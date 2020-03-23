8 Companies That Are Hiring Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Not all has been gloom-and-doom since the onset of COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States. Much has been written about the risk of recession looming large and the possibility of unemployment going through the roof.

After spiking 70,000 to 281,000 last week, unemployment claims may surged to 1.5 million in the week ended March 21, Reuters reported, citing economists who track data from individual states.

Notwithstanding all these bleak predictions, anecdotal evidence suggests companies are still hiring, which could cushion any potential downside from a recession.

Here are a few companies that recently announced fresh round of hiring in the aftermath of COVID-19.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS)

CVS announced Monday it has embarked on an ambitious hiring drive to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. The company also announced bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to its employees, who are required to be at its facilities to assist patients and customers.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)

Walmart announced last week it's hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work at its store, clubs, distribution center and fulfillment centers. The roles will be temporary to start, but may be converted to permanent positions over time.

The company also announced bonuses for all U.S. hourly associates, amounting to a total of $365 million.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG)

Citing increased demand for household essentials in the wake of COVID-19, discount retailer Dollar General announced Monday plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate. The company plans to add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April.

Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)

Pizza delivery chain Papa John's announced Monday it's hiring up to 20,000 new restaurant team members to meet demand for home delivery of food.

"For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we're making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John's," said Marvin Boakye, Papa John's chief people and diversity officer.

Domino's announced March 19 its intention to hire 1,000 new team members, including delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers, across 100 stores throughout Greater Chicago.

Online retail behemoth Amazon set the ball rolling with an announcement March 16 it's opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in its fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet surging demand from people relying on the company's service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also said it will increase pay for its hourly workers globally.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA)

The pharmacy chain announced Sunday it's looking to fill more than 9,500 existing full- and part-time and temporary roles in stores across the U.S., including customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads.

The company also announced a one-time bonus of $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time hourly team members, to be paid out beginning late April.

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR)

Grocery retailer Kroger is hiring an additional 10,000 workers across its retail sales, manufacturing plants and distribution centers.