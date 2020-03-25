30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) rose 134% to $0.8421 in pre-market trading after dropping around 87% on Tuesday.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 116.8% to $0.8450 in pre-market trading after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement to support the development of a rapid COVID-19 test developed by Hackensack Meridian Health.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) rose 100% to $3.40 in pre-market trading. Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 88% on Tuesday on the back of a negative clinical readout.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) rose 42.5% to $3.89 in pre-market trading after climbing around 71% on Tuesday.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) rose 26.4% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after declining around 40% on Tuesday.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) rose 22.6% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after declining 46% on Tuesday.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares rose 21.5% to $15.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Tuesday.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 20.5% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and announced a share repurchase program.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) shares rose 19.9% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Tuesday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH) rose 19.1% to $16.38 in pre-market trading after surging 42% on Tuesday.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) shares rose 18.1% to $15.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Tuesday.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) shares rose 17.5% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Tuesday.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) rose 17.2% to $14.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 33% on Tuesday.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 16.7% to $20.90 in pre-market trading after jumping around 34% on Tuesday.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares rose 13.6% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after surging around 35% on Tuesday.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) rose 13.5% to $17.99 in pre-market trading.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 13% to $17.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Tuesday.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) rose 11.7% to $38.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) rose 11.3% to $5.21 in pre-market trading after climbing over 28% on Tuesday.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) rose 10.1% to $7.72 in pre-market trading. Fiat Chrysler shares jumped over 10% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to produce face masks for first responders and health care workers.
Losers
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) fell 41.4% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after reporting data from its Phase IIb AIPAC clinical trial.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) fell 22.2% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after surging more than 1000% on Tuesday.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) fell 21.3% to $0.1637 in pre-market trading after surging 147% on Tuesday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.(NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 11.1% to $0.8803 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) fell 14.2% to $0.0851 in the pre-market trading session.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) fell 8.8% to $4.02 in pre-market trading.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 8.5% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Tuesday.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares fell 7.5% to $0.4902 in pre-market trading after gaining over 19% on Tuesday.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 5.5% to $10.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Tuesday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 4.3% to $24.71 in pre-market trading.
