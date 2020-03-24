111 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares rose 57.7% to close at $3.69 after the company reported strong Q4 results.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares gained 55.4% to close at $3.03 on Monday.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares jumped 42% to close at $4.73 after declining 28.4% on Friday.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) shares gained 39.1% to close at $1.60 after gaining over 6% on Friday.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares gained 36% to close at $3.06 on Monday after climbing around 7% on Friday.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares climbed 35.3% to close at $3.74 on Monday after the company reported a deal to jointly develop self-assembling vaccine for potential coronavirus treatment.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) surged 33.3% to close at $3.24 after falling around 14% on Friday.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) gained 32.8% to close at $8.70.
- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) rose 28.6% to close at $8.32.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares jumped 28.4% to close at $5.93 after dropping 28.6% on Friday.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 28.4% to close at $9.96.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) surged 28% to close at $6.58.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) gained 27.9% to close at $1.56 after reporting a partnership with Ralph's Market to expand into grocery delivery.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) rose 26% to close at $3.30.
- State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) gained 25.7% to close at $25.00.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 25.7% to close at $3.67.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 24.2% to close at $9.80.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) gained 23.4% to close at $13.92.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) rose 23.2% to close at $12.06.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 23.1% to close at $8.80 after dropping 55.3% on Friday.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) rose 22.9% to close at $24.60.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 22.6% to close at $4.61.
- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) rose 22.4% to close at $19.20.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) jumped 22.2% to close at $159.56. During the coronavirus outbreak, several events, meetings and university classes have been cancelled as parties opt for virtual communication methods, which have been seen as a positive for the company.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) surged 22.1% to close at $1.49.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) gained 22% to close at $13.40 after the company reported that positive momentum from Q4'19 continued into January and February. The company said results for these months 'significantly exceeded' expectations.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) surged 22% to close at $35.80.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) gained 21.9% to close at $80.25.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) climbed 21.3% to close at $19.39 after reporting a $5 million common stock buyback.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares rose 21.3% to close at $6.72 after the company reported adoption of limited duration shareholder rights deal.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) rose 20.9% to close at $48.36.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 20.8% to close at $12.26 after dropping over 29% on Friday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 20.8% to close at $6.05.
- Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) rose 20.1% to close at $11.18.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) gained 20% to close at $11.03.
- Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) rose 19.4% to close at $6.40.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) surged 19.3% to close at $3.22.
- BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) shares surged 19.2% to close at $9.55 after the company reported a transaction to acquire remaining intellectual property rights to BLU-5937 from adMare BioInnovations for 4.77 million shares of BELLUS stock.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) rose 19.1% to close at $9.60.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) climbed 18.1% to close at $167.44.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) surged 14.2% to close at $4.42.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) surged 13.5% to close at $5.38 after receiving a second milestone payment of CHF 10 million from Eli Lilly.
- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) surged 13.4% to close at $2.3 after the company said its business has been minimally impacted by coronavirus.
- TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) rose 13.2% to close at $28.80.
- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) shares rose 13% to close at $4.25.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) gained 12.5% to close at $51.87.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 12.5% to close at $8.12 after the company announced it has entered into a plea agreement and settlement with California to resolve the criminal prosecution of the company in connection to the 2018 camp fire.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 10.3% to close at $51.31 driven by last week's announcement that the company is working on a coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares rose 9.1% to close at $6.82 after surging around 40% on Friday.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) gained 9.1% to close at $4.30.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) surged 7.2% to close at $2.82.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) rose 6.7% to close at $3.81 after the company said it is accelerating distribution and production of hydroxychloroquine sulfate to 'meet potential needs' of coronavirus patients nationwide.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) rose 6.3% to close at $7.12 after surging over 32% on Friday.
Losers
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) shares dipped 56.7% to close at $0.39 on Monday after jumping around 279% on Friday.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) shares fell 38.4% to close at $2.81.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) dipped 35.7% to close at $2.29. Frank's Int'l. said it will re-evaluate financial outlook given 'sharp decline in commodity prices, which are leading our customers to reconsider their capital spending plans for 2020 and beyond.'
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: BLPH) shares declined 32.7% to close at $12.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares jumped 431% on Friday after the company reported that the FDA granted emergency expanded access for INOpulse for the treatment of coronavirus infection.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) fell 32% to close at $2.49 after surging around 39% on Friday.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) dropped 31.6% to close at $2.75.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) fell 31% to close at $4.41.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) shares declined 30.9% to close at $2.935.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) shares declined 29.7% to close at $4.94 after the company issued an update.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) dropped 29.6% to close at $31.10.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 28.3% to close at $2.36.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) dipped 27.8% to close at $5.46.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) dropped 27% to close at $3.11.
- Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) dipped 26.9% to close at $5.12 after the company withdrew its Q1 guidance.
- MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) declined 26.5% to close at $3.03.
- THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) dropped 25.7% to close at $1.56.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) dipped 25.7% to close at $19.94.
- Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) fell 25.6% to close at $4.92 after the company issued business and coronavirus update.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) shares declined 25% to close at $2.70.
- Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) dropped 24.9% to close at $10.61. B. Riley FBR lowered the price target on the stock from $24 to $20.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) fell 24.6% to close at $5.84 after the company announced plans to temporarily close all North American stores.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) tumbled 24.5% to close at $5.29.
- OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) declined 24.4% to close at $3.91.
- Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) fell 24.3% to close at $6.95.
- Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) dropped 23.8% to close at $4.29.
- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) fell 23.2% to close at $5.18.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) dipped 23% to close at $3.24.
- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) fell 23% to close at $4.71.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) fell 23% to close at $4.66.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) tumbled 22.9% to close at $4.32.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) dropped 22.9% to close at $7.90.
- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) declined 22.8% to close at $7.57.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) slipped 22.8% to close at $5.91.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) shares fell 22.7% to close at $4.08 after gaining over 20% on Friday.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) dropped 22.7% to close at $2.28.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 22.5% to close at $5.14.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) fell 22.2% to close at $9.23.
- Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) dipped 22.2% to close at $8.08.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) fell 22.1% to close at $2.22.
- MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) tumbled 22.1% to close at $9.00.
- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) shares declined 21.8% to close at $9.11.
- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) fell 21.6% to close at $11.56.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 21.5% to close at $2.26.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares fell 20.9% to close at $4.24 after gaining around 30% on Friday.
- BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) dropped 20.4% to close at $1.76.
- Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) fell 20.3% to close at $4.90.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) dropped 20.1% to close at $4.81. Macy's disclosed that it is withdrawing its 2020 sales and earnings guidance. The company also elected to access $1.5 billion available under revolving credit facility. The company is suspending its regular quarterly cash dividend.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) shares dipped 19% to close at $5.48.
- BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) fell 17.9% to close at $13.85.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares fell 17.4% to close at $13.09.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 17.3% to close at $3.93 after gaining 10% on Friday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 16.8% to close at $1.34 after declining 13% on Friday.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) dipped 16.6% to close at $6.37.
- HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) dropped 16.3% to close at $29.96 after a coronavirus stimulus bill failed a procedural Senate vote on Sunday. The sector has been impacted by the virus, which has slowed economic activity and led to to rate cuts.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) fell 16.3% to close at $5.23.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) dropped 15.9% to close at $4.93.
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) fell 14.5% to close at $123.01.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 10.9% to close at $1.47 after the company and University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa initiated work on novel coronavirus vaccine for COVID-19.
