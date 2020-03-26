88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares jumped 264.9% to close at $4.05 on Wednesday after the company announced it is developing its BreathTest 1000 screening instrument for lung diseases including Coronavirus and Pneumonia.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) shares jumped 216.7% to close at $1.14 on Wednesday after dropping around 87% on Tuesday.
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) shares gained 80.6% to close at $10.33.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) rose 79.3% to close at $4.68 after declining around 40% on Tuesday.
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) rose 75% to close at $7.42 after dropping 32% on Tuesday.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares surged 64.1% to close at $0.6395 after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement to support the development of a rapid COVID-19 test developed by Hackensack Meridian Health.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) jumped 53.6% to close at $5.30.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) rose 48.7% to close at $3.85 after the company highlighted liquidity position as of March 24.
- Happiness Biotech Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HAPP) jumped 40% to close at $3.54 after the company highlighted its coronavirus test equipment and its abilities.
- Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) rose 38.4% to close at $5.48.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) gained 38.2% to close at $10.38.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) rose 35.5% to close at $33.38.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) shares gained 35.3% to close at $5.67.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) rose 34.5% to close at $4.21.
- RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) shares gained 32.8% to close at $8.06.
- Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) climbed 32.5% to close at $6.04.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) climbed 32.2% to close at $11.17.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) jumped 31.9% to close at $14.38 after the company reported its Telehealth-enabled OnTrak programs surpassing weekly rate of 500 member enrollments for March.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) gained 30.6% to close at $4.35.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) rose 30.5% to close at $7.31. Allegheny Technologies and United Steelworkers extended labor deal to February 28, 2021.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) climbed 30.3% to close at $11.99 after dropping 24% on Tuesday.
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) gained 30.3% to close at $6.23.
- Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) rose 30.2% to close at $12.20.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares rose 29.3% to close at $5.96 after the company said CytoSorb has been used in more than 70 coronavirus patients to 'help treat cytokine storm and life-threatening complications such as acute respiratory distress syndrome.'
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) gained 29.3% to close at $16.83.
- Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) surged 29.2% to close at $22.36.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) gained 27.7% to close at $3.00.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) rose 27% to close at $5.94 after climbing over 28% on Tuesday.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) gained 26.8% to close at $5.01. Sidoti & Co. upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from Neutral to Buy.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 26.7% to close at $7.27.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) gained 26.4% to close at $5.98.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) rose 26.4% to close at $13.52.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) shares jumped 26.2% to close at $2.55.
- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) shares climbed 26.2% to close at $34.69.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) gained 26.2% to close at $2.65.
- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) surged 26.2% to close at $36.73.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) jumped 26.1% to close at $7.20.
- Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) gained 25.8% to close at $14.47.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) shares rose 24.6% to close at $12.72 after gaining over 16% on Tuesday.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) gained 24.3% to close at $158.73 after the White House and Senate reached a $2 trillion stimulus deal, which includes support for key industries such as aviation. Additionally, reports suggest the company may soon restart production of the 737 MAX.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) gained 23.9% to close at $6.02.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) surged 23.7% to close at $9.15 after jumping 123% on Tuesday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH) rose 23.4% to close at $16.96 after surging 42% on Tuesday.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) rose 23% to close at $42.41 after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) climbed 23% to close at $9.45.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 22.9% to close at $12.61.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) gained 22.5% to close at $7.58.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) rose 21.4% to close at $2.95.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares gained 20.6% to close at $11.34.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) rose 20.1% to close at $3.34.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) rose 19.8% to close at $14.80.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) rose 19.6% to close at $1.22 after declining 46% on Tuesday.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) shares surged 18.8% to close at $12.56 after surging 27% on Tuesday.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) climbed 18.4% to close at $29.75.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) gained 18.1% to close at $51.33 after Gorden Haskett upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) gained 14.9% to close at $7.26.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) climbed 14.7% to close at $1.95. Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 88% on Tuesday on the back of a negative clinical readout.
- Green Dot Corporation (NASDAQ: GDOT) climbed 13.1% to close at $23.83 after the company named Dan Henry as CEO.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) jumped 12.1% to close at $0.9753 after the company announced it has received fast track designation by the FDA for IPI-549 in combination with Opdivo for the treatment of advanced urothelial cancer.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) climbed 10.9% to close at $16.69 after jumping 44% on Tuesday.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares rose 10.2% to close at $14.56 after surging around 35% on Tuesday.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) rose 9.5% to close at $2.99 after climbing around 71% on Tuesday.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) rose 8.3% to close at $7.72.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) gained 7.6% to close at $0.8769 after the company said KN95 disposable masks are available on the company's Avenova.com site.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) dropped 55% to close at $2.23 on Wednesday after surging more than 1000% on Tuesday.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares tumbled 52.3% to close at $0.8875 on Wednesday after the company announced data from the Phase 2b AIPAC study that evaluated its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha in combination with paclitaxel, a taxane standard-of-care chemotherapy, in HER2-negative/HR+ metastatic breast cancer, which showed 63% of patients treated with the combo were progression-free at the 6-month landmark.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 46% to close at $2.70. ThermoGenesis reported pricing of 1 million share common stock offering at $3.50 per share.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) slipped 31.4% to close at $1.92. Exantas Capital issued an update on status of financing arrangements as of March 25, 2020.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) dropped 28.4% to close at $2.61.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) fell 27.9% to close at $0.15 after surging 147% on Tuesday.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 27.3% to close at $2.29.
- Titan Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TMDI) fell 25.6% to close at $0.1565 after the company reported a $1.2 million registered direct offering.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.(NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 25.3% to close at $0.7400 after reporting Q4 results.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) dropped 24.4% to close at $2.04.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) fell 21.5% to close at $2.19 after reporting Q4 results. Guggenheim downgraded At Home Group from Buy to Neutral.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) tumbled 20.7% to close at $3.41.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dropped 19% to close at $2.27.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) fell 17.4% to close at $2.52.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) fell 17.2% to close at $2.31.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares dipped 16% to close at $4.80.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) dropped 16% to close at $2.10 after the company reported that enrollment in Phase 2 cystic fibrosis trials have been temporarily paused amid coronavirus outbreak.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 15.5% to close at $1.20 after declining 9% on Tuesday.10
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares fell 15.1% to close at $0.45 after gaining over 19% on Tuesday.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) dropped 14.6% to close at $2.11.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) shares declined 14.4% to close at $21.26.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) fell 13.8% to close at $43.40.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) declined 10.9% to close at $1.88.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 9.2% to close at $13.39.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas