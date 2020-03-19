Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Blue Apron's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 19, 2020 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Why Blue Apron's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) shares are trading lower on Thursday as traders start to take profits. The stock's insane rally saw shares more than double just this week.

Blue Apron provides meal-kit delivery services and sends weekly boxes of pre-portioned ingredients and offers wines and gifts. The company gained notoriety in 2017 for its historically bad IPO, but the stock has been on fire this week as Americans start quarantining themselves.

The stock began the week trading around $2.70 per share and peaked Thursday morning near $30 per share before profit-taking came into play today.

Blue Apron's traded lower by 20% to $12.37 per share at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.84 and a 52-week low of $2.01.

Related Links:

4 'Stay-At-Home' Stocks That Are Soaring Thanks To Social Distancing

Blue Apron Reports Q3 Earnings Miss

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APRN)

40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
115 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
4 'Stay-At-Home' Stocks That Are Soaring Thanks To Social Distancing
96 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Mar. 18, 2020: GIS, TSLA, BYND, ARMK, APRN
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirusNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga