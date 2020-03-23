Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 720 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low .

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 14.2% after reaching its new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares hit a yearly low of $1,015.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.3% on the session.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares were down 3.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1,014.15.

Visa (NYSE: V) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $136.17. Shares then traded down 4.2%.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares hit a yearly low of $113.20 today morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $200.00 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.7% over the rest of the day.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares hit a yearly low of $195.65 today morning. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.

AT&T (NYSE: T) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.28 on Monday. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares fell to $18.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.52%.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $36.27, and later moved down 0.6% over the session.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares set a new yearly low of $30.11 this morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) shares hit a yearly low of $27.88 today morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $65.02 on Monday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock set a new 52-week low of $82.63 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.83%.

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $177.13 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.82% on the day.

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE: PM) shares set a new yearly low of $56.01 this morning. The stock was down 4.89% on the session.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $90.56 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) stock set a new 52-week low of $140.84 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.19%.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) shares set a new yearly low of $52.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $274.55 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.68% on the day.

Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.62 today morning. The stock traded down 2.95% over the session.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares fell to $32.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.27%.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) stock hit $183.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.95% over the course of the day.

HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $30.62. Shares then traded down 13.69%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) stock hit $35.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.33% over the course of the day.

British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.41 today morning. The stock traded down 3.43% over the session.

Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) stock hit a yearly low of $35.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) stock hit $41.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.92% over the course of the day.

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) shares set a new yearly low of $30.95 this morning. The stock was down 9.07% on the session.

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares moved down 4.54% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $190.01 to begin trading.

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares set a new 52-week low of $32.72 today morning. The stock traded down 2.57% over the session.

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) stock set a new 52-week low of $125.69 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 9.05%.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) stock hit a yearly low of $1,108.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shares fell to $64.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.73%.

Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) shares set a new yearly low of $4.08 this morning. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) shares set a new yearly low of $62.30 this morning. The stock was down 6.01% on the session.

Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) stock hit $180.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.05% over the course of the day.

Southern (NYSE: SO) shares hit a yearly low of $43.36 today morning. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.07 on Monday. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.

Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares fell to $93.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.01%.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $60.38, and later moved up 0.78% over the session.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock moved down 0.24% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $59.82 to open trading.

Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $8.10, and later moved down 7.1% over the session.

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.40 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.18% over the rest of the day.

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $74.33 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.39% on the day.

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares fell to $111.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.51%.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares fell to $119.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.7%.

Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) shares set a new 52-week low of $132.29 today morning. The stock traded down 4.17% over the session.

Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) shares fell to $3.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.82%.

Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.17, and later moved down 7.74% over the session.

Aon (NYSE: AON) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $144.60, and later moved up 1.92% over the session.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) stock set a new 52-week low of $116.67 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.1%.

RELX (NYSE: RELX) shares hit a yearly low of $16.82 today morning. The stock was up 2.3% on the session.

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) shares were down 5.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $107.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares set a new yearly low of $157.18 this morning. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) shares set a new yearly low of $115.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.57% on the session.

ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $7.02, and later moved down 11.23% over the session.

Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.93 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.80 on Monday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.

American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares set a new yearly low of $6.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) stock set a new 52-week low of $142.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.95%.

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) stock hit $62.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.82% over the course of the day.

Humana (NYSE: HUM) stock hit $225.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.82% over the course of the day.

BCE (NYSE: BCE) shares hit a yearly low of $34.68 today morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.

MetLife (NYSE: MET) stock moved down 3.59% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.32 to open trading.

Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $58.40. Shares then traded down 6.56%.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $165.22. Shares then traded down 1.58%.

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $105.94 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.36% over the rest of the day.

VF (NYSE: VFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $47.55 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.91% on the day.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) stock moved down 2.67% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.58 to open trading.

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $47.00, and later moved up 4.02% over the session.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) stock hit $131.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.18% over the course of the day.

Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) stock hit $39.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.11% over

stock hit $39.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.11% over the course of the day. WEC Energy Gr (NYSE: WEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $68.01, and later moved down 4.79% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $68.01, and later moved down 4.79% over the session. Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $68.51 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.17% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $68.51 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.17% on the day. Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $63.16 on Monday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $63.16 on Monday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $121.14, and later moved down 4.57% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $121.14, and later moved down 4.57% over the session. Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.11 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.17% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.11 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.17% on the day. Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $52.65 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.01% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $52.65 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.01% on the day. Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.37 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.41% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.37 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.41% over the rest of the day. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $85.49. Shares then traded down 3.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $85.49. Shares then traded down 3.93%. Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $24.79. Shares then traded up 0.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $24.79. Shares then traded up 0.75%. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $254.74 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 1.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $254.74 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 1.72%. Alcon (NYSE: ALC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $40.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.09% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $40.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.09% on the day. Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.96. Shares then traded down 4.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.96. Shares then traded down 4.63%. eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares set a new yearly low of $26.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $26.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares were down 2.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $55.27.

shares were down 2.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $55.27. Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) shares hit a yearly low of $67.05 today morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $67.05 today morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session. Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.23% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.23% on the day. Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) stock hit $35.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.11% over the course of the day.

stock hit $35.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.11% over the course of the day. Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.37 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.08% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.37 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.08% over the rest of the day. Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) stock set a new 52-week low of $116.96 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.97%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $116.96 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.97%. VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $149.07 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.66% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $149.07 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.66% over the rest of the day. AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) shares were down 0.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $684.91.

shares were down 0.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $684.91. Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares moved down 1.69% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.26 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.69% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.26 to begin trading. Entergy (NYSE: ETR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $77.18. Shares then traded up 1.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $77.18. Shares then traded up 1.45%. PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.73 on Monday morning, later moving up 1.8% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.73 on Monday morning, later moving up 1.8% over the rest of the day. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) stock set a new 52-week low of $168.75 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $168.75 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.93%. PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares fell to $18.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.73%.

shares fell to $18.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.73%. Cummins (NYSE: CMI) stock moved down 3.54% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $109.11 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.54% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $109.11 to open trading. American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares hit a yearly low of $92.00 today morning. The stock was down 6.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $92.00 today morning. The stock was down 6.37% on the session. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares set a new yearly low of $104.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $104.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) shares set a new 52-week low of $53.48 today morning. The stock traded down 3.48% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $53.48 today morning. The stock traded down 3.48% over the session. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares hit a yearly low of $29.90 today morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $29.90 today morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session. Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) shares were down 0.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.22.

shares were down 0.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.22. Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) stock set a new 52-week low of $77.27 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $77.27 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.18%. Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) stock hit a yearly low of $56.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $56.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% for the day. Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares set a new yearly low of $26.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $26.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session. Ameren (NYSE: AEE) shares fell to $60.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.3%.

