-market trading. XpresSpa Group priced its 8.75 million common stock offering for gross proceeds of $1.79 million.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 21.2% to $3.19 in pre-market trading. Astrotech shares jumped 265% on Wednesday after the company announced it is developing its BreathTest 1000 screening instrument for lung diseases including Coronavirus and Pneumonia.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NYSE: USAU) fell 15% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after rising around 24% on Wednesday.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 14% to $0.55 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares climbed 64% on Wednesday after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement to support the development of a rapid COVID-19 test developed by Hackensack Meridian Health.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 13.8% to $0.5002 in pre-market trading.
- Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVUS) fell 13.2% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after the company registered for a common stock offering of roughly 7.24 million shares.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 10.3% to $6.22 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) fell 10.1% to $5.28 in pre-market trading after rising around 12% on Wednesday.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 7.7% to $12.55 in the pre-market trading session after rising 13% on Wednesday.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 7.1% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Wednesday.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 5.7% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) fell 5.5% to $40.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Wednesday.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares fell 5.1% to $13.90 in pre-market trading after surging over 20% on Wednesday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares fell 4.9% to $69.45 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Beyond Meat from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $129 to $39.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) fell 4.8% to $59.50 in pre-market trading after surging over 22% on Wednesday.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 4.8% to $62.70 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Expedia Group from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $126 to $50.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) fell 4.7% to $17.99 in pre-market trading.
