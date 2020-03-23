71 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares jumped 99% to $5.50 after the company reported a deal to jointly develop self-assembling vaccine for potential coronavirus treatment.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares jumped 49.4% to $9.34 after surging around 40% on Friday.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares surged 46% to $6.74 after dropping 28.6% on Friday.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) gained 33.3% to $5.25.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares surged 33% to $4.43 after declining 28.4% on Friday.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) rose 31.7% to $3.20 after falling around 14% on Friday.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 30.1% to $9.31 after dropping 55.3% on Friday.
- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) surged 29.7% to $2.7099 after the company said its business has been minimally impacted by coronavirus.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) gained 26.2% to $1.5399 after reporting a partnership with Ralph's Market to expand into grocery delivery.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) shares rose 23.5% to $1.42 after gaining over 6% on Friday.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares rose 23% to $6.83 after the company reported adoption of limited duration shareholder rights deal.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) gained 22.5% to $49.00.
- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) shares rose 21.8% to $4.58.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) surged 20.6% to $1.47.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 19.6% to $9.44.
- BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) shares surged 18.5% to $9.49 after the company reported a transaction to acquire remaining intellectual property rights to BLU-5937 from adMare BioInnovations for 4.77 million shares of BELLUS stock.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) rose 18.1% to $7.91 after surging over 32% on Friday.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) gained 18.1% to $154.19. During the coronavirus outbreak, several events, meetings and university classes have been cancelled as parties opt for virtual communication methods, which have been seen as a positive for the company.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 16.8% to $11.82 after dropping over 29% on Friday.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) surged 16.7% to $3.07.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) gained 16.2% to $13.11.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) surged 15.4% to $5.47 after receiving a second milestone payment of CHF 10 million from Eli Lilly.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares rose 15.3% to $7.73.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) surged 15% to $4.45.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) surged 14.5% to $162.23.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) gained 14.1% to $52.60.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 13.8% to $7.02 potentially due to a board of directors member buying 10,000 shares of the company's stock.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares rose 13.1% to $2.5450 after climbing around 7% on Friday.
- TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) rose 12.7% to $28.64.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 10.2% to $51.22 driven by last week's announcement that the company is working on a coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) rose 9% to $3.89 after the company said it is accelerating distribution and production of hydroxychloroquine sulfate to 'meet potential needs' of coronavirus patients nationwide.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 8.6% to $7.84 after the company announced it has entered into a plea agreement and settlement with California to resolve the criminal prosecution of the company in connection to the 2018 camp fire.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 6.1% to $1.75 after the company and University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa initiated work on novel coronavirus vaccine for COVID-19.
Losers
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) shares tumbled 56.8% to $0.3899 after jumping around 279% on Friday.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) shares dipped 36.6% to $2.89.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: BLPH) shares declined 35.7% to $11.57. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares jumped 431% on Friday after the company reported that the FDA granted emergency expanded access for INOpulse for the treatment of coronavirus infection.
- Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) fell 24.5% to $4.99 after the company issued business and coronavirus update.
- Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) declined 24.3% to $5.30 after the company withdrew its Q1 guidance.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) dropped 24% to $3.24.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) shares declined 24% to $3.205.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) fell 23.2% to $2.81 session after surging around 39% on Friday.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) dropped 23.1% to $34.00.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) fell 22.1% to $6.03 after the company announced plans to temporarily close all North American stores.
- Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) fell 21.8% to $4.8106.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) shares declined 21.1% to $5.55 after the company issued an update.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) dropped 21% to $4.63.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 20.8% to $2.28.
- BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) fell 19.9% to $13.51.
- Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) dropped 19.4% to $4.54.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) fell 18.6% to $9.66.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) shares declined 18.2% to $1.8820.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) shares fell 18% to $4.3350 after gaining over 20% on Friday.
- BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) dropped 18% to $1.81.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) dipped 17.7% to $6.29.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) dropped 17% to $5.01. Macy's disclosed that it is withdrawing its 2020 sales and earnings guidance. The company also elected to access $1.5 billion available under revolving credit facility. The company is suspending its regular quarterly cash dividend.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares fell 17% to $13.16.
- OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) declined 16.8% to $4.3010.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 16.8% to $1.34 after declining 13% on Friday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 16.5% to $3.96 after gaining 10% on Friday.
- Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) dropped 16.4% to $11.80. B. Riley FBR lowered the price target on the stock from $24 to $20.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) tumbled 16.2% to $4.692.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares declined 16% to $1.85.
- HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) dropped 15.6% to $30.20 after a coronavirus stimulus bill failed a procedural Senate vote on Sunday. The sector has been impacted by the virus, which has slowed economic activity and led to to rate cuts.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) fell 15.6% to $5.28.
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) fell 15.7% to $121.30.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) shares dipped 15.2% to $5.74.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares fell 10.7% to $4.79 after gaining around 30% on Friday.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) fell 10.4% to $2.5101 after gaining over 5% on Friday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 10.2% to $2.8650 after declining over 5% on Friday.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) fell 8.6% to $10.97 after rising 20% on Friday. Wells Fargo downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Underweight.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 7.7% to $9.54 after rising around 18% on Friday.