shares fell to $60.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.3%. McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $119.04 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.72% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $119.04 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.72% over the rest of the day. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) shares hit a yearly low of $13.57 today morning. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.57 today morning. The stock was down 3.06% on the session. Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $178.44 on Monday. The stock was down 4.49% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $178.44 on Monday. The stock was down 4.49% for the day. Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares hit a yearly low of $114.06 today morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $114.06 today morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session. Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $19.81, and later moved down 3.44% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $19.81, and later moved down 3.44% over the session. Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) stock hit $19.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.05% over the course of the day.

stock hit $19.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.05% over the course of the day. Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) stock moved down 3.85% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $62.73 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.85% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $62.73 to open trading. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.74 today morning. The stock traded down 2.51% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $44.74 today morning. The stock traded down 2.51% over the session. M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) stock moved down 4.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $92.30 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $92.30 to open trading. Corning (NYSE: GLW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.56 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.66% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.56 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.66% on the day. TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $52.50. Shares then traded up 3.81%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $52.50. Shares then traded up 3.81%. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares moved down 1.35% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $124.64 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.35% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $124.64 to begin trading. First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $73.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $73.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.39% on the session. Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares set a new 52-week low of $103.84 today morning. The stock traded up 3.36% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $103.84 today morning. The stock traded up 3.36% over the session. CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) stock set a new 52-week low of $46.03 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $46.03 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.87%. Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.19 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.19 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.37%. Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares moved down 5.49% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $75.62 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.49% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $75.62 to begin trading. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) stock moved down 4.47% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.33 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.47% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.33 to open trading. CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares were up 1.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $73.41.

shares were up 1.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $73.41. International Paper (NYSE: IP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $27.56, and later moved down 3.93% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $27.56, and later moved down 3.93% over the session. Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) stock hit a yearly low of $39.18 this morning. The stock was down 4.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $39.18 this morning. The stock was down 4.42% for the day. Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $40.97 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.11% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $40.97 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.11% on the day. Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $70.67, and later moved down 3.45% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $70.67, and later moved down 3.45% over the session. Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares set a new yearly low of $100.25 this morning. The stock was down 4.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $100.25 this morning. The stock was down 4.22% on the session. Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) shares moved down 2.72% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.37 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.72% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.37 to begin trading. W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares set a new 52-week low of $201.09 today morning. The stock traded down 3.82% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $201.09 today morning. The stock traded down 3.82% over the session. Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) shares were down 0.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $44.99.

shares were down 0.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $44.99. Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $64.33 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.3% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $64.33 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.3% over the rest of the day. Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) stock hit $82.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.77% over the course of the day.

stock hit $82.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.77% over the course of the day. Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $81.22, and later moved down 2.8% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $81.22, and later moved down 2.8% over the session. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) stock hit $73.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.07% over the course of the day.

stock hit $73.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.07% over the course of the day. SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares fell to $14.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.78%.

shares fell to $14.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.78%. Xylem (NYSE: XYL) stock moved down 0.78% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $57.18 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.78% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $57.18 to open trading. Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $34.00 on Monday. The stock was down 11.47% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $34.00 on Monday. The stock was down 11.47% for the day. UDR (NYSE: UDR) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.20 today morning. The stock traded down 1.6% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.20 today morning. The stock traded down 1.6% over the session. Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.54% on the session. Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) shares fell to $15.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.99%.

shares fell to $15.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.99%. CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.44 today morning. The stock traded down 5.5% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.44 today morning. The stock traded down 5.5% over the session. Loews (NYSE: L) stock moved down 0.86% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.26 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.86% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.26 to open trading. Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) stock hit a yearly low of $76.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $76.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% for the day. POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.13 today morning. The stock traded down 0.4% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $27.13 today morning. The stock traded down 0.4% over the session. Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was down 11.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was down 11.13% for the day. Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.28 on Monday. The stock was down 3.17% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.28 on Monday. The stock was down 3.17% for the day. Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) shares were down 3.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $94.37.

shares were down 3.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $94.37. Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.34% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.34% on the session. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) stock hit a yearly low of $17.63 this morning. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.63 this morning. The stock was down 3.38% for the day. CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.3% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.3% over the rest of the day. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) stock set a new 52-week low of $39.12 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $39.12 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.69%. WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares fell to $45.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.21%.

shares fell to $45.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.21%. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) shares were down 5.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.00.

shares were down 5.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.00. Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.48 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.35% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.48 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.35% over the rest of the day. China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Monday. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Monday. The stock was down 2.14% for the day. Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $29.35. Shares then traded up 0.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $29.35. Shares then traded up 0.33%. Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.19 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.2%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.19 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.2%. CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.55 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $27.55 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.57%. Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) stock moved down 4.61% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $85.00 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.61% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $85.00 to open trading. NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares hit a yearly low of $35.69 today morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $35.69 today morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session. Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) shares fell to $57.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.41%.

shares fell to $57.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.41%. Masco (NYSE: MAS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.73% on the session. Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $126.07 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $126.07 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.55%. Alleghany (NYSE: Y) stock hit a yearly low of $433.01 this morning. The stock was down 6.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $433.01 this morning. The stock was down 6.19% for the day. BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) shares fell to $17.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.62%.

shares fell to $17.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.62%. Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.03 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.86% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.03 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.86% over the rest of the day. FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) stock hit a yearly low of $205.95 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $205.95 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day. Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) shares set a new yearly low of $35.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $35.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session. Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) stock hit a yearly low of $79.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $79.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.09% for the day. Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.66 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.28% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.66 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.28% over the rest of the day. Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock moved down 18.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.26 to open trading.

stock moved down 18.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.26 to open trading. Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) stock hit a yearly low of $50.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $50.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% for the day. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $54.37 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.71% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $54.37 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.71% on the day. Globe Life (NYSE: GL) stock moved down 4.3% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $58.63 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.3% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $58.63 to open trading. Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) stock hit $9.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.97% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.97% over the course of the day. SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares moved down 4.23% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.20 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.23% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.20 to begin trading. Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.34 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $33.34 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.88%. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares were down 2.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $44.60.

shares were down 2.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $44.60. Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares set a new 52-week low of $86.69 today morning. The stock traded down 3.05% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $86.69 today morning. The stock traded down 3.05% over the session. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $33.53. Shares then traded down 15.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $33.53. Shares then traded down 15.2%. Textron (NYSE: TXT) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.32 today morning. The stock traded down 3.1% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.32 today morning. The stock traded down 3.1% over the session. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shares fell to $71.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.45%.

shares fell to $71.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.45%. Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares hit a yearly low of $100.11 today morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $100.11 today morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session. Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) shares fell to $3.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.22%.

shares fell to $3.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.22%. Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) stock set a new 52-week low of $59.54 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $59.54 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.96%. China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.58 on Monday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.58 on Monday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day. Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.11 today morning. The stock traded down 3.24% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.11 today morning. The stock traded down 3.24% over the session. Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) shares hit a yearly low of $66.77 today morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $66.77 today morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session. Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.98% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.98% over the rest of the day. Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) shares were down 5.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.02.

