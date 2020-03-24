Market Overview

Tuesday Is 'Great American Takeout' Day
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2020 3:28pm   Comments
Tuesday Is 'Great American Takeout' Day

Tuesday, March 24 is unofficially the "Great American Takeout" day, with the struggling restaurant industry encouraging the public to order a meal for takeout or delivery.

A coalition of restaurants is encouraging the public is to post on social media with #thegreatamericantakeout, according to Chewboom.

Alternatively, people can encourage others to support their favorite local restaurants. Restaurants participating in the event vary from small local joints to national chains. For each social media post with the hashtag #thegreatamericantakeout, Smithfield Foods will donate $5 (up to $100,000) to Core, a nonprofit organization that supports children of food and beverage employees. Here's a selection of some of our favorite social media posts.

