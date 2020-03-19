Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday morning, 1178 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPS).
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV).
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 42.98%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPS) shares were up 2.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.55.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) stock moved down 0.72% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $96.30 to open trading.
- Braskem (NYSE: BAK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.14% over the rest of the day.
- Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) shares moved down 3.12% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.55 to begin trading.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.52% over the rest of the day.
- F N B (NYSE: FNB) stock hit $5.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.23% over the course of the day.
- Legacy Acquisition (NYSE: LGC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.
- BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE: BUI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.0% on the day.
- RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.39% on the day.
- Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.85 to begin trading. The stock was up 8.47% on the session.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares were down 9.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.47.
- HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.69 today morning. The stock traded up 4.01% over the session.
- Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) shares moved down 1.47% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.90 to begin trading.
- LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) stock hit a yearly low of $3.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.
- New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE: SNR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 8.49% on the day.
- Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE: RIV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.11% for the day.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.10, and later moved up 6.7% over the session.
- Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.11 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares moved down 2.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $116.82 to begin trading.
- Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ: BKSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.00, and later moved down 3.47% over the session.
- GlobalSCAPE (AMEX: GSB) shares were up 2.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.21.
- Diversicare Healthcare (OTC: DVCR) stock hit a yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 25.44% for the day.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares moved down 1.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $131.40 to begin trading.
- Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) stock hit a yearly low of $18.58 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
- Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
- Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) stock hit $4.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.13% over the course of the day.
- Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) shares hit a yearly low of $2.00 today morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.
- Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE: GDO) stock hit $11.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.52% over the course of the day.
- Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares fell to $211.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.38%.
- International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.39% on the day.
- Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) shares fell to $60.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.58%.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.21% on the day.
- Select Bancorp (NASDAQ: SLCT) shares set a new yearly low of $6.79 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.12 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day.
- Blackrock Strategic (NYSE: BSD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.98, and later moved down 6.77% over the session.
- Barings Participation (NYSE: MPV) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.34 today morning. The stock traded down 14.65% over the session.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.15%.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.13 today morning. The stock was up 11.3% on the session.
- Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) shares moved down 14.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.07 to begin trading.
- SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.21% over the rest of the day.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.03%.
- PIMCO Strategic Global (NYSE: RCS) stock moved down 15.17% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.80 to open trading.
- TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.72% on the day.
- Ennis (NYSE: EBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) stock moved up 1.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.49 to open trading.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (NYSE: PFD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.41, and later moved down 7.52% over the session.
- First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) stock moved up 9.83% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.35 to open trading.
- PPL (NYSE: PPL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.76% on the day.
- Azul (NYSE: AZUL) stock hit a yearly low of $5.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
- Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day.
- Mfs Intermediate High (NYSE: CIF) shares fell to $1.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.88%.
- Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.4% for the day.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares were up 20.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.76.
- PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.46% for the day.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.06% for the day.
- Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) shares were down 4.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $43.02.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.97 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.07% over the rest of the day.
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.62% over the rest of the day.
- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.38 to begin trading. The stock was up 16.13% on the session.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE: SWM) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.56 today morning. The stock traded down 3.32% over the session.
- ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares were down 7.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.16.
- Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) stock moved up 1.51% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.67 to open trading.
- J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE: JAX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.10 today morning. The stock was up 5.25% on the session.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) shares were down 4.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.03.
- PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.26% over the rest of the day.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.75 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.45. Shares then traded down 4.0%.
- First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) shares fell to $12.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.32%.
- Fox (NYSE: FPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.78 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.05% on the session.
- First Trust Inter Dur (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares moved up 0.63% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.75 to begin trading.
- Western Asset (NYSE: WIW) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.24%.
- FIRST TRUST SENIOR (NYSE: FIV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.38% for the day.
- Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) shares hit a yearly low of $0.22 today morning. The stock was up 6.48% on the session.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $60.06, and later moved down 4.47% over the session.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares moved up 14.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.24 to begin trading.
- Western Asset Premier (NYSE: WEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.60, and later moved down 2.25% over the session.
- Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.28% on the session.
- Blackrock New York (NYSE: BQH) stock moved down 13.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.17 to open trading.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares set a new yearly low of $45.19 this morning. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.
- Macerich (NYSE: MAC) shares fell to $5.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.64%.
- First Trust Dynamic (NYSE: FDEU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
- Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.99 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) shares set a new yearly low of $11.00 this morning. The stock was down 10.23% on the session.
- Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.71%.
- Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.23%.
- Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.78% on the day.
- India Fund (NYSE: IFN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.7% on the day.
- Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was up 11.08% on the session.
- Taiwan Fund (NYSE: TWN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.75. Shares then traded down 0.42%.
- Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) shares moved down 4.07% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $65.09 to begin trading.
- Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) stock hit $26.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.35% over the course of the day.
- Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.69. Shares then traded down 1.6%.
- Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares set a new yearly low of $53.62 this morning. The stock was up 14.12% on the session.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) shares were down 8.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.37.
- JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.56, and later moved down 3.7% over the session.
- Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.02%.
- Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.12%.
- Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 5.62%.
- Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.2% on the day.
- Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) shares were down 1.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $91.25.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) stock hit $36.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.57% over the course of the day.
- Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) stock hit $19.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.35% over the course of the day.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) stock hit $3.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.4% over the course of the day.
- Kirby (NYSE: KEX) stock hit a yearly low of $32.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
- Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) stock hit a yearly low of $54.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares moved down 12.76% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.07 to begin trading.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) shares moved up 2.57% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.37 to begin trading.
- Western Asset Investment (NYSE: PAI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.17. Shares then traded down 1.74%.
- Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX: GLU) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.55 today morning. The stock traded down 4.03% over the session.
- Invesco High Income 2024 (NYSE: IHTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
- Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) shares moved down 2.07% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.88 to begin trading.
- Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.15 today morning. The stock traded down 11.29% over the session.
- Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) stock moved up 5.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.66 to open trading.
- Under Armour (NYSE: UA) shares moved up 1.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.80 to begin trading.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.58 on Thursday morning, later moving up 5.12% over the rest of the day.
- Avianca Hldgs (NYSE: AVH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.47% on the day.
- The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.04 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.89% for the day.
- Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) stock hit $65.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.47% over the course of the day.
- Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) shares fell to $0.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 6.94%.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.23%.
- Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) shares moved down 2.45% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.61 to begin trading.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.51. Shares then traded down 1.89%.
- Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $30.60, and later moved up 8.81% over the session.
- Guggenheim Credit (NYSE: GGM) shares moved down 4.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.65 to begin trading.
- Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $20.45, and later moved up 14.52% over the session.
- Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) stock hit $10.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.17% over the course of the day.
- Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.49 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 18.56%.
- Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.02 today morning. The stock traded down 5.34% over the session.
- Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ: SUNS) shares were down 4.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.51.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) shares moved down 7.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.51 to begin trading.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.12% over the rest of the day.
- Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX: HNW) stock hit a yearly low of $9.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.92% for the day.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares hit a yearly low of $5.06 today morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.
- Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 42.98%.
- Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.41 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.14% on the day.
- Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.16. Shares then traded up 3.61%.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE: KIO) shares were down 4.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.36.
- Blackstone / GSO (NYSE: BGB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.91 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.12% over the rest of the day.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.07 on Thursday. The stock was up 12.91% for the day.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares fell to $69.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.65%.
- Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.76, and later moved up 4.02% over the session.
- Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) shares fell to $12.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 6.25%.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $77.30 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.27% over the rest of the day.
- Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.13 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.42% over the rest of the day.
- Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.06%.
- HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.45 to begin trading. The stock was up 5.24% on the session.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) stock moved down 16.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.
- Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares set a new yearly low of $72.38 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.
- China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.27 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.88% over the rest of the day.
- BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.47 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.3%.
- PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ: PNRG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $47.26. Shares then traded down 1.64%.
- National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) stock hit a yearly low of $141.50 this morning. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.
- NOW (NYSE: DNOW) shares set a new yearly low of $4.06 this morning. The stock was up 5.19% on the session.
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.86% on the day.
- Primerica (NYSE: PRI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $68.42. Shares then traded down 1.45%.
- Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
- Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE: NYV) stock hit a yearly low of $11.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- New America High Income (NYSE: HYB) shares set a new yearly low of $5.37 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) shares set a new yearly low of $11.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
- PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.31 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.34% on the day.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) stock hit $4.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.82% over the course of the day.
- Graco (NYSE: GGG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $39.17, and later moved up 2.13% over the session.
- Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.42 today morning. The stock traded up 18.41% over the session.
- Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares were down 1.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $82.73.
- Plumas (NASDAQ: PLBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.09 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.71% over the rest of the day.
- Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ: ORRF) shares moved up 3.92% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.40 to begin trading.
- Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) shares were up 9.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.90.
- American Campus (NYSE: ACC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.15% over the rest of the day.
- Medifast (NYSE: MED) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $49.03. Shares then traded up 3.52%.
- VEREIT (NYSE: VER) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.92% on the day.
- Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) shares moved down 0.65% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.07 to begin trading.
- Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) stock moved down 0.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $243.07 to open trading.
- AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ: ASRV) stock moved down 2.9% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.01 to open trading.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares were up 0.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.58.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.94 today morning. The stock traded down 2.29% over the session.
- Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) shares moved down 4.11% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.37 to begin trading.
- HP (NYSE: HPQ) shares were down 1.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.54.
- Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (NYSE: JCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.41 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.6% for the day.
- Condor Hospitality Trust (AMEX: CDOR) stock hit $2.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 7.42% over the course of the day.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) shares set a new yearly low of $4.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JFR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.78, and later moved down 6.08% over the session.
- Masco (NYSE: MAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $31.60. Shares then traded down 0.51%.
- Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE: NUO) shares moved down 5.17% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.10 to begin trading.
- Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.92% on the day.
- Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.55 today morning. The stock was down 7.07% on the session.
- Evans Bancorp (AMEX: EVBN) shares fell to $21.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.83%.
- Teligent (NASDAQ: TLGT) stock hit $0.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.27% over the course of the day.
- Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.13 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.02%.
- Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: BPFH) stock moved down 10.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.57 to open trading.
- Home BancShares (NASDAQ: HOMB) shares moved up 0.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.80 to begin trading.
- Putnam Master (NYSE: PIM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.33 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
- Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) stock hit $56.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.65% over the course of the day.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: DCIX) stock hit $0.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.06% over the course of the day.
- Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESQ) shares moved up 2.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.01 to begin trading.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.70 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.83% over the rest of the day.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) stock hit a yearly low of $11.81 this morning. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.54%.
- Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.35. Shares then traded up 11.64%.
- Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) stock hit a yearly low of $1.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.
- Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX: FCO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.93 this morning. The stock was down 6.21% for the day.
- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.42. Shares then traded up 11.14%.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.85. Shares then traded up 13.1%.
- 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) shares were up 0.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.14.
- KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) stock moved up 1.12% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.68 to open trading.
- Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.73 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.4% over the rest of the day.
- ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) shares moved up 0.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.60 to begin trading.
- W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.75 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.86% over the rest of the day.
- Blackrock Investment (NYSE: BKN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.98% for the day.
- Citizens Holding (NASDAQ: CIZN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.51 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.53% on the day.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.45. Shares then traded up 5.03%.
- Zix (NASDAQ: ZIXI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was up 3.63% for the day.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.58 this morning. The stock was up 7.29% on the session.
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $72.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares were up 1.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.97.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.51% on the day.
- Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares moved up 6.42% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.39 to begin trading.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.0% over the rest of the day.
- Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.15 today morning. The stock traded up 1.53% over the session.
- Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) stock hit a yearly low of $13.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.
- Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) shares moved down 5.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.10 to begin trading.
- Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE: CPAC) stock hit $7.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.63% over the course of the day.
- Textron (NYSE: TXT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.22 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.92% on the day.
- ADT (NYSE: ADT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.70 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.42% on the session.
- Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) shares were up 3.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.63.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) shares were down 1.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.00.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.45 today morning. The stock traded up 8.89% over the session.
- Mfs High Inc Municipal (NYSE: CXE) stock moved down 4.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.30 to open trading.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ: RICK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.52 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.
- Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.70 today morning. The stock traded down 0.6% over the session.
- John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.94 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.75%.
- Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $16.75, and later moved up 1.14% over the session.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.46 today morning. The stock traded up 14.26% over the session.
- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ: BCOW) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.66 today morning. The stock traded up 0.79% over the session.
- Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) shares moved up 2.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.01 to begin trading.
- Pacific Coast Oil (NYSE: ROYT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was up 5.82% for the day.
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.10, and later moved down 0.41% over the session.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) stock moved up 0.06% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.58 to open trading.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Total (NYSE: FLC) shares were down 4.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.88.
- Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.05%.
- Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares hit a yearly low of $30.81 today morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
- Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NHS) stock hit $7.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.93% over the course of the day.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VMO) shares set a new yearly low of $8.61 this morning. The stock was down 5.71% on the session.
- SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.98.
- Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares hit a yearly low of $66.29 today morning. The stock was up 2.83% on the session.
- Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) shares hit a yearly low of $68.92 today morning. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.99 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.3% on the day.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares were down 6.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.03.
- First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.27, and later moved down 2.79% over the session.
- Cabot (NYSE: CBT) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.27 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.02%.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares moved down 0.74% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $280.00 to begin trading.
- Nuveen Arizona Quality (NYSE: NAZ) shares fell to $10.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.85%.
- Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.45 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.57%.
- Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares were down 1.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.52.
- Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) shares set a new yearly low of $3.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.80 today morning. The stock traded up 1.52% over the session.
- ADOMANI (OTC: ADOM) stock moved down 2.9% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.
- Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.07 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session.
- Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.42, and later moved down 1.17% over the session.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.68 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.37% over the rest of the day.
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.85. Shares then traded up 0.28%.
- Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.44 today morning. The stock traded up 5.38% over the session.
- Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) shares moved up 4.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.77 to begin trading.
- Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ: OFED) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.47% on the day.
- BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) shares moved down 2.55% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.10 to begin trading.
- W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $40.79. Shares then traded down 10.93%.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares set a new yearly low of $19.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.
- Pcm Fund (NYSE: PCM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.26 on Thursday. The stock was up 3.96% for the day.
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
- Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.66, and later moved down 5.65% over the session.
- Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBKB) stock hit a yearly low of $7.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.
- Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE: PHD) shares fell to $5.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.98%.
- KBR (NYSE: KBR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.75% on the session.
- HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.28%.
- EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) stock hit a yearly low of $31.92 this morning. The stock was up 4.22% for the day.
- Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.47 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
- First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) shares moved down 4.71% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.75 to begin trading.
- Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) shares moved down 6.85% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.06 to begin trading.
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.20 on Thursday morning, later moving up 7.78% over the rest of the day.
- Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.59. Shares then traded down 4.74%.
- ITT (NYSE: ITT) stock set a new 52-week low of $36.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.36%.
- EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) shares were down 1.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.87.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares were up 1.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.78.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) shares hit a yearly low of $13.24 today morning. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $70.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.53% over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) stock moved down 2.63% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.40 to open trading.
- AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $730.00, and later moved down 1.67% over the session.
- Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE: VTA) shares hit a yearly low of $5.92 today morning. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
- John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.85%.
- Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.81% for the day.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.67% on the day.
- SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) stock hit $10.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.61% over the course of the day.
- Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.56 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.45% for the day.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BLE) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.85%.
- Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: ESBA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.07 this morning. The stock was up 15.23% on the session.
- Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.87 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 10.01%.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Thursday. The stock was up 5.67% for the day.
- American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.15 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.4% over the rest of the day.
- Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) stock hit a yearly low of $19.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock hit a yearly low of $52.64 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.
- Regional Management (NYSE: RM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.98 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.14% over the rest of the day.
- Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) shares fell to $91.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.52%.
- CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $131.81 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.26% over the rest of the day.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares fell to $8.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.03%.
- RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) shares hit a yearly low of $5.11 today morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.
- Alcoa (NYSE: AA) stock moved up 0.26% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.20 to open trading.
- Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares moved up 4.68% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.48 to begin trading.
- Wipro (NYSE: WIT) stock hit $2.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.08% over the course of the day.
- CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares moved down 3.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.33 to begin trading.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares were down 6.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.72.
- Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.47, and later moved down 1.12% over the session.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.86 today morning. The stock traded down 1.7% over the session.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) shares moved down 7.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.17 to begin trading.
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.04 on Thursday morning, later moving up 5.11% over the rest of the day.
- ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) stock hit a yearly low of $35.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.5% for the day.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.01 today morning. The stock traded up 3.15% over the session.
- MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.57%.
- Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) shares moved up 3.41% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.70 to begin trading.
- Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.01 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.16% over the rest of the day.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.17 today morning. The stock traded down 5.8% over the session.
- Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.36. Shares then traded up 3.68%.
- Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) shares moved up 2.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.37 to begin trading.
- CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) shares were up 12.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.14.
- Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.05. Shares then traded down 1.31%.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) stock hit $4.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.99% over the course of the day.
- SITO Mobile (OTC: SITO) stock moved down 35.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading.
- Unifi (NYSE: UFI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.07, and later moved down 9.16% over the session.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $29.42, and later moved up 7.75% over the session.
- AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) stock moved up 4.26% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.30 to open trading.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.19, and later moved up 1.77% over the session.
- Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) shares fell to $2.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.34%.
- Whitestone (NYSE: WSR) shares hit a yearly low of $6.02 today morning. The stock was down 6.73% on the session.
- Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) stock hit a yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% for the day.
- Atkore International (NYSE: ATKR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.85, and later moved down 2.43% over the session.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ: NODK) stock hit $11.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.55% over the course of the day.
- Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE: HIE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.
- Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.62% for the day.
- Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 10.26%.
- Nuveen New York Municipal (NYSE: NNY) stock moved down 1.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.52 to open trading.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares hit a yearly low of $38.47 today morning. The stock was down 5.47% on the session.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) shares set a new yearly low of $10.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
- Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.47 today morning. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
- Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.50. Shares then traded up 9.15%.
- Nuveen Credit Strategies (NYSE: JQC) shares hit a yearly low of $3.75 today morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.
- BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX: DMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.63% over the rest of the day.
- NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) stock moved up 0.14% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.69 to open trading.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 8.11%.
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.59 on Thursday morning, later moving up 16.01% over the rest of the day.
- Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) shares moved down 0.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $56.55 to begin trading.
- Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.99% on the day.
- Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE: SRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.38 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 7.38%.
- Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE: OIA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.45. Shares then traded down 2.91%.
- Ashford (AMEX: AINC) shares moved down 12.97% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.50 to begin trading.
- China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) shares were down 0.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.13.
- Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.01. Shares then traded up 5.56%.
- Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.57% on the session.
- Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.37% on the session.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock moved up 6.47% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.40 to open trading.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $40.86, and later moved down 1.52% over the session.
- Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX: BDL) stock moved down 5.76% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.23 to open trading.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.66% on the day.
- Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.01 today morning. The stock traded up 8.18% over the session.
- Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 24.39% for the day.
- Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) stock hit a yearly low of $2.89 this morning. The stock was down 15.56% for the day.
- Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.23 today morning. The stock traded up 1.78% over the session.
- Mohawk Group Holdings (NASDAQ: MWK) stock hit $1.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 8.0% over the course of the day.
- First Business Financial (NASDAQ: FBIZ) shares set a new yearly low of $13.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Municipal (NYSE: ETX) stock hit a yearly low of $17.90 this morning. The stock was down 5.75% for the day.
- Western Asset (NYSE: SBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.38 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.66% over the rest of the day.
- Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.27% on the day.
- Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) shares moved down 2.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $227.80 to begin trading.
- Cactus (NYSE: WHD) shares set a new yearly low of $8.23 this morning. The stock was up 16.98% on the session.
- Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.44% on the day.
- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) stock hit a yearly low of $63.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
- Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLBS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares fell to $0.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.44%.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.08, and later moved down 6.22% over the session.
- UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) stock hit $8.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.84% over the course of the day.
- Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.0% over the rest of the day.
- PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) shares moved down 2.75% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.54 to begin trading.
- Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) stock hit a yearly low of $30.51 this morning. The stock was down 7.15% for the day.
- Barings Global Short (NYSE: BGH) shares set a new yearly low of $9.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
- Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE: GOF) shares moved down 6.6% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.45 to begin trading.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares moved down 0.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.69 to begin trading.
- RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) stock hit $80.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 8.43% over the course of the day.
- Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.74% on the day.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.49 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.43%.
- Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) shares hit a yearly low of $6.67 today morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
- MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares hit a yearly low of $13.92 today morning. The stock was up 3.81% on the session.
- Franklin Finl Network (NYSE: FSB) shares were up 8.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.86.
- Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) shares set a new yearly low of $7.34 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.
- Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) stock hit $14.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.77% over the course of the day.
- MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ: MMAC) stock hit $20.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.52% over the course of the day.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.43 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.89%.
- CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) shares set a new yearly low of $30.49 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
- ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX: AEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.61%.
- Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) stock moved up 11.11% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.12 to open trading.
- Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSVB) shares fell to $9.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.1%.
- SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.
- Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
- Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.02% for the day.
- BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE: DHF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.71 today morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 17.1%.
- Air Industries Gr (AMEX: AIRI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.66 this morning. The stock was up 8.56% for the day.
- Eaton Vance NY Muni (AMEX: EVY) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.08 today morning. The stock traded down 11.64% over the session.
- QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Thursday morning, later moving up 6.22% over the rest of the day.
- Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) shares moved down 7.65% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.48 to begin trading.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares were down 8.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.30.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.
- Blackrock Long-term (NYSE: BTA) stock hit a yearly low of $8.55 this morning. The stock was down 7.26% for the day.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) shares were up 16.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.07.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) shares fell to $4.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.96%.
- Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.18 today morning. The stock traded up 1.96% over the session.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $136.00 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.35% on the session.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares hit a yearly low of $41.33 today morning. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.
- FirstCash (NASDAQ: FCFS) stock set a new 52-week low of $62.19 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.95%.
- Sirius Intl Insurance (NASDAQ: SG) shares fell to $5.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.8%.
- Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) stock moved up 4.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.40 to open trading.
- Brink's (NYSE: BCO) shares moved down 6.05% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.85 to begin trading.
- Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE: VLT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
- PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.33% on the day.
- Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) shares hit a yearly low of $5.05 today morning. The stock was up 5.64% on the session.
- Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.06. Shares then traded up 0.18%.
- Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE: IAE) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.20 today morning. The stock traded down 4.71% over the session.
- Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) shares moved up 2.26% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $74.91 to begin trading.
- Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Thursday. The stock was down 32.29% for the day.
- IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ: IRCP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.2% for the day.
- Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE: SCM) stock hit $4.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.39% over the course of the day.
- CTS (NYSE: CTS) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.20 today morning. The stock traded up 4.85% over the session.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares set a new yearly low of $6.42 this morning. The stock was up 4.27% on the session.
- Transact Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.36, and later moved down 2.64% over the session.
- Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) stock hit $9.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 8.79% over the course of the day.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares set a new yearly low of $127.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
- Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.4% on the day.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares moved up 2.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.32 to begin trading.
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.21 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.29% on the session.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.58. Shares then traded down 3.25%.
- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.24 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 5.37%.
- Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ: OCSI) shares fell to $5.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.98%.
- Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE: NMT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.02% for the day.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) shares were down 0.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $53.67.
- Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE: JSD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.92. Shares then traded down 3.92%.
- BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE: BIT) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.44 today morning. The stock traded down 0.64% over the session.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.83% over the rest of the day.
- KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) shares hit a yearly low of $21.16 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
- Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) stock moved up 3.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.78 to open trading.
- Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) shares fell to $9.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.09%.
- Amrep (NYSE: AXR) shares set a new yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
- BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) shares set a new yearly low of $40.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.95% on the session.
- Universal Stainless (NASDAQ: USAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.11, and later moved down 1.69% over the session.
- Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) shares set a new yearly low of $36.16 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Thursday. The stock was up 9.91% for the day.
- Gabelli Utility (NYSE: GUT) shares moved down 9.8% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.50 to begin trading.
- Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.08 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.72%.
- Pioneer Muni High Income (NYSE: MAV) shares set a new yearly low of $7.61 this morning. The stock was down 4.65% on the session.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) stock hit $113.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.77% over the course of the day.
- National General Holdings (NASDAQ: NGHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.83 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.45% on the day.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.58 to begin trading. The stock was up 12.68% on the session.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.55%.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares set a new yearly low of $9.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.
- NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) shares were down 3.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.96.
- Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.22, and later moved down 0.71% over the session.
- O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 2.16%.
- Standex International (NYSE: SXI) stock hit $37.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.88% over the course of the day.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPI) shares moved up 0.81% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.29 to begin trading.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ: SREV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.55, and later moved up 8.74% over the session.
- ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) shares set a new yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was up 6.38% on the session.
- YogaWorks (OTC: YOGA) shares moved down 26.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) shares fell to $2.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.33%.
- Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) stock moved up 1.4% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.39 to open trading.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.44 today morning. The stock traded down 2.32% over the session.
- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $111.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.38% for the day.
- Morgan Stanley Emerging (NYSE: EDD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Thursday morning, later moving up 4.47% over the rest of the day.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) stock moved down 4.69% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.17 to open trading.
- Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ: AXNX) stock moved down 4.35% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.44 to open trading.
- Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE: JRI) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.9%.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) stock hit a yearly low of $2.97 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
- Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock moved up 3.58% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.51 to open trading.
- AAR (NYSE: AIR) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.56 today morning. The stock traded up 6.52% over the session.
- Pioneer High IT (NYSE: PHT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.78% on the day.
- Blackrock New York Muni (NYSE: BFY) shares moved down 2.66% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.15 to begin trading.
- Qualstar (NASDAQ: QBAK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 25.87% over the rest of the day.
- CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) stock hit a yearly low of $30.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
- Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) shares fell to $7.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.84%.
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares fell to $0.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 17.65%.
- Western Asset Mu Defined (NYSE: MTT) stock hit $16.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.22% over the course of the day.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) stock hit a yearly low of $7.56 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- John Hancock Hedged (NYSE: HEQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.61% over the rest of the day.
- Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.80. Shares then traded up 12.23%.
- China Customer Relations (NASDAQ: CCRC) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.32 to open trading.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $60.00, and later moved down 1.13% over the session.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Thursday morning, later moving up 7.92% over the rest of the day.
- Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) shares were down 7.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.51.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares moved down 0.85% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.41 to begin trading.
- CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.13 today morning. The stock traded up 8.8% over the session.
- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares fell to $1.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 5.51%.
- Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ: FBSS) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.01 today morning. The stock traded down 7.19% over the session.
- Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.76 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.39% over the rest of the day.
- Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE: PMO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.10. Shares then traded down 3.15%.
- Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE: MYJ) stock moved down 4.2% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.37 to open trading.
- Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.41 today morning. The stock traded up 0.13% over the session.
- Loral Space (NASDAQ: LORL) stock moved up 8.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.15 to open trading.
- CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) stock moved down 2.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.58 to open trading.
- Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX: FAX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.59% over the rest of the day.
- Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.12 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.17% over the rest of the day.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MCA) stock hit $10.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.89% over the course of the day.
- Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) stock moved down 4.14% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.56 to open trading.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares were down 13.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.56.
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.94 today morning. The stock traded up 4.58% over the session.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.07 today morning. The stock traded up 3.27% over the session.
- Blackrock Health Sciences (NYSE: BME) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $29.00. Shares then traded down 1.49%.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) stock hit $8.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.81% over the course of the day.
- Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.15 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.47%.
- Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, later moving up 8.44% over the rest of the day.
- Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE: TKC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.47 today morning. The stock traded up 3.31% over the session.
- CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $44.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.76% on the day.
- Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE: IHD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.01% on the day.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.80 today morning. The stock traded up 6.27% over the session.
- Trio-Tech Intl (AMEX: TRT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.43 today morning. The stock traded down 3.36% over the session.
- Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) shares fell to $3.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.82%.
- Templeton Emerging (NYSE: EMF) shares fell to $9.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.93%.
- Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE: TPRE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.56% on the day.
- Era Group (NYSE: ERA) stock hit $4.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.23% over the course of the day.
- Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE: DEX) shares set a new yearly low of $5.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
- Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) stock hit a yearly low of $19.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
- Tcw Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) shares were down 2.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.89.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) stock hit $0.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.02% over the course of the day.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares were down 4.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.12.
- Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares fell to $23.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.83%.
- Hercules Cap (NYSE: HTGC) stock moved down 9.59% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.42 to open trading.
- Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) shares were up 0.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.59.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.07 to begin trading. The stock was up 5.22% on the session.
- Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) shares were down 0.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.98.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) stock hit $0.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.27% over the course of the day.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) shares hit a yearly low of $6.65 today morning. The stock was up 4.99% on the session.
- Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) stock moved down 8.41% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.90 to open trading.
- Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.52, and later moved down 3.35% over the session.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.60 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
- BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares set a new yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.63% on the session.
- ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.51 today morning. The stock traded up 0.28% over the session.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares fell to $12.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.99%.
- THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) stock hit a yearly low of $1.84 this morning. The stock was down 12.44% for the day.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares hit a yearly low of $27.60 today morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.57 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE: AIF) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.28 today morning. The stock traded down 3.31% over the session.
- Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) shares set a new yearly low of $7.14 this morning. The stock was down 10.07% on the session.
- InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.04 today morning. The stock traded up 2.32% over the session.
- Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) stock moved up 2.12% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.70 to open trading.
- EV Floating-Rate Income (NYSE: EFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.78, and later moved down 19.32% over the session.
- Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares were down 7.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.64.
- Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 2.6%.
- NL Industries (NYSE: NL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.
- Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.56% over the rest of the day.
- Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) stock hit $2.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.76% over the course of the day.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.27 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.58 to begin trading. The stock was up 14.49% on the session.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.08 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.79% for the day.
- American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) shares fell to $8.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.04%.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ: OCC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.24, and later moved down 8.16% over the session.
- Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) shares fell to $0.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 53.9%.
- Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) shares hit a yearly low of $6.36 today morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.
- Belden (NYSE: BDC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.54 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.
- voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) stock hit $0.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.96% over the course of the day.
- Blackrock Muniyield Inv (NYSE: MYF) shares fell to $9.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.35%.
- China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.
- Technical Communications (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Thursday. The stock was up 6.58% for the day.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.89. Shares then traded up 2.29%.
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares fell to $7.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.7%.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares hit a yearly low of $9.82 today morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
- Invesco Bond (NYSE: VBF) stock moved down 3.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.40 to open trading.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ: RETO) stock hit $0.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 9.98% over the course of the day.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 9.09%.
- HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.34% on the day.
- Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) stock hit a yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.
- Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE: BNY) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.27 today morning. The stock traded down 3.11% over the session.
- Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.47% on the day.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares were up 11.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $32.79.
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) shares hit a yearly low of $11.03 today morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) stock hit $1.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 5.38% over the course of the day.
- First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.31. Shares then traded down 10.56%.
- Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) stock hit a yearly low of $26.39 this morning. The stock was up 5.97% for the day.
- Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) stock moved up 0.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.01 to open trading.
- Continental Materials (AMEX: CUO) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.22%.
- Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
- WEX (NYSE: WEX) stock set a new 52-week low of $83.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.02%.
- Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.10, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) stock moved down 5.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.52 to open trading.
- Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $42.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.72%.
- Eyenovia (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares fell to $1.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.77%.
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shares moved up 7.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.79 to begin trading.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) shares fell to $12.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.47%.
- MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) shares moved down 2.49% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.72 to begin trading.
- Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ: CASS) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.20 today morning. The stock traded up 2.18% over the session.
- Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.
- StarTek (NYSE: SRT) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.2%.
- BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.26. Shares then traded up 4.09%.
- Qudian (NYSE: QD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $77.59. Shares then traded down 6.05%.
- Unum (NYSE: UNM) stock hit $11.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.27% over the course of the day.
- Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE: IGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.11 today morning. The stock traded down 9.35% over the session.
- Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) shares set a new yearly low of $36.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
- Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE: GGT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.04 today morning. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.63. Shares then traded down 1.12%.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares moved down 1.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.91 to begin trading.
- Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.90. Shares then traded down 15.13%.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.06 today morning. The stock traded down 15.21% over the session.
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) stock moved up 0.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.76 to open trading.
- WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.85 today morning. The stock traded down 7.06% over the session.
- inTest (AMEX: INTT) shares moved up 2.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.08 to begin trading.
- Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.84 today morning. The stock traded down 0.84% over the session.
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.39% over the rest of the day.
- Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: PROV) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.00 today morning. The stock traded down 2.2% over the session.
- Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) stock hit $18.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.12% over the course of the day.
- Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ: NRIM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.20, and later moved down 4.45% over the session.
- Foreign Trade Bank (NYSE: BLX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.04 on Thursday morning, later moving up 4.45% over the rest of the day.
- Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) stock moved down 7.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.30 to open trading.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
- Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.97 today morning. The stock traded up 0.28% over the session.
- Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE: GOL) shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.
- Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE: TEI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.35 today morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
- Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.18 on Thursday morning, later moving up 3.79% over the rest of the day.
- Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.40 to begin trading. The stock was up 6.95% on the session.
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) shares set a new yearly low of $7.90 this morning. The stock was up 2.56% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUH) shares moved down 7.98% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.92 to begin trading.
- Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) stock moved up 1.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.56 to open trading.
- Flexible Solutions (AMEX: FSI) shares were down 9.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.09.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares were up 0.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.87.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) shares were up 0.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.41.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.58% on the day.
- Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.02%.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares moved down 7.32% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.46 to begin trading.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) stock hit a yearly low of $11.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
- The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.50 today morning. The stock traded up 4.13% over the session.
- Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (NYSE: JGH) stock moved down 3.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.40 to open trading.
- General Moly (AMEX: GMO) shares moved down 6.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading.
- Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 79.39% on the session.
- Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE: EGF) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.94%.
- National Research (NASDAQ: NRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.74 to begin trading. The stock was up 11.83% on the session.
- Citizens Community (NASDAQ: CZWI) shares moved up 20.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.57 to begin trading.
- Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares set a new yearly low of $4.04 this morning. The stock was down 7.85% on the session.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.88% for the day.
- PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) stock hit a yearly low of $21.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.
- Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.20 today morning. The stock traded up 5.06% over the session.
- Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares moved down 12.88% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.52 to begin trading.
- Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) shares set a new yearly low of $6.42 this morning. The stock was up 4.95% on the session.
- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ: TPCO) shares hit a yearly low of $4.92 today morning. The stock was down 8.91% on the session.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares fell to $33.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.98%.
- Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) shares hit a yearly low of $3.68 today morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.59 this morning. The stock was down 8.32% on the session.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VKQ) shares were down 1.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.08.
- IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) stock hit a yearly low of $25.65 this morning. The stock was up 7.1% for the day.
- MFS Municipal IT (NYSE: MFM) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.85 today morning. The stock traded down 4.44% over the session.
- AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: NCZ) shares hit a yearly low of $1.98 today morning. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.21% over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JRO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.36% on the session.
- Coca-Cola European (NYSE: CCEP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.26% for the day.
- Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.51% for the day.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares set a new yearly low of $12.24 this morning. The stock was up 8.93% on the session.
- Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 69.7% on the session.
- FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.22. Shares then traded down 6.93%.
- Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE: MSD) shares set a new yearly low of $6.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
- Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ: MCBC) shares fell to $6.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.64%.
- Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ: HAPP) stock moved up 3.15% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.25 to open trading.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) shares fell to $7.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.88%.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE: PDI) stock hit a yearly low of $16.65 this morning. The stock was down 8.5% for the day.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares moved up 17.03% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to begin trading.
- Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares moved down 6.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.25 to begin trading.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.61. Shares then traded up 1.75%.
- John Hancock (NYSE: HTD) stock hit a yearly low of $9.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.
- First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.63% for the day.
- Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 7.37%.
- Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares set a new yearly low of $11.11 this morning. The stock was up 10.76% on the session.
- Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.58% over the rest of the day.
- Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) stock hit $3.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.87% over the course of the day.
- POSCO (NYSE: PKX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.16, and later moved up 1.06% over the session.
- HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $35.07 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.91% on the day.
- Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.30 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.84% over the rest of the day.
- Global Indemnity (NASDAQ: GBLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.49 today morning. The stock traded down 0.67% over the session.
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $73.48, and later moved up 3.87% over the session.
- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $51.67 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.93% on the day.
- CPI Card (OTC: PMTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 54.94% on the session.
- Comerica (NYSE: CMA) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.31 today morning. The stock traded up 1.93% over the session.
- Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.42. Shares then traded down 4.73%.
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) stock moved up 1.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.34 to open trading.
- Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ: CUBA) shares fell to $2.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.8%.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares fell to $6.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.38%.
- WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.45.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.0%.
- Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.99% over the rest of the day.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was down 7.1% on the session.
- Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.50 today morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.49%.
- Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) shares set a new yearly low of $44.22 this morning. The stock was down 6.01% on the session.
- Bunge (NYSE: BG) stock moved down 1.36% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.00 to open trading.
- Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) stock hit $8.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.33% over the course of the day.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $73.57, and later moved up 0.39% over the session.
- Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) shares were up 19.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.01.
- GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.26 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.9% over the rest of the day.
- Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX: DHY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30 today morning. The stock traded down 1.99% over the session.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE: PFO) stock moved down 1.68% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.01 to open trading.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.52 today morning. The stock was down 12.79% on the session.
- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.89 today morning. The stock traded up 4.4% over the session.
- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.
- Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) stock hit $5.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.6% over the course of the day.
- PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE: PNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.23 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.53% on the day.
- Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.81% on the day.
- Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) shares moved down 2.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.12 to begin trading.
- Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.38% for the day.
- UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) stock hit $30.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.76% over the course of the day.
- Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE: DSU) shares fell to $5.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.07%.
- Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) shares set a new yearly low of $9.56 this morning. The stock was up 4.84% on the session.
- Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX: ERH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.02 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.35% over the rest of the day.
- Western Asset Managed (NYSE: MMU) shares were down 4.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.97.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
- Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.56%.
- BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) shares were down 0.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.50.
- PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PML) stock hit a yearly low of $9.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.
- Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.57 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.67% on the day.
- Acamar Partners (NASDAQ: ACAM) shares moved down 0.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.50 to begin trading.
- Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares set a new yearly low of $11.04 this morning. The stock was up 9.99% on the session.
- Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.31 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.76%.
- Garrison Capital (NASDAQ: GARS) shares fell to $1.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.83%.
- Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.73 today morning. The stock traded down 2.0% over the session.
- ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65 today morning. The stock traded down 0.82% over the session.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE: JRS) stock moved down 2.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.50 to open trading.
- Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.98%.
- AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) stock moved up 3.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.52 to open trading.
- Puxin (NYSE: NEW) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.66 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.82%.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) shares hit a yearly low of $12.40 today morning. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares fell to $10.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.96%.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) stock hit $4.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.52% over the course of the day.
- UGI (NYSE: UGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.80, and later moved up 6.98% over the session.
- Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $124.52, and later moved up 6.6% over the session.
- Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ: LMST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.91% on the day.
- Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) shares moved up 1.61% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.39 to begin trading.
- Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) stock hit a yearly low of $8.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 18.0%.
- Lear (NYSE: LEA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.35% over the rest of the day.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares fell to $53.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.07%.
- Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) stock hit a yearly low of $13.28 this morning. The stock was down 19.68% for the day.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $97.46 today morning. The stock traded up 7.45% over the session.
- Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.75 today morning. The stock was down 8.36% on the session.
- Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares fell to $35.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.81%.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.63 today morning. The stock traded up 4.02% over the session.
- Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ: WLFC) shares moved down 4.69% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.92 to begin trading.
- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) stock hit $44.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.79% over the course of the day.
- BlackRock 2022 Global (NYSE: BGIO) shares were down 15.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.76.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) shares were up 17.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.80.
- Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE: BLW) stock hit $9.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.46% over the course of the day.
- First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE: FAM) shares fell to $7.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.39%.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $105.69, and later moved down 0.89% over the session.
- PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) stock hit $4.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.35% over the course of the day.
- Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) shares hit a yearly low of $0.38 today morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
- Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.65% for the day.
- Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.58 on Thursday. The stock was up 8.43% for the day.
- Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $55.22, and later moved up 1.84% over the session.
- Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) shares hit a yearly low of $12.55 today morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.
- MFS Charter Income (NYSE: MCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.72% over the rest of the day.
- Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.18 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.82% on the session.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.8% over the rest of the day.
- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares fell to $47.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 8.76%.
- LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 83.97% on the day.
- Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ: STND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.60 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.27% over the rest of the day.
- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) stock moved down 5.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.11 to open trading.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MHD) stock hit $12.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.49% over the course of the day.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares were up 4.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.28.
- Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE: RNP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.16, and later moved up 0.67% over the session.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $48.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.28% on the day.
- Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE: NMZ) shares hit a yearly low of $9.25 today morning. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.73 this morning. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.
- Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) stock hit a yearly low of $3.17 this morning. The stock was down 9.44% for the day.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) stock moved down 0.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.14 to open trading.
- Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares hit a yearly low of $14.12 today morning. The stock was down 5.19% on the session.
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stock hit $9.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.45% over the course of the day.
- Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) shares were down 2.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.10.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE: MYD) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.90 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.5%.
- Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $160.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.73%.
- Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $70.67 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.1% over the rest of the day.
- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) stock moved up 11.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.44 to open trading.
- Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 25.3% on the session.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session.
- PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 7.92%.
- Blackstone / GSO (NYSE: BGX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.86. Shares then traded down 2.36%.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MQY) shares hit a yearly low of $11.16 today morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MFT) shares were down 3.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.60.
- CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) shares were up 7.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.93.
- AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: NCV) shares were down 1.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.12.
- DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE: DTF) shares hit a yearly low of $10.90 today morning. The stock was down 10.09% on the session.
- Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.12% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.62% for the day.
- Delaware Investments (AMEX: VFL) stock moved down 3.7% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.29 to open trading.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.22% for the day.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NUW) stock hit a yearly low of $12.31 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% for the day.
- Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) shares set a new yearly low of $9.45 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.52 today morning. The stock traded down 11.09% over the session.
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) shares fell to $9.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.09%.
- THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: TSLF) stock moved down 6.82% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.85 to open trading.
- National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) shares moved up 14.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.42 to begin trading.
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.25. Shares then traded down 11.3%.
- Banco Santander (NYSE: BSBR) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.56 to begin trading.
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) shares set a new yearly low of $58.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.
- Polaris (NYSE: PII) stock moved down 2.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.60 to open trading.
- Western Asset Variable (NYSE: GFY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.99 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.64% on the day.
- High Income Securities (NYSE: PCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.66% over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen Diversified (NYSE: JDD) shares fell to $5.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.82%.
- PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) shares moved down 7.82% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.55 to begin trading.
- Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) shares fell to $10.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.03%.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares moved up 3.72% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.05 to begin trading.
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1,150.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.74% over the rest of the day.
- Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.61% over the rest of the day.
- Fortis (NYSE: FTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.73 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.34%.
- Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.14% on the session.
- First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.13% over the rest of the day.
- Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ: ECPG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.38. Shares then traded down 15.22%.
- Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE: MUA) stock hit a yearly low of $9.56 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares set a new 52-week low of $130.85 today morning. The stock traded up 4.71% over the session.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.82. Shares then traded down 11.18%.
- Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) shares were down 43.32% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.26.
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares hit a yearly low of $22.84 today morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
- Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.87%.
- Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) stock moved down 1.91% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.04 to open trading.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares were down 3.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.46.
- Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.95 today morning. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.56, and later moved down 4.13% over the session.
- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shares were down 0.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $75.71.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares moved down 9.07% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.90 to begin trading.
- Eaton Vance National (NYSE: EOT) shares hit a yearly low of $16.00 today morning. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
- QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) shares fell to $28.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.81%.
- Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.19 this morning. The stock was down 8.36% for the day.
- Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) shares moved up 8.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.77 to begin trading.
- Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares were up 3.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.12.
- NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX: NRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.61% over the rest of the day.
- Eaton Vance Short (NYSE: EVG) stock moved down 8.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.63 to open trading.
- BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: DSM) shares hit a yearly low of $5.18 today morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session.
- Blackrock Muni Enhanced (NYSE: MEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.87 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.24% on the day.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.33, and later moved up 5.55% over the session.
- BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BELFB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.98% on the session.
- Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) shares hit a yearly low of $15.83 today morning. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.
- Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) shares were up 0.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.74.
- Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares were up 1.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.52.
- Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE: MHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.81, and later moved up 4.55% over the session.
- Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ: JVA) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.06%.
- RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) shares fell to $3.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 16.16%.
- Eaton Vance California (AMEX: EVM) shares moved down 1.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.93 to begin trading.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) shares fell to $3.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.4%.
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.09 today morning. The stock traded up 10.65% over the session.
- Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares were up 6.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.36.
- Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.06% for the day.
- Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ: VBFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $26.00, and later moved down 0.42% over the session.
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) stock hit a yearly low of $20.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) stock hit $25.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.37% over the course of the day.
- Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.68%.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares moved up 5.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.50 to begin trading.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Thursday morning, later moving up 6.3% over the rest of the day.
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.66%.
- Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ: DHIL) stock hit $83.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.6% over the course of the day.
- ORIX (NYSE: IX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $53.85, and later moved down 10.0% over the session.
- PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) stock moved down 1.62% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.50 to open trading.
- Wells Fargo Global (NYSE: EOD) stock hit $2.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.86% over the course of the day.
- Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.54 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.68% over the rest of the day.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares moved down 2.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $189.08 to begin trading.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.10, and later moved down 1.55% over the session.
- Foundation Building (NYSE: FBM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.52, and later moved up 7.24% over the session.
- Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) shares moved down 2.15% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.48 to begin trading.
- Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE: NTB) shares hit a yearly low of $16.97 today morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
- Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares were up 5.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.04.
- First Trust High Income (NYSE: FSD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.62, and later moved down 1.57% over the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MYC) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.14%.
- New York Times (NYSE: NYT) shares fell to $26.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.74%.
- PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE: PYN) stock hit $7.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.12% over the course of the day.
- DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE: KSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.70 today morning. The stock traded down 5.46% over the session.
- PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) shares hit a yearly low of $11.90 today morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.00. Shares then traded down 3.0%.
- Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE: EDI) shares set a new yearly low of $4.08 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) shares moved down 2.01% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.21 to begin trading.
- Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.73%.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares were down 3.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.75.
- Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.93 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.18% over the rest of the day.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.97% on the day.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares were down 3.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.83.
- Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.63 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.31% for the day.
- Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) shares set a new yearly low of $6.94 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) stock hit a yearly low of $2.01 this morning. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.46%.
- Franklin Duration Income (AMEX: FTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.61% on the day.
- Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) shares were up 3.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.26.
- PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.63 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.84% over the rest of the day.
- BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.26, and later moved down 1.74% over the session.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.12% on the day.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) shares hit a yearly low of $1.68 today morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.
- Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) stock hit $3.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.0% over the course of the day.
- SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) stock hit $46.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.61% over the course of the day.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares were down 5.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.79.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares set a new yearly low of $13.05 this morning. The stock was up 4.23% on the session.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares hit a yearly low of $90.00 today morning. The stock was up 6.29% on the session.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) stock hit a yearly low of $1.23 this morning. The stock was up 4.33% for the day.
- Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.65% on the session.
- Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) shares fell to $6.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.68%.
- Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIO) shares hit a yearly low of $3.02 today morning. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
- Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE: BGY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.73 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) shares were down 5.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $39.38.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.92 today morning. The stock was up 15.57% on the session.
- SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Thursday. The stock was up 6.75% for the day.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.61, and later moved up 7.14% over the session.
- Neuberger Berman CA Muni (AMEX: NBW) shares hit a yearly low of $10.28 today morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.
- Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.97 today morning. The stock traded down 1.82% over the session.
- Frontline (NYSE: FRO) stock hit $6.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.94% over the course of the day.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.25 today morning. The stock traded up 0.77% over the session.
- First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) shares moved down 7.13% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.45 to begin trading.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.67 today morning. The stock traded down 3.4% over the session.
- Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ: ESXB) shares hit a yearly low of $4.00 today morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.18 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.72%.
- MainStay MacKay (NYSE: MMD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares fell to $22.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.18%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares were down 4.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.27.
- John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE: BTO) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.65%.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $73.01, and later moved down 1.25% over the session.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MFL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.87% over the rest of the day.
- Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE: EVF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.11% on the session.
- Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE: CXH) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00 today morning. The stock traded down 4.75% over the session.
- Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) shares moved down 4.32% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.27 to begin trading.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.43 to begin trading. The stock was up 14.09% on the session.
- SAP (NYSE: SAP) stock hit a yearly low of $90.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.
- Hill International (NYSE: HIL) shares moved down 2.44% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.17 to begin trading.
- PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ: PFLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.34 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.73%.
- Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ: EQBK) shares moved down 3.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.63 to begin trading.
- Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 17.9% over the rest of the day.
- Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE: PSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.22 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MQT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.02% for the day.
- New Mountain Finance (NYSE: NMFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.66% for the day.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares set a new yearly low of $32.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
- Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE: IQI) stock hit a yearly low of $9.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVF) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.42%.
- BlackRock Taxable (NYSE: BBN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.55. Shares then traded down 4.32%.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.42. Shares then traded down 5.49%.
- WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 16.18% on the day.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
- Professional Holding (NASDAQ: PFHD) shares set a new yearly low of $13.50 this morning. The stock was up 17.56% on the session.
- Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) stock moved down 5.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.88 to open trading.
- GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.89% on the day.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.76% on the day.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares hit a yearly low of $0.98 today morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) stock hit a yearly low of $8.44 this morning. The stock was up 2.81% for the day.
- Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.07% for the day.
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) stock hit a yearly low of $16.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
- Avenue Income Credit (NYSE: ACP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.31 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.75% on the day.
- MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 5.01% on the day.
- Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.61. Shares then traded down 4.19%.
- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.03 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.76% on the session.
- Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.25. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares moved up 2.8% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.51 to begin trading.
- Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) shares fell to $8.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.45%.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) stock hit $33.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.76% over the course of the day.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares fell to $9.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.35%.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.56% for the day.
- First Commonwealth (NYSE: FCF) shares fell to $8.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.9%.
- Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.06 today morning. The stock traded down 1.45% over the session.
- Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE: JTD) shares hit a yearly low of $7.57 today morning. The stock was up 2.13% on the session.
- First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) shares were up 3.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.36.
- Nuveen Municipal 2021 (NYSE: NHA) stock hit a yearly low of $8.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) stock hit $36.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.05% over the course of the day.
- Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) shares moved up 0.83% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.22 to begin trading.
- Ivy High Income (NYSE: IVH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) stock hit $98.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.83% over the course of the day.
- InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) shares set a new yearly low of $25.39 this morning. The stock was down 8.11% on the session.
- Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) stock hit $5.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.58% over the course of the day.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.37%.
- Pentair (NYSE: PNR) stock hit a yearly low of $23.32 this morning. The stock was down 4.12% for the day.
- KT (NYSE: KT) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.66 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.15%.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.21 today morning. The stock traded down 0.4% over the session.
- Lydall (NYSE: LDL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.53 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.15% over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) stock moved down 1.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.50 to open trading.
- XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) shares moved down 6.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.75 to begin trading.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) shares set a new yearly low of $74.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.94% on the session.
- STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $13.00. Shares then traded up 0.59%.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.63% on the day.
- Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.17, and later moved up 4.99% over the session.
- Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.18. Shares then traded down 3.4%.
- Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares set a new yearly low of $8.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.
- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Thursday morning, later moving up 5.66% over the rest of the day.
- PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded down 4.2% over the session.
- Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.97%.
- DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY (NYSE: DUC) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.37%.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) stock moved down 6.24% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.20 to open trading.
- Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ: SAMG) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.25 today morning. The stock traded down 17.52% over the session.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.36 today morning. The stock traded down 13.06% over the session.
- Radiant Logistics (AMEX: RLGT) stock moved up 2.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.10 to open trading.
- Jabil (NYSE: JBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 5.63% on the day.
- Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) shares were down 3.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.64.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) shares were up 9.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.19.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) shares moved down 6.99% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.84 to begin trading.
- Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.38% over the rest of the day.
- Crane (NYSE: CR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.34 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) stock hit a yearly low of $6.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE: UTF) stock hit a yearly low of $12.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.
- Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Thursday. The stock was up 14.23% for the day.
- International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares set a new yearly low of $14.89 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EFR) stock hit a yearly low of $7.20 this morning. The stock was down 10.51% for the day.
- Barings Corporate (NYSE: MCI) shares set a new yearly low of $7.58 this morning. The stock was down 10.78% on the session.
- Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) stock hit a yearly low of $48.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.02 to begin trading. The stock was up 12.57% on the session.
- TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares set a new yearly low of $11.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.3% on the session.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares hit a yearly low of $15.28 today morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares fell to $74.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.57%.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.
- Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.84 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 5.89%.
- Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
- GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.51, and later moved up 1.39% over the session.
- BlackRock New York (NYSE: BSE) shares set a new yearly low of $10.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.
- PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE: PNI) stock hit a yearly low of $7.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
- Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Thursday. The stock was up 14.74% for the day.
- Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX: IAF) stock moved down 7.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.04 to open trading.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) stock hit $6.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.85% over the course of the day.