shares were down 5.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.02. Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares set a new 52-week low of $49.00 today morning. The stock traded down 3.22% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $49.00 today morning. The stock traded down 3.22% over the session. Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) stock set a new 52-week low of $56.83 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $56.83 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.5%. Under Armour (NYSE: UA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% for the day. Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Monday. The stock was down 6.03% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Monday. The stock was down 6.03% for the day. Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock set a new 52-week low of $119.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $119.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.33%. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) stock hit a yearly low of $11.64 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.64 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% for the day. Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) shares fell to $10.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.93%.

shares fell to $10.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.93%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.32 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.24% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.32 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.24% over the rest of the day. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $20.20, and later moved down 0.78% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $20.20, and later moved down 0.78% over the session. WEX (NYSE: WEX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $76.45 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.66% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $76.45 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.66% on the day. Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) stock hit a yearly low of $73.07 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $73.07 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% for the day. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) stock hit a yearly low of $155.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $155.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% for the day. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) stock hit a yearly low of $69.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $69.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day. Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares fell to $10.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.2%.

shares fell to $10.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.2%. Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.67 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.69% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.67 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.69% over the rest of the day. Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $91.36 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.81% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $91.36 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.81% on the day. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) shares moved down 9.82% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $225.00 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.82% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $225.00 to begin trading. Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) shares fell to $89.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.5%.

shares fell to $89.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.5%. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares fell to $17.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.25%.

shares fell to $17.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.25%. Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $63.68, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $63.68, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) shares moved down 4.96% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $55.42 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.96% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $55.42 to begin trading. OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.57 on Monday. The stock was down 5.05% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.57 on Monday. The stock was down 5.05% for the day. Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) stock moved down 7.12% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $82.74 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.12% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $82.74 to open trading. Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $77.16 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $77.16 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.54%. Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) stock hit $68.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.53% over the course of the day.

stock hit $68.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.53% over the course of the day. Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) stock hit a yearly low of $230.36 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $230.36 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day. Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.16 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $23.16 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.43%. News (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares set a new yearly low of $8.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% on the session. News (NASDAQ: NWS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.43 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.99% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.43 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.99% on the day. Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.46 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.24% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.46 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.24% on the day. CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) shares moved down 0.64% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.74 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.64% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.74 to begin trading. Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares set a new yearly low of $21.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session. Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) shares were down 2.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $71.51.

shares were down 2.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $71.51. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares moved up 0.63% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.95 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.63% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.95 to begin trading. Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.73 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.73 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.32%. Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) stock set a new 52-week low of $72.86 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $72.86 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.93%. Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.01 today morning. The stock traded down 3.72% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.01 today morning. The stock traded down 3.72% over the session. Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) stock hit a yearly low of $24.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $24.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% for the day. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $10.90, and later moved down 1.18% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $10.90, and later moved down 1.18% over the session. Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) stock hit $7.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.26% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.26% over the course of the day. Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) shares were down 4.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $49.50.

shares were down 4.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $49.50. The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) stock set a new 52-week low of $43.35 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $43.35 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.29%. Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) stock hit $44.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.48% over the course of the day.

stock hit $44.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.48% over the course of the day. CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.15 on Monday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.15 on Monday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day. Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) stock moved down 8.94% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.14 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.94% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.14 to open trading. Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares fell to $29.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.1%.

shares fell to $29.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.1%. SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) stock hit $41.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.23% over the course of the day.

stock hit $41.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.23% over the course of the day. Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.40. Shares then traded down 14.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.40. Shares then traded down 14.38%. Cemex (NYSE: CX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.36% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.36% on the day. Watsco (NYSE: WSO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $135.65 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $135.65 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.0% on the day. American Campus (NYSE: ACC) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.92 today morning. The stock traded down 4.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.92 today morning. The stock traded down 4.49% over the session. Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Monday. The stock was down 3.7% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Monday. The stock was down 3.7% for the day. Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.26 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.13% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.26 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.13% over the rest of the day. Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) stock hit a yearly low of $16.10 this morning. The stock was down 9.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.10 this morning. The stock was down 9.54% for the day. FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) shares hit a yearly low of $23.85 today morning. The stock was up 4.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $23.85 today morning. The stock was up 4.19% on the session. Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $69.34. Shares then traded down 4.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $69.34. Shares then traded down 4.93%. Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares were down 4.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.33.

shares were down 4.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.33. Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) shares were down 8.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.14.

shares were down 8.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.14. JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares moved down 1.12% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.62 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.12% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.62 to begin trading. Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.42 today morning. The stock traded up 2.37% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.42 today morning. The stock traded up 2.37% over the session. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $11.90. Shares then traded down 1.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $11.90. Shares then traded down 1.66%. Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.27 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.14% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.27 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.14% over the rest of the day. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $31.79, and later moved down 2.36% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $31.79, and later moved down 2.36% over the session. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.89 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.47% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.89 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.47% on the day. Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares moved up 1.48% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.01 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.48% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.01 to begin trading. First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $25.89. Shares then traded down 2.37%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $25.89. Shares then traded down 2.37%. Grupo Televisa (NYSE: TV) shares were down 3.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.14.

shares were down 3.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.14. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) shares hit a yearly low of $45.06 today morning. The stock was down 6.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $45.06 today morning. The stock was down 6.31% on the session. PVH (NYSE: PVH) stock moved down 4.03% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.33 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.03% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.33 to open trading. Gap (NYSE: GPS) stock moved down 8.18% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.57 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.18% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.57 to open trading. EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $83.53 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.35% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $83.53 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.35% over the rest of the day. Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $68.67 on Monday. The stock was down 5.57% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $68.67 on Monday. The stock was down 5.57% for the day. ITT (NYSE: ITT) stock hit a yearly low of $35.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $35.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% for the day. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock set a new 52-week low of $89.65 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $89.65 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.29%. Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.07% on the session. Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) shares set a new yearly low of $25.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.65% on the session. Braskem (NYSE: BAK) shares moved down 3.94% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.31 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.94% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.31 to begin trading. BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.8% on the session. Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.31, and later moved down 11.23% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.31, and later moved down 11.23% over the session. Polaris (NYSE: PII) shares moved down 4.39% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.54 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.39% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.54 to begin trading. Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.57 today morning. The stock traded down 5.3% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.57 today morning. The stock traded down 5.3% over the session. Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.53 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.55% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.53 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.55% over the rest of the day. Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock hit a yearly low of $25.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $25.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) shares hit a yearly low of $63.68 today morning. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $63.68 today morning. The stock was down 2.53% on the session. Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $62.22 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.15% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $62.22 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.15% over the rest of the day. Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.58 on Monday. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.58 on Monday. The stock was down 4.05% for the day. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.86 today morning. The stock traded up 0.28% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.86 today morning. The stock traded up 0.28% over the session. Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.18 on Monday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.18 on Monday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day. Unum (NYSE: UNM) shares fell to $9.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.78%.

shares fell to $9.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.78%. Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $34.82. Shares then traded down 6.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $34.82. Shares then traded down 6.2%. Carter's (NYSE: CRI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $63.01. Shares then traded down 0.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $63.01. Shares then traded down 0.67%. Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) shares fell to $1.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.31%.

shares fell to $1.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.31%. Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) stock hit $39.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.78% over the course of the day.

stock hit $39.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.78% over the course of the day. Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) stock moved down 9.56% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.76 to open trading.

stock moved down 9.56% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.76 to open trading. PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) shares were down 5.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $103.09.

shares were down 5.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $103.09. Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.22% on the session. Primerica (NYSE: PRI) stock hit a yearly low of $61.20 this morning. The stock was up 2.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $61.20 this morning. The stock was up 2.95% for the day. Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.41 today morning. The stock traded down 0.91% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.41 today morning. The stock traded down 0.91% over the session. Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.48% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.48% on the day. ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.60 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.60 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.67% over the rest of the day. GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.72 today morning. The stock traded up 1.32% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.72 today morning. The stock traded up 1.32% over the session. Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) shares set a new yearly low of $88.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $88.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session. Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.27% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.27% on the day. MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) shares fell to $44.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.2%.

shares fell to $44.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.2%. ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $50.01, and later moved down 4.96% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $50.01, and later moved down 4.96% over the session. Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.07 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.86% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.07 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.86% on the day. Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares moved down 3.52% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $57.34 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.52% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $57.34 to begin trading. Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $129.44 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.61% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $129.44 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.61% over the rest of the day. J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares moved down 2.72% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $60.83 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.72% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $60.83 to begin trading. Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.17 on Monday morning, later moving down 16.57% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.17 on Monday morning, later moving down 16.57% over the rest of the day. Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.96 today morning. The stock traded down 14.55% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.96 today morning. The stock traded down 14.55% over the session. FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) shares hit a yearly low of $63.91 today morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $63.91 today morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session. Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE: SWX) shares hit a yearly low of $46.12 today morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $46.12 today morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session. Macy's (NYSE: M) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.92, and later moved down 16.89% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.92, and later moved down 16.89% over the session. H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) shares fell to $11.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.27%.

shares fell to $11.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.27%. Crane (NYSE: CR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $37.41, and later moved down 3.76% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $37.41, and later moved down 3.76% over the session. Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $48.43. Shares then traded down 0.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $48.43. Shares then traded down 0.97%. RH (NYSE: RH) stock hit $73.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.74% over the course of the day.

stock hit $73.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.74% over the course of the day. Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) stock hit $19.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.14% over the course of the day.

stock hit $19.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.14% over the course of the day. Seaboard (AMEX: SEB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2,614.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2,614.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) stock hit a yearly low of $12.49 this morning. The stock was down 9.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.49 this morning. The stock was down 9.33% for the day. Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares set a new yearly low of $13.01 this morning. The stock was down 9.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.01 this morning. The stock was down 9.6% on the session. Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.10 on Monday. The stock was down 8.08% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.10 on Monday. The stock was down 8.08% for the day. Brink's (NYSE: BCO) stock hit a yearly low of $40.77 this morning. The stock was down 5.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $40.77 this morning. The stock was down 5.78% for the day. RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $77.77 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.8% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $77.77 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.8% over the rest of the day. NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) shares set a new yearly low of $45.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $45.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session. DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE: DNP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.00. Shares then traded down 9.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.00. Shares then traded down 9.7%. Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.83 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $41.83 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.07%. Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares set a new yearly low of $17.85 this morning. The stock was down 9.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.85 this morning. The stock was down 9.92% on the session. National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.73% on the session. Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.30 today morning. The stock traded up 4.23% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.30 today morning. The stock traded up 4.23% over the session. Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) stock moved down 3.83% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.28 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.83% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.28 to open trading. Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) stock hit a yearly low of $15.52 this morning. The stock was down 8.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.52 this morning. The stock was down 8.98% for the day. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) stock set a new 52-week low of $45.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $45.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.34%. CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.76 today morning. The stock traded down 3.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $26.76 today morning. The stock traded down 3.49% over the session. Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $50.36, and later moved down 5.63% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $50.36, and later moved down 5.63% over the session. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.10, and later moved down 8.71% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.10, and later moved down 8.71% over the session. Avista (NYSE: AVA) shares moved down 2.21% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.31 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.21% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.31 to begin trading. Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) stock moved down 6.59% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.79 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.59% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.79 to open trading. LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) stock hit a yearly low of $33.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $33.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.73% for the day. Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) shares hit a yearly low of $23.02 today morning. The stock was down 4.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $23.02 today morning. The stock was down 4.18% on the session. Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.93 today morning. The stock traded down 0.12% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $48.93 today morning. The stock traded down 0.12% over the session. WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) shares moved down 1.14% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.03 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.14% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.03 to begin trading. Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) stock hit a yearly low of $55.11 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $55.11 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% for the day. Home BancShares (NASDAQ: HOMB) shares fell to $10.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.3%.

shares fell to $10.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.3%. Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $24.84. Shares then traded down 0.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $24.84. Shares then traded down 0.77%. YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.35 today morning. The stock traded down 0.8% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.35 today morning. The stock traded down 0.8% over the session. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) stock moved down 6.21% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.21% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.01 to open trading. Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) stock moved down 6.54% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.59 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.54% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.59 to open trading. Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.19 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.19 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.43%. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $12.64, and later moved down 3.17% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $12.64, and later moved down 3.17% over the session. Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.14 today morning. The stock traded down 8.61% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.14 today morning. The stock traded down 8.61% over the session. Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.64 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.01% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.64 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.01% over the rest of the day. Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $49.72 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.49% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $49.72 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.49% on the day. Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) stock hit a yearly low of $14.72 this morning. The stock was down 3.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.72 this morning. The stock was down 3.35% for the day. Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) stock moved down 2.66% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $114.83 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.66% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $114.83 to open trading. Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) stock hit a yearly low of $13.64 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.64 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% for the day. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.99 on Monday. The stock was down 7.07% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.99 on Monday. The stock was down 7.07% for the day. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.98. Shares then traded down 12.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.98. Shares then traded down 12.2%. Integer Holdings (NYSE: ITGR) stock set a new 52-week low of $50.05 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $50.05 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.16%. Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.57% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.57% over the rest of the day. National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Monday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Monday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day. Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) stock hit a yearly low of $34.16 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $34.16 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% for the day. KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.05%. Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.09% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.09% on the day. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) stock hit a yearly low of $19.15 this morning. The stock was down 6.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $19.15 this morning. The stock was down 6.15% for the day. CNO Finl Gr (NYSE: CNO) stock hit a yearly low of $9.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% for the day. Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) shares hit a yearly low of $14.45 today morning. The stock was down 5.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.45 today morning. The stock was down 5.62% on the session. Alcoa (NYSE: AA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.84% on the session. Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) stock hit a yearly low of $21.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% for the day. Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) stock moved down 8.43% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.52 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.43% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.52 to open trading. Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.81 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.39% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.81 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.39% over the rest of the day. LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX) stock moved down 7.82% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.92 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.82% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.92 to open trading. Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ: FOXF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.34 on Monday. The stock was down 5.18% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.34 on Monday. The stock was down 5.18% for the day. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) stock hit $7.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.44% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.44% over the course of the day. LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $57.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.45% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $57.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.45% on the day. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) shares fell to $7.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.99%.

shares fell to $7.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.99%. Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.20 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.46% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.20 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.46% over the rest of the day. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $12.69, and later moved down 3.83% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $12.69, and later moved down 3.83% over the session. Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.1% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.1% on the day. Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) shares were down 7.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.21.

shares were down 7.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.21. International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $15.79, and later moved down 3.56% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $15.79, and later moved down 3.56% over the session. Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) shares hit a yearly low of $8.30 today morning. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.30 today morning. The stock was down 5.58% on the session. ABM Indus (NYSE: ABM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $20.19, and later moved up 2.9% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $20.19, and later moved up 2.9% over the session. Rogers (NYSE: ROG) shares set a new 52-week low of $78.65 today morning. The stock traded up 1.79% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $78.65 today morning. The stock traded up 1.79% over the session. Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) shares fell to $5.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.64%.

shares fell to $5.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.64%. Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) shares moved down 3.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.90 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.90 to begin trading. SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares fell to $26.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.61%.

shares fell to $26.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.61%. Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) shares hit a yearly low of $19.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session. Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) shares set a new 52-week low of $37.48 today morning. The stock traded down 4.19% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $37.48 today morning. The stock traded down 4.19% over the session. Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.08, and later moved down 5.49% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.08, and later moved down 5.49% over the session. Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares hit a yearly low of $38.20 today morning. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $38.20 today morning. The stock was down 1.5% on the session. Ryder System (NYSE: R) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $24.15, and later moved down 5.38% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $24.15, and later moved down 5.38% over the session. Cubic (NYSE: CUB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $32.30. Shares then traded down 3.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $32.30. Shares then traded down 3.32%. Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) stock hit $13.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.3% over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.3% over the course of the day. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $36.59. Shares then traded down 0.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $36.59. Shares then traded down 0.97%. First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.44%. Domtar (NYSE: UFS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.10 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.66% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.10 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.66% over the rest of the day. Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $22.84, and later moved down 2.69% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $22.84, and later moved down 2.69% over the session. AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE: AMK) stock hit $14.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.93% over the course of the day.

stock hit $14.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.93% over the course of the day. GEO Gr (NYSE: GEO) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.50 today morning. The stock traded down 9.32% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.50 today morning. The stock traded down 9.32% over the session. Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) shares were down 1.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.45.

shares were down 1.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.45. Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Monday. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Monday. The stock was up 2.42% for the day. Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $34.20, and later moved up 6.5% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $34.20, and later moved up 6.5% over the session. Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) stock hit $21.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.27% over the course of the day.

stock hit $21.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.27% over the course of the day. Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.29 today morning. The stock traded down 3.14% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $28.29 today morning. The stock traded down 3.14% over the session. Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) shares fell to $6.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.01%.

shares fell to $6.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.01%. Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) shares were down 1.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.27.

shares were down 1.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.27. Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) stock moved down 7.5% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.13 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.5% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.13 to open trading. Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) shares moved down 3.88% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.76 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.88% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.76 to begin trading. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $10.31, and later moved down 2.33% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $10.31, and later moved down 2.33% over the session. WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $18.80. Shares then traded down 4.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $18.80. Shares then traded down 4.99%. Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.41%. SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) stock hit $48.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.67% over the course of the day.

stock hit $48.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.67% over the course of the day. AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $22.75. Shares then traded down 6.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $22.75. Shares then traded down 6.27%. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares moved down 3.96% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.59 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.96% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.59 to begin trading. Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) shares moved up 0.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.56 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.56 to begin trading. Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.96 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.07% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.96 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.07% over the rest of the day. CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) shares fell to $50.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.59%.

shares fell to $50.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.59%. Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.52 on Monday. The stock was down 4.44% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.52 on Monday. The stock was down 4.44% for the day. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.99 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.99% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.99 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.99% on the day. Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) stock hit a yearly low of $233.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $233.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.4% for the day. Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.46 today morning. The stock traded down 2.17% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.46 today morning. The stock traded down 2.17% over the session. Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) shares set a new yearly low of $20.18 this morning. The stock was down 12.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.18 this morning. The stock was down 12.18% on the session. Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) stock hit a yearly low of $16.78 this morning. The stock was down 8.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.78 this morning. The stock was down 8.39% for the day. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares set a new yearly low of $12.28 this morning. The stock was down 7.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.28 this morning. The stock was down 7.33% on the session. Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $69.47 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $69.47 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.17% on the session. Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) shares fell to $10.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.22%.

shares fell to $10.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.22%. Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.78 today morning. The stock traded down 3.31% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.78 today morning. The stock traded down 3.31% over the session. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) stock moved down 4.05% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.67 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.05% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.67 to open trading. TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) stock hit a yearly low of $8.38 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.38 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% for the day. Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) shares hit a yearly low of $13.31 today morning. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.31 today morning. The stock was down 4.29% on the session. Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.53. Shares then traded down 10.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.53. Shares then traded down 10.59%. Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Monday morning, later moving up 1.83% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Monday morning, later moving up 1.83% over the rest of the day. RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.79 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.79 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Apergy (NYSE: APY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.89. Shares then traded down 21.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.89. Shares then traded down 21.04%. Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) stock hit a yearly low of $20.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% for the day. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) stock hit $22.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.87% over the course of the day.

stock hit $22.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.87% over the course of the day. Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.32. Shares then traded down 3.29%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.32. Shares then traded down 3.29%. Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.49 today morning. The stock traded down 15.81% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.49 today morning. The stock traded down 15.81% over the session. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares hit a yearly low of $8.30 today morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.30 today morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session. Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares set a new yearly low of $20.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) shares set a new yearly low of $9.21 this morning. The stock was down 7.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.21 this morning. The stock was down 7.49% on the session. Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) stock hit a yearly low of $9.89 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.89 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% for the day. Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.07% on the session. Tennant (NYSE: TNC) shares moved down 3.08% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.02 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.08% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.02 to begin trading. Livent (NYSE: LTHM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.52% on the session. Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) shares moved up 0.98% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.52 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.98% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.52 to begin trading. So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.03 today morning. The stock traded up 2.65% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.03 today morning. The stock traded up 2.65% over the session. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETV) stock hit a yearly low of $8.76 this morning. The stock was down 6.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.76 this morning. The stock was down 6.8% for the day. St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.32 on Monday morning, later moving up 1.49% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.32 on Monday morning, later moving up 1.49% over the rest of the day. Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) shares hit a yearly low of $23.08 today morning. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $23.08 today morning. The stock was down 3.85% on the session. Knoll (NYSE: KNL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.17 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.25% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.17 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.25% on the day. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) stock hit $11.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.59% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.59% over the course of the day. NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) shares set a new yearly low of $23.73 this morning. The stock was down 5.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.73 this morning. The stock was down 5.74% on the session. Universal (NYSE: UVV) shares set a new 52-week low of $38.99 today morning. The stock traded down 3.06% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $38.99 today morning. The stock traded down 3.06% over the session. Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ: EFSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $25.67, and later moved down 1.37% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $25.67, and later moved down 1.37% over the session. Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) shares hit a yearly low of $22.58 today morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.58 today morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.30, and later moved down 3.92% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.30, and later moved down 3.92% over the session. TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) shares hit a yearly low of $20.25 today morning. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.25 today morning. The stock was down 2.76% on the session. Cryolife (NYSE: CRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.63 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.65% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.63 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.65% on the day. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares moved down 4.96% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.55 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.96% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.55 to begin trading. Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) shares were down 0.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $35.91.

shares were down 0.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $35.91. Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE: SWM) shares moved down 3.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.91 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.91 to begin trading. Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) shares hit a yearly low of $9.01 today morning. The stock was down 4.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.01 today morning. The stock was down 4.63% on the session. Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.41% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.41% over the rest of the day. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.68% on the session. Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.42 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.42 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.83%. Viad (NYSE: VVI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $11.26, and later moved up 0.29% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $11.26, and later moved up 0.29% over the session. National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.90 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.90 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.84%. Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $24.83. Shares then traded up 1.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $24.83. Shares then traded up 1.02%. Griffon (NYSE: GFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.57. Shares then traded down 0.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.57. Shares then traded down 0.35%. Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ: TCMD) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.47 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $29.47 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.29%. Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) shares set a new yearly low of $11.14 this morning. The stock was up 2.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.14 this morning. The stock was up 2.79% on the session. Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.34 today morning. The stock traded down 2.28% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.34 today morning. The stock traded down 2.28% over the session. CTS (NYSE: CTS) shares were up 3.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.04.

shares were up 3.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.04. Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) shares hit a yearly low of $10.80 today morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.80 today morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session. Cornerstone Building (NYSE: CNR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.0% on the day. Unitil (NYSE: UTL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $42.06 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.67% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $42.06 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.67% on the day. Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares hit a yearly low of $9.52 today morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.52 today morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session. PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.54 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.71% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.54 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.71% on the day. Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) shares hit a yearly low of $33.30 today morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $33.30 today morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares fell to $22.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.7%.

shares fell to $22.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.7%. PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares hit a yearly low of $15.83 today morning. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.83 today morning. The stock was down 1.51% on the session. National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) stock set a new 52-week low of $126.66 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 0.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $126.66 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 0.38%. Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.4% on the session. Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) shares set a new yearly low of $17.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.33% on the session. Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.39, and later moved down 3.22% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.39, and later moved down 3.22% over the session. Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares were down 0.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.66.

shares were down 0.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.66. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) shares fell to $25.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.56%.

shares fell to $25.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.56%. Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: BPFH) stock hit a yearly low of $5.19 this morning. The stock was down 2.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.19 this morning. The stock was down 2.95% for the day. Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) shares fell to $40.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.84%.

shares fell to $40.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.84%. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.26% on the session. ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.53%. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares set a new yearly low of $11.77 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.77 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session. SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) stock hit $22.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.3% over the course of the day.

stock hit $22.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.3% over the course of the day. Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Monday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Monday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.0% for the day. Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) shares set a new 52-week low of $116.10 today morning. The stock traded down 6.87% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $116.10 today morning. The stock traded down 6.87% over the session. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.09% on the session. NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.73% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.73% on the day. Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.42% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.42% on the day. Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) stock hit a yearly low of $8.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.65% for the day. World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) stock hit $51.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.99% over the course of the day.

stock hit $51.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.99% over the course of the day. Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.31 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.08% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.31 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.08% on the day. Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.75% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.75% on the day. Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.47 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 4.77% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.47 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 4.77% on the day. Puxin (NYSE: NEW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.9% on the session. Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.24 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.24 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.04. Shares then traded up 2.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.04. Shares then traded up 2.19%. First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) shares fell to $8.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.47%.

shares fell to $8.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.47%. HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.50 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.6% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.50 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.6% on the day. City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.80. Shares then traded down 2.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.80. Shares then traded down 2.44%. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.89 today morning. The stock traded down 7.11% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.89 today morning. The stock traded down 7.11% over the session. BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was down 6.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was down 6.17% for the day. Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.35 on Monday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.35 on Monday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day. Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock hit a yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% for the day. Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) stock hit a yearly low of $3.83 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.83 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% for the day. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.10. Shares then traded down 0.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.10. Shares then traded down 0.08%. Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) shares set a new yearly low of $29.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $29.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.13% on the session. First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.38 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.38 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.15%. MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.62 today morning. The stock traded down 9.58% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.62 today morning. The stock traded down 9.58% over the session. Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.93 on Monday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.93 on Monday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day. HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.83 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.83 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.32%. Conyers Park II (NASDAQ: CPAA) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.35 today morning. The stock traded down 7.84% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.35 today morning. The stock traded down 7.84% over the session. UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.51 today morning. The stock traded up 2.3% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.51 today morning. The stock traded up 2.3% over the session. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) stock hit a yearly low of $18.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.98% for the day. India Fund (NYSE: IFN) shares hit a yearly low of $11.13 today morning. The stock was down 12.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.13 today morning. The stock was down 12.55% on the session. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares fell to $2.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.15%.

shares fell to $2.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.15%. Regis (NYSE: RGS) shares moved down 11.1% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.69 to begin trading.

shares moved down 11.1% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.69 to begin trading. First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $28.53. Shares then traded up 0.78%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $28.53. Shares then traded up 0.78%. HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) shares hit a yearly low of $11.03 today morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.03 today morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session. Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $24.70, and later moved up 4.35% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $24.70, and later moved up 4.35% over the session. Whitestone (NYSE: WSR) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.61 today morning. The stock traded down 4.4% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.61 today morning. The stock traded down 4.4% over the session. Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares moved down 3.69% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.60 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.69% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.60 to begin trading. Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares were down 1.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.79.

shares were down 1.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.79. REV Group (NYSE: REVG) shares were down 0.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.01.

shares were down 0.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.01. PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) stock moved down 14.69% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.63 to open trading.

stock moved down 14.69% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.63 to open trading. Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.02 today morning. The stock traded down 4.42% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.02 today morning. The stock traded down 4.42% over the session. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.99%. Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.5% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.5% over the rest of the day. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 8.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 8.94%. Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.55, and later moved up 3.97% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.55, and later moved up 3.97% over the session. Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.28%. Star Group (NYSE: SGU) shares hit a yearly low of $6.65 today morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.65 today morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session. Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.02 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.44% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.02 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.44% over the rest of the day. Jernigan Capital (NYSE: JCAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.16 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.98% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.16 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.98% on the day. Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Monday. The stock was down 7.62% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Monday. The stock was down 7.62% for the day. Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE: TEI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.32 today morning. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.32 today morning. The stock was down 5.4% on the session. Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) shares were down 6.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.01.

shares were down 6.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.01. Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) stock moved down 4.01% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.13 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.01% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.13 to open trading. Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.12 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.71%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.12 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.71%. Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) shares were up 0.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.72.

shares were up 0.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.72. CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $16.03. Shares then traded down 3.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $16.03. Shares then traded down 3.09%. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETB) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.87%. Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) stock hit $7.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.2% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.2% over the course of the day. South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.51 on Monday. The stock was down 11.86% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.51 on Monday. The stock was down 11.86% for the day. Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.56 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.72% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.56 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.72% over the rest of the day. Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRK) shares hit a yearly low of $7.05 today morning. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.05 today morning. The stock was down 2.37% on the session. Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.36 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.32% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.36 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.32% on the day. Lydall (NYSE: LDL) stock hit a yearly low of $4.89 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.89 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% for the day. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day. Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.5% on the session. Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.02 this morning. The stock was up 2.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.02 this morning. The stock was up 2.54% for the day. Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.07 on Monday morning, later moving up 4.35% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.07 on Monday morning, later moving up 4.35% over the rest of the day. Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $39.29. Shares then traded down 4.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $39.29. Shares then traded down 4.13%. Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ: CZNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.03%. Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.82.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.82. HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) shares moved down 2.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.61 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.61 to begin trading. Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) stock moved down 1.98% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.28 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.98% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.28 to open trading. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Monday. The stock was down 7.53% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Monday. The stock was down 7.53% for the day. FIRST TRUST SENIOR (NYSE: FIV) stock moved down 8.87% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.23 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.87% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.23 to open trading. Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBTC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.29 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.8% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.29 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.8% over the rest of the day. Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) shares were down 7.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.17.

shares were down 7.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.17. Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) shares hit a yearly low of $14.56 today morning. The stock was down 8.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.56 today morning. The stock was down 8.28% on the session. RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.73 today morning. The stock traded down 5.88% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.73 today morning. The stock traded down 5.88% over the session. Home Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $18.61, and later moved down 4.9% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $18.61, and later moved down 4.9% over the session. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares set a new yearly low of $5.84 this morning. The stock was up 5.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.84 this morning. The stock was up 5.27% on the session. iRadimed (NASDAQ: IRMD) shares fell to $14.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.35%.

shares fell to $14.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.35%. Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $7.49. Shares then traded down 1.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $7.49. Shares then traded down 1.11%. MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ: MFSF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $23.00. Shares then traded down 11.4%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $23.00. Shares then traded down 11.4%. North American (NYSE: NOA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.22. Shares then traded down 7.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.22. Shares then traded down 7.43%. Transcontinental Realty (NYSE: TCI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.45 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.03% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.45 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.03% over the rest of the day. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.73% on the session. First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) shares fell to $10.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.43%.

shares fell to $10.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.43%. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX: MTNB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.39% on the session. Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP) shares were down 10.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.56.

shares were down 10.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.56. Morgan Stanley India (NYSE: IIF) shares moved down 12.94% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.72 to begin trading.

shares moved down 12.94% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.72 to begin trading. Templeton Emerging (NYSE: EMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.99% on the session. Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.06, and later moved down 22.86% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.06, and later moved down 22.86% over the session. Catasys (NASDAQ: CATS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $8.77, and later moved down 5.16% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $8.77, and later moved down 5.16% over the session. Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ: OCSI) shares were down 9.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.98.

shares were down 9.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.98. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) shares moved up 7.97% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.30 to begin trading.

shares moved up 7.97% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.30 to begin trading. 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) shares moved down 5.03% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.39 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.03% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.39 to begin trading. Eaton Vance Municipal (NYSE: ETX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.57% on the session. Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.99, and later moved down 3.75% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.99, and later moved down 3.75% over the session. Atento (NYSE: ATTO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.96. Shares then traded down 0.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.96. Shares then traded down 0.96%. ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) shares fell to $2.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.92%.

shares fell to $2.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.92%. Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) stock hit a yearly low of $6.56 this morning. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.56 this morning. The stock was down 4.64% for the day. Insight Select Income (NYSE: INSI) shares set a new yearly low of $16.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session. Mexico Fund (NYSE: MXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $7.11, and later moved down 2.8% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $7.11, and later moved down 2.8% over the session. Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) stock hit $18.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.69% over the course of the day.

stock hit $18.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.69% over the course of the day. Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares were up 0.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.01.

shares were up 0.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.01. First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) shares were down 7.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $46.36.

shares were down 7.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $46.36. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) shares moved down 5.95% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.95 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.95% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.95 to begin trading. Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock hit $3.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.45% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.45% over the course of the day. Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) shares moved down 9.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.95 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.95 to begin trading. LCNB (NASDAQ: LCNB) shares fell to $10.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.77%.

shares fell to $10.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.77%. Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) stock hit $0.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.24% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.24% over the course of the day. Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.26% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.26% over the rest of the day. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.15, and later moved down 1.19% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.15, and later moved down 1.19% over the session. Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI) shares fell to $7.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.61%.

shares fell to $7.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.61%. DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.92 today morning. The stock traded down 0.28% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.92 today morning. The stock traded down 0.28% over the session. Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.82% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.82% on the day. PICO Holdings (NASDAQ: PICO) shares fell to $6.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.6%.

shares fell to $6.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.6%. Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares fell to $2.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.98%.

shares fell to $2.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.98%. HC2 Holdings (NYSE: HCHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.30. Shares then traded down 11.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.30. Shares then traded down 11.26%. Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.70 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.70 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.74% on the session. R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.74% on the session. Professional Holding (NASDAQ: PFHD) stock moved down 11.92% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.18 to open trading.

stock moved down 11.92% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.18 to open trading. County Bancorp (NASDAQ: ICBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.57 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.25% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.57 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.25% over the rest of the day. InnerWorkings (NASDAQ: INWK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.90. Shares then traded down 8.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.90. Shares then traded down 8.52%. MVC Capital, (NYSE: MVC) shares hit a yearly low of $3.94 today morning. The stock was down 5.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.94 today morning. The stock was down 5.95% on the session. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) stock moved up 5.04% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.36 to open trading.

stock moved up 5.04% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.36 to open trading. Western Asset Premier (NYSE: WEA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.14% on the session. Nuveen New York Municipal (NYSE: NNY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.78% on the session. Eastern Co (NASDAQ: EML) shares set a new yearly low of $17.50 this morning. The stock was down 8.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.50 this morning. The stock was down 8.38% on the session. Delaware Investments MN (AMEX: VMM) shares were down 7.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.87.

shares were down 7.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.87. Taiwan Fund (NYSE: TWN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.27% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.27% on the day. First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) shares moved down 4.46% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.12 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.46% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.12 to begin trading. Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.55% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.55% over the rest of the day. First Savings Financial (NASDAQ: FSFG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $31.00. Shares then traded down 2.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $31.00. Shares then traded down 2.31%. Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ: MFNC) shares were down 22.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.78.

