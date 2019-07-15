Market Overview

Baidu, Snap Renew Asia Sales Partnership
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2019 1:38pm   Comments
Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) have renewed their Asia sales partnership, which first began in May of 2017. The agreement authorizes Baidu to act as Snap’s representative to advertisers in Greater China, Japan and South Korea.

According to the companies, Chinese advertisers have seen significant success on Snapchat. Shanghai-based Lilith Games is one case study that states it has seen positive results with Snapchat advertising.

“With its young, vibrant user base, Snap's advertising platform has been instrumental in driving growth for our game AFK Arena,” said Chris Zhang, VP of Lilith Games. “Snap's ad targeting helps us acquire extremely relevant, high-quality users.”

Baidu has a regional presence, local language support and account management and optimization resources make it easy for Chinese companies to advertise on Snapchat.

Snap shares were trading down 0.32% at $15.56 and Baidu shares were trading up 0.85% at $115.88 on Monday.