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) shares were down 13.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $238.38.
- Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) shares moved down 4.09% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.17 to begin trading.
- H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.91% on the day.
- Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.09 today morning. The stock traded down 5.61% over the session.
- InnerWorkings (NASDAQ: INWK) shares fell to $0.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.79%.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.31 this morning. The stock was up 14.43% for the day.
- Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.84 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.33% for the day.
- Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) stock moved up 0.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.17 to open trading.
- i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) shares were down 0.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.01.
- Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE: GBAB) shares hit a yearly low of $17.00 today morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
- Blackstone/GSO (NYSE: BSL) stock moved down 2.97% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.65 to open trading.
- Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.39% for the day.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.56 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.4% on the session.
- Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) stock moved down 0.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading.
- National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares set a new yearly low of $31.37 this morning. The stock was up 5.3% on the session.
- First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE: FEO) shares set a new yearly low of $9.01 this morning. The stock was down 10.79% on the session.
- NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) shares fell to $24.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.87%.
- Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.05% on the session.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.85, and later moved up 5.67% over the session.
- Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock hit a yearly low of $11.73 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% for the day.
- Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.05 today morning. The stock traded up 9.19% over the session.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) shares hit a yearly low of $10.15 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $49.03. Shares then traded up 0.88%.
- TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) shares fell to $4.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.09%.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.36 to begin trading. The stock was up 6.98% on the session.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $22.65. Shares then traded up 7.21%.
- Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE: AWF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.52% over the rest of the day.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock hit $0.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 4.29% over the course of the day.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: EXD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.41 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.71% on the day.
- Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
- James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares fell to $25.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.29%.
- Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) shares set a new yearly low of $13.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) shares moved down 0.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.67 to begin trading.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.85 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.77% over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) stock hit $11.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.89% over the course of the day.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day.
- Mexico Fund (NYSE: MXF) shares fell to $7.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.97%.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.25, and later moved up 4.07% over the session.
- Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares fell to $57.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.82%.
- Yelp (NYSE: YELP) stock hit a yearly low of $12.90 this morning. The stock was up 11.38% for the day.
- Virtus Global (NYSE: VGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.19% over the rest of the day.
- Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $210.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.21. Shares then traded up 2.07%.
- Front Yard Residential (NYSE: RESI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.9%.
- Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) shares moved down 0.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.06 to begin trading.
- Western Asset Global High (NYSE: EHI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.72% on the session.
- Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) stock hit $22.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.0% over the course of the day.
- CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: CSTR) shares hit a yearly low of $7.44 today morning. The stock was up 12.82% on the session.
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) shares hit a yearly low of $4.48 today morning. The stock was up 11.76% on the session.
- Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares hit a yearly low of $48.76 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Barclays (NYSE: BCS) stock moved down 4.66% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.41 to open trading.
- PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE: PZC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.76%.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) shares hit a yearly low of $10.02 today morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
- Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) stock hit $25.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.62% over the course of the day.
- CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.28% for the day.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.12 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.
- PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PMF) shares hit a yearly low of $9.13 today morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.57 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.25% on the day.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
- CSP (NASDAQ: CSPI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.51. Shares then traded down 5.59%.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares fell to $13.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.15%.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82 today morning. The stock traded up 2.49% over the session.
- OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 7.63%.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares moved down 0.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.73 to begin trading.
- Old Point Financial (NASDAQ: OPOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.87 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
- PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE: PCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.46 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.02% on the day.
- Air T (NASDAQ: AIRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.45. Shares then traded down 0.48%.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.64. Shares then traded up 1.37%.
- Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.31. Shares then traded down 4.8%.
- First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) stock hit $9.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.19% over the course of the day.
- Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.78 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.2% on the session.
- Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 21.37% on the day.
- American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.44% on the day.
- Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.53% for the day.
- Western Asset Municipal (NYSE: MNP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.32 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.67% on the day.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) stock hit a yearly low of $4.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) shares hit a yearly low of $10.46 today morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.48, and later moved down 5.63% over the session.
- BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT) stock moved up 4.96% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.42 to open trading.
- Invesco Advantage (AMEX: VKI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.26% over the rest of the day.
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.27 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.09 today morning. The stock traded down 3.39% over the session.
- Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ: NICK) shares were down 9.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.64.
- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) stock hit a yearly low of $8.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) stock moved down 0.72% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.25 to open trading.
- The New Ireland Fund (NYSE: IRL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.35, and later moved down 8.33% over the session.
- GMS (NYSE: GMS) stock hit $10.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.09% over the course of the day.
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $35.26, and later moved up 3.25% over the session.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.81%.
- Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.91 today morning. The stock traded up 2.73% over the session.
- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.50, and later moved up 16.4% over the session.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock hit $11.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.42% over the course of the day.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.37 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 3.32%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.66. Shares then traded down 4.01%.
- Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.67 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.41% on the day.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.16 today morning. The stock traded up 5.63% over the session.
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.80. Shares then traded down 0.96%.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 35.15% for the day.
- Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.66 today morning. The stock traded down 6.65% over the session.
- Chiasma (NASDAQ: CHMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.34%.
- Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) shares were up 0.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.44.
- Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $40.48, and later moved up 3.25% over the session.
- International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.46 today morning. The stock was up 14.8% on the session.
- Blackrock Municipal Bond (NYSE: BBK) shares set a new yearly low of $10.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) shares hit a yearly low of $3.07 today morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.
- Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares moved down 3.47% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.44 to begin trading.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) shares fell to $8.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.98%.
- MFS Government Markets (NYSE: MGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.23 today morning. The stock traded down 1.62% over the session.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REXN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.27 today morning. The stock traded up 2.22% over the session.
- Virtus Global Dividend (NYSE: ZTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.87, and later moved up 2.8% over the session.
- OFS Credit (NASDAQ: OCCI) stock hit a yearly low of $5.20 this morning. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.
- Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) stock moved down 11.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.11 to open trading.
- Kadant (NYSE: KAI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $52.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 7.23% on the day.
- Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock moved down 1.82% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.61 to open trading.
- TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) stock hit a yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% for the day.
- Putnam Premier Income (NYSE: PPT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.50 today morning. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
- Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.87. Shares then traded up 29.51%.
- Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.56% over the rest of the day.
- Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares moved up 0.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.98 to begin trading.
- Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.23. Shares then traded up 7.56%.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 4.62%.
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.44 today morning. The stock traded up 6.97% over the session.
- RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.40, and later moved up 1.35% over the session.
- Charles River (NYSE: CRL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $95.59. Shares then traded up 4.53%.
- PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PMX) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.50 today morning. The stock traded down 0.25% over the session.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.9% on the day.
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares were up 0.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.00.
- Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) shares set a new yearly low of $10.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
- SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.08. Shares then traded up 0.12%.
- Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.85% on the day.
- YayYo (OTC: YAYO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 54.84%.
- Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) shares hit a yearly low of $4.77 today morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
- QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.78 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.78% over the rest of the day.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.51 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.77 to begin trading. The stock was up 5.74% on the session.
- First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) stock moved up 2.88% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.96 to open trading.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ: IMTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.92, and later moved down 15.73% over the session.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ: ISNS) stock moved down 3.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.72 to open trading.
- Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.77% on the day.
- Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.94. Shares then traded up 2.17%.
- BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) stock hit $4.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.34% over the course of the day.
- resTORbio (NASDAQ: TORC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 5.22%.
- San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE: SJT) stock moved up 2.75% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to open trading.
- Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares hit a yearly low of $13.69 today morning. The stock was down 6.46% on the session.
- Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) shares fell to $0.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 83.61%.
- Univest Finl (NASDAQ: UVSP) shares were down 0.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.01.
- Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) shares moved down 1.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.17 to begin trading.
Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