shares were down 22.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.78. Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ: OFED) shares moved down 9.01% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.25 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.01% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.25 to begin trading. Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.81 today morning. The stock traded down 6.65% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.81 today morning. The stock traded down 6.65% over the session. IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) shares were down 14.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.40.

shares were down 14.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.40. First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) stock hit a yearly low of $8.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.92% for the day. Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) stock hit $18.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.15% over the course of the day.

stock hit $18.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.15% over the course of the day. Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Western Asset (NYSE: SBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.31 on Monday. The stock was down 7.7% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.31 on Monday. The stock was down 7.7% for the day. Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ: STND) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.64%. Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) stock hit $20.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.43% over the course of the day.

stock hit $20.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.43% over the course of the day. Citizens Community (NASDAQ: CZWI) shares fell to $6.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.54%.

shares fell to $6.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.54%. Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX: ERH) stock moved down 11.49% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.85 to open trading.

stock moved down 11.49% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.85 to open trading. LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.28 on Monday morning, later moving up 6.31% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.28 on Monday morning, later moving up 6.31% over the rest of the day. Meridian (NASDAQ: MRBK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (NYSE: JEMD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.05 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.72% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.05 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.72% on the day. Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBKB) shares moved down 6.76% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.62 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.76% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.62 to begin trading. Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.63% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.63% over the rest of the day. LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.63 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.63 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.2% on the session. Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.38 today morning. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.38 today morning. The stock was down 5.87% on the session. Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 18.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 18.25%. Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.06% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.06% over the rest of the day. VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.58% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.58% over the rest of the day. Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.91 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.91 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session. San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE: SJT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 17.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 17.72%. Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ: HAPP) stock hit $2.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.93% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.93% over the course of the day. The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00 today morning. The stock traded down 12.88% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00 today morning. The stock traded down 12.88% over the session. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.79% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.79% on the day. Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) shares set a new yearly low of $15.03 this morning. The stock was down 9.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.03 this morning. The stock was down 9.39% on the session. Security National Finl (NASDAQ: SNFCA) shares were down 4.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.06.

shares were down 4.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.06. Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ: SVBI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.66% on the session. HMN Finl (NASDAQ: HMNF) stock hit a yearly low of $16.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.34% for the day. Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.57 today morning. The stock traded down 9.09% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.57 today morning. The stock traded down 9.09% over the session. Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) shares were down 53.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.20.

shares were down 53.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.20. Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: SFBC) shares were down 9.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.00.

shares were down 9.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.00. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.51. Shares then traded down 13.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.51. Shares then traded down 13.36%. Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ: LSBK) stock hit $10.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $10.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.0% over the course of the day. Garrison Capital (NASDAQ: GARS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.29 today morning. The stock was down 11.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.29 today morning. The stock was down 11.18% on the session. Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $10.84. Shares then traded down 7.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $10.84. Shares then traded down 7.98%. Community First Bancshare (NASDAQ: CFBI) shares hit a yearly low of $7.01 today morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.01 today morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session. China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ: PLIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.03%. Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) stock hit a yearly low of $12.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% for the day. FFBW (NASDAQ: FFBW) stock hit a yearly low of $6.75 this morning. The stock was down 14.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.75 this morning. The stock was down 14.88% for the day. MSB Financial (NASDAQ: MSBF) shares were down 5.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.96.

shares were down 5.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.96. Vivaldi Opportunities (NYSE: VAM) stock hit a yearly low of $9.48 this morning. The stock was down 6.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.48 this morning. The stock was down 6.89% for the day. John Hancock (NYSE: HTY) shares hit a yearly low of $3.94 today morning. The stock was down 4.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.94 today morning. The stock was down 4.81% on the session. Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) shares were down 6.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.75.

shares were down 6.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.75. Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ: FBSS) shares set a new yearly low of $11.27 this morning. The stock was down 9.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.27 this morning. The stock was down 9.84% on the session. Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.46 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.46 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30 today morning. The stock traded down 3.47% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30 today morning. The stock traded down 3.47% over the session. Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.28 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.28 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.86% on the session. AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ: ASRV) shares moved down 4.28% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.76 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.28% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.76 to begin trading. Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBHC) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.02.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.02. Stabilis Energy (OTC: SLNG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. YayYo (OTC: YAYO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 52.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 52.42% on the session. Almaden Minerals (AMEX: AAU) shares fell to $0.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.8%.

shares fell to $0.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.8%. Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares fell to $0.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 14.2%.

shares fell to $0.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 14.2%. Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.99.

shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.99. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.12% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.12% over the rest of the day. Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ: TLF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.08 this morning. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.08 this morning. The stock was down 5.26% on the session. Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) stock moved up 6.01% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to open trading.

stock moved up 6.01% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to open trading. Amrep (NYSE: AXR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.63 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.63 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Monday. The stock was down 9.43% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Monday. The stock was down 9.43% for the day. Ballantyne Strong (AMEX: BTN) stock hit a yearly low of $1.36 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.36 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Newgioco Group (NASDAQ: NWGI) stock hit $1.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.48% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.48% over the course of the day. Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ: PATI) shares hit a yearly low of $8.31 today morning. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.31 today morning. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. BBQ Holdings (NASDAQ: BBQ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Monday. The stock was down 17.91% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Monday. The stock was down 17.91% for the day. Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Monday. The stock was down 7.68% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Monday. The stock was down 7.68% for the day. Newater Technology (NASDAQ: NEWA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.66% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.66% on the day. Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) stock hit $1.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.83% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.83% over the course of the day. Nuveen Missouri Quality (NYSE: NOM) shares hit a yearly low of $10.80 today morning. The stock was down 10.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.80 today morning. The stock was down 10.45% on the session. Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) stock hit $1.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.74% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.74% over the course of the day. AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares fell to $0.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 24.0%.

shares fell to $0.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 24.0%. Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ) stock hit $8.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.5% over the course of the day.

stock hit $8.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.5% over the course of the day. BK Technologies (AMEX: BKTI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.36 today morning. The stock traded down 8.71% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.36 today morning. The stock traded down 8.71% over the session. Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 56.65% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 56.65% on the day. CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.21, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.21, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares moved down 8.61% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.38 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.61% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.38 to begin trading. Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44 today morning. The stock traded down 8.12% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44 today morning. The stock traded down 8.12% over the session. American Shared Hospital (AMEX: AMS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.16, and later moved down 12.78% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.16, and later moved down 12.78% over the session. Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.76% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.76% on the day. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) stock hit $0.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.99% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.99% over the course of the day. Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.98, and later moved up 2.8% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.98, and later moved up 2.8% over the session. ADOMANI (OTC: ADOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded down 26.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded down 26.0%. LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.63% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.63% over the rest of the day. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock hit $0.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 23.07% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 23.07% over the course of the day. SITO Mobile (OTC: SITO) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. ARC Group Worldwide (OTC: ARCW) shares were down 36.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.16.

shares were down 36.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.16. Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 65.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 65.37% for the day. Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 6.15% over the session.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.