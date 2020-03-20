Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 20, 2020 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares were trading higher on Friday.

Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $20 to $14.

Snap Inc. is an American camera and social media company, founded by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy based in Santa Monica, California. It has three key products: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

SNap's shares were trading up 8.24% at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.76 and a 52-week low of $7.89.

Related lLnks:

Snap Trades Lower After Q4 Sales Miss

Baidu, Snap Renew Asia Sales Partnership

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Mar 2020JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2020Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SNAP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

5 Reasons Why Amazon Is Morgan Stanley's Top Pick
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2020
NBCUniversal Got Rid Off Its Entire Stake In Snap In 2019: Report
38 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 5, 2020
5 Reasons To Buy Snapchat's Stock After 30% Decline
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CRWDBairdMaintains57.0
BNSTD SecuritiesUpgrades66.0
TRITD SecuritiesUpgrades95.0
DGIIBairdDowngrades10.0
IPARDA DavidsonDowngrades36.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga