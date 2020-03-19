Why Del Taco's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company’s director Ari Levy disclosed insider purchases of 229,702 shares.

According to a SEC form 4 filing, Levy purchased 129,702 shares priced at $2.67 on Monday, and 100,000 shares priced at $2.60 on Tuesday.

Del Taco Restaurants is a fast food restaurant chain headquartered in Lake Forest, California, specializing in American-style Mexican cuisine, burgers, fries and shakes.

Del Taco traded higher by 5.3% to $2.68 per share at time of publication. The stock traded up about 10% in the pre-market session.;

Del Taco's stock has a 52-week high of $13.50 and a 52-week low of $2.45.

