Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 118 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

AT&T (NYSE: T) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 44.76% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low,.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are as follows:

AT&T (NYSE: T) shares moved down 6.38% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.18 to begin trading.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.85 on Friday. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) shares were down 2.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) stock hit $208.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.79% over the course of the day.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) stock set a new 52-week low of $72.48 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.36%.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares fell to $128.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.05%.

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $65.19. Shares then traded up 0.37%.

MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares moved down 4.55% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.05 to begin trading.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $180.02 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.37% on the day.

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) stock hit a yearly low of $70.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) stock hit $142.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.62% over the course of the day.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $58.44 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.14% over the rest of the day.

Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.63. Shares then traded down 3.94%.

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock hit a yearly low of $28.51 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% for the day.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $76.81 on Friday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares set a new 52-week low of $181.92 today morning. The stock traded down 4.23% over the session.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) stock moved down 2.5% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.18 to open trading.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.55 on Friday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $222.06 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.55% over the rest of the day.

Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) stock hit a yearly low of $90.06 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% for the day.

UDR (NYSE: UDR) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.28 today morning. The stock traded up 0.12% over the session.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares hit a yearly low of $43.20 today morning. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.

Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.51 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.56% over the rest of the day.

Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $56.26, and later moved down 1.06% over the session.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) shares hit a yearly low of $25.14 today morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.

Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares moved down 4.67% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.45 to begin trading.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $113.82 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.34% over the rest of the day.

Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) shares hit a yearly low of $13.36 today morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares moved down 1.98% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $82.73 to begin trading.

Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares hit a yearly low of $4.87 today morning. The stock was down 7.2% on the session.

News (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares were down 4.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.98.

News (NASDAQ: NWS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.60 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.9% over the rest of the day.

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.83 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.68% over the rest of the day.

Cemex (NYSE: CX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.75. Shares then traded down 4.27%.

Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $35.67, and later moved down 6.54% over the session.

Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $84.31 on Friday. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.

Pearson (NYSE: PSO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.94, and later moved down 2.42% over the session.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.74, and later moved down 2.78% over the session.

Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $25.46, and later moved down 2.19% over the session.

Unum (NYSE: UNM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.34. Shares then traded up 1.15%.

Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) shares hit a yearly low of $43.77 today morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.

Primerica (NYSE: PRI) stock hit a yearly low of $68.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) shares were down 5.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $57.52.

Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) stock hit $24.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.13% over the course of the day.

Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) shares hit a yearly low of $55.26 today morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.

Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.02 on Friday. The stock was down 7.88% for the day.

Cabot (NYSE: CBT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.16 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.53% over the rest of the day.

AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE: AMK) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.68 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.85%.

Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.33 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.87% on the day.

Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) stock moved down 4.94% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.54 to open trading.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.96 today morning. The stock traded down 4.2% over the session.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.04 today morning. The stock traded down 1.02% over the session.

OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.5% on the session.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Friday. The stock was down 4.65% for the day.

Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: EIGI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.39 today morning. The stock traded down 0.24% over the session.

Regis (NYSE: RGS) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.68 today morning. The stock traded down 6.53% over the session.

Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $12.81. Shares then traded down 3.71%.

Sunlands Technology (NYSE: STG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $6.00, and later moved down 11.6% over the session.

Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) shares moved down 5.51% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.60 to begin trading.

Acamar Partners (NASDAQ: ACAM) shares fell to $9.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.74%.

Lydall (NYSE: LDL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Friday. The stock was up 5.12% for the day.

Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) stock hit $3.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 8.38% over the course of the day.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBNC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.21% on the day.

Weidai (NYSE: WEI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.06 today morning. The stock was down 5.31% on the session.

Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ: BOCH) shares fell to $6.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.17%.

Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.65% on the session.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $23.31. Shares then traded down 19.62%.

Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ: OFED) stock hit $16.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.94% over the course of the day.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.06 today morning. The stock traded down 3.94% over the session.

Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE: CMU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.40. Shares then traded down 4.38%.

Citizens Community (NASDAQ: CZWI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.01 today morning. The stock was up 3.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.01 today morning. The stock was up 3.49% on the session. Meridian (NASDAQ: MRBK) shares moved down 2.46% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.29 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.46% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.29 to begin trading. LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) stock hit $0.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.47% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.47% over the course of the day. Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.47% on the session. Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ: HAPP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.10 this morning. The stock was down 12.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.10 this morning. The stock was down 12.78% for the day. Trinity Place Holdings (AMEX: TPHS) shares were down 11.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.31.

shares were down 11.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.31. AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.63. Shares then traded down 10.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.63. Shares then traded down 10.71%. Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday. The stock was down 53.07% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday. The stock was down 53.07% for the day. Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ: WRLS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.06, and later moved up 8.18% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.06, and later moved up 8.18% over the session. 8i Enterprises (NASDAQ: JFK) shares hit a yearly low of $7.97 today morning. The stock was down 16.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.97 today morning. The stock was down 16.4% on the session. Transact Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.00 today morning. The stock traded down 8.95% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.00 today morning. The stock traded down 8.95% over the session. Luby's (NYSE: LUB) shares were down 43.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50.

shares were down 43.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50. First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE: FEO) shares fell to $8.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.29%.

shares fell to $8.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.29%. Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ: VIRC) stock hit a yearly low of $2.71 this morning. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.71 this morning. The stock was down 5.71% for the day. Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.47 this morning. The stock was down 26.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.47 this morning. The stock was down 26.19% for the day. Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 87.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 87.23% for the day. YayYo (OTC: YAYO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.13 today morning. The stock was down 48.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.13 today morning. The stock was down 48.39% on the session. Natural Alternatives Int (NASDAQ: NAII) stock moved down 2.93% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.00 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.93% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.00 to open trading. Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.33. Shares then traded down 1.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.33. Shares then traded down 1.48%. PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) shares set a new yearly low of $2.39 this morning. The stock was down 13.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.39 this morning. The stock was down 13.43% on the session. Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ: BCTF) stock hit a yearly low of $9.12 this morning. The stock was down 9.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.12 this morning. The stock was down 9.39% for the day. Ottawa Bancorp (NASDAQ: OTTW) stock moved up 2.28% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.88 to open trading.

stock moved up 2.28% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.88 to open trading. Fuling Global (NASDAQ: FORK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.56% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.56% on the day. Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ: PATI) shares moved down 9.41% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.38 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.41% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.38 to begin trading. Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX: BDL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Friday. The stock was down 8.47% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Friday. The stock was down 8.47% for the day. Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) shares were up 44.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.80.

shares were up 44.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.80. Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) stock hit $0.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.3% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.3% over the course of the day. Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.76% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.76% on the day. Libbey (AMEX: LBY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Friday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Friday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day. Flexible Solutions (AMEX: FSI) shares moved down 18.9% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.87 to begin trading.

shares moved down 18.9% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.87 to begin trading. Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.45 today morning. The stock traded up 4.77% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.45 today morning. The stock traded up 4.77% over the session. Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ: JCTCF) stock hit $5.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Friday morning, later moving down 53.9% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Friday morning, later moving down 53.9% over the rest of the day. Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares hit a yearly low of $2.35 today morning. The stock was down 14.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.35 today morning. The stock was down 14.23% on the session. Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares were down 8.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.64.

shares were down 8.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.64. ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares fell to $0.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.66%.

shares fell to $0.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.66%. Cyanotech (NASDAQ: CYAN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Friday. The stock was up 6.69% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Friday. The stock was up 6.69% for the day. Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ: HJLI) stock moved down 3.72% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.72% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading. Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS) stock hit $0.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.92% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.92% over the course of the day. Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) stock hit $0.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.64% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.64% over the course of the day. RENN Fund (AMEX: RCG) shares fell to $0.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). ADOMANI (OTC: ADOM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.0% on the session. LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning, later moving down 84.21% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning, later moving down 84.21% over the rest of the day. SITO Mobile (OTC: SITO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded down 26.17%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded down 26.17%. ARC Group Worldwide (OTC: ARCW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Friday. The stock was down 36.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Friday. The stock was down 36.0% for the day. Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 73.16% on the session.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.