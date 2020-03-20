Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares were trading higher on Friday.

Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $20 to $14.

Snap Inc. is an American camera and social media company, founded by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy based in Santa Monica, California. It has three key products: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

SNap's shares were trading up 8.24% at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.76 and a 52-week low of $7.89.

