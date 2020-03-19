Why Blue Apron's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) shares are trading lower on Thursday as traders start to take profits. The stock's insane rally saw shares more than double just this week.

Blue Apron provides meal-kit delivery services and sends weekly boxes of pre-portioned ingredients and offers wines and gifts. The company gained notoriety in 2017 for its historically bad IPO, but the stock has been on fire this week as Americans start quarantining themselves.

The stock began the week trading around $2.70 per share and peaked Thursday morning near $30 per share before profit-taking came into play today.

Blue Apron's traded lower by 20% to $12.37 per share at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.84 and a 52-week low of $2.01.

