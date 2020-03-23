Why PepsiCo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) is trading higher on Monday.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, seeing an increase in demand as consumers are snacking more at home.

Morgan Stanley lowered the stock's price target to $132 and says it sees, “Pepsi's snacks business as likely to benefit from consumers snacking more at home and Pepsi's beverage skew to more nutritional non-CSD products.”

Pepsi shares were trading up 5.88% at $110.04 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $147.20 and $101.42.

Related Links:

Pepsico Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

PepsiCo Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat