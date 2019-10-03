PepsiCo Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.56 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.5 by 4%. This is a 1.89% decrease over earnings of $1.59 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $17.19 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.93 billion by 1.54%. This is a 4.28% increase over sales of $16.485 billion the same period last year.

Pepsi shares were trading up 2% at $136.57 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $139.18 and $104.53.

