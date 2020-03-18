Market Overview

Ford, GM And Fiat Chrysler To Shut Down US Factories: Report
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2020 1:22pm   Comments
Detroit's Big 3 automakers, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU), have agreed to close all of their U.S. factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

The companies had already formed a task force, along with the United Auto Workers union, to develop COVID-19 safety protocols for employees of the automakers. So far, Fiat-Chrysler and Ford have confirmed they were suspending production at Detroit-area plants after workers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The automakers are expected to release further details of the closure later today.

Ford shares were trading down 14.37% at $4.29 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.56 and a 52-week low of $4.29.

General Motors shares were trading down 20.52% at $16.15 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $41.90 and a 52-week low of $15.30.

Fiat Chrysler shares were trading down 13.67% at $6.57 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.69 and a 52-week low of $6.50.

Photo credit: Dwight Burdette

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19News Media Best of Benzinga

