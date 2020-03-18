Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 1526 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest:
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT).
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 29.9%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $138.98 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.88% on the day.
- Visa (NYSE: V) shares set a new yearly low of $146.54 this morning. The stock was down 6.3% on the session.
- Mastercard (NYSE: MA) stock hit a yearly low of $220.40 this morning. The stock was down 6.22% for the day.
- Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $155.00. Shares then traded down 8.05%.
- Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock hit $86.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.24% over the course of the day.
- Chevron (NYSE: CVX) shares were down 8.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $62.40.
- China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) stock moved down 5.23% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.18 to open trading.
- Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $98.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 15.79% over the rest of the day.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares fell to $28.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.96%.
- Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $75.01 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.13% over the rest of the day.
- Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares moved down 8.44% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.29 to begin trading.
- Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) shares reached a new 52-week low of $120.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.99% over the rest of the day.
- China Life Insurance Co (NYSE: LFC) shares were down 6.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.57.
- United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $82.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.76% for the day.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $123.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.15% for the day.
- Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) stock moved down 5.61% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $118.65 to open trading.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) shares moved down 7.75% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.87 to begin trading.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock hit a yearly low of $175.00 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% for the day.
- Total (NYSE: TOT) shares were down 10.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.57.
- BP (NYSE: BP) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.18 today morning. The stock traded down 6.9% over the session.
- HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) stock hit a yearly low of $40.55 this morning. The stock was down 13.07% for the day.
- Diageo (NYSE: DEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $104.10 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.72%.
- American Express (NYSE: AXP) shares were down 9.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $76.37.
- Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) stock hit $103.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.91% over the course of the day.
- Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.91 today morning. The stock traded down 4.05% over the session.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares hit a yearly low of $43.66 today morning. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
- Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.45%.
- CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $85.88 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.31%.
- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares fell to $345.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.22%.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.9% on the session.
- Stryker (NYSE: SYK) stock set a new 52-week low of $126.06 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.52%.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $148.18, and later moved down 4.32% over the session.
- Cigna (NYSE: CI) stock hit a yearly low of $140.87 this morning. The stock was down 7.47% for the day.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE: MUFG) stock hit a yearly low of $3.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) shares fell to $118.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.44%.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) stock hit a yearly low of $138.55 this morning. The stock was down 7.17% for the day.
- Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) shares fell to $4.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.99%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) stock moved down 8.92% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.51 to open trading.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) stock hit $16.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.08% over the course of the day.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) stock moved down 4.42% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.20 to open trading.
- Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) stock hit a yearly low of $9.18 this morning. The stock was down 8.1% for the day.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares fell to $82.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.05%.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares moved down 7.28% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $86.42 to begin trading.
- Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) shares fell to $115.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.06%.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares were down 7.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.82.
- Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) shares set a new yearly low of $4.16 this morning. The stock was down 8.44% on the session.
- Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.77%.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares set a new yearly low of $70.83 this morning. The stock was down 6.29% on the session.
- Deere (NYSE: DE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $115.99 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.55% on the day.
- Aon (NYSE: AON) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $152.94 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.34% on the day.
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $68.26 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.77% over the rest of the day.
- ING Groep (NYSE: ING) shares hit a yearly low of $4.56 today morning. The stock was down 8.73% on the session.
- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) shares set a new yearly low of $122.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.85% for the day.
- ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares hit a yearly low of $9.01 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
- General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares set a new yearly low of $17.04 this morning. The stock was down 11.96% on the session.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.92% for the day.
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares fell to $10.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.26%.
- Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares fell to $7.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.78%.
- Prudential (NYSE: PUK) stock moved down 13.5% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.55 to open trading.
- Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) shares hit a yearly low of $11.29 today morning. The stock was down 6.27% on the session.
- Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock moved down 0.65% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.08 to open trading.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.18% on the session.
- Marriott Intl (NASDAQ: MAR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $57.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.69% for the day.
- Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $41.27, and later moved down 10.33% over the session.
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) stock hit $61.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.75% over the course of the day.
- Barclays (NYSE: BCS) stock moved down 8.35% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.83 to open trading.
- Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock set a new 52-week low of $51.76 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.75%.
- Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.81 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.89%.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $64.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.72% on the session.
- EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares were down 6.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.80.
- Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) stock hit a yearly low of $7.06 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% for the day.
- American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $18.29. Shares then traded down 13.62%.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock hit $183.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.42% over the course of the day.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE: CM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.31 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
- TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $261.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 13.6% over the rest of the day.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares hit a yearly low of $26.79 today morning. The stock was down 17.88% on the session.
- Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.22. Shares then traded down 15.18%.
- China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares were down 5.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.68.
- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) stock moved down 11.5% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $74.82 to open trading.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.18% on the session.
- Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.19 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.4% on the day.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were down 8.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $71.01.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $135.09 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.21% on the day.
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $16.76. Shares then traded down 11.92%.
- Welltower (NYSE: WELL) shares were down 9.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.06.
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) shares were down 7.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.51.
- Canadian Natural Res (NYSE: CNQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.78. Shares then traded down 11.83%.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares were down 7.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.53.
- IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) shares fell to $88.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.3%.
- HP (NYSE: HPQ) stock moved down 5.42% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.51 to open trading.
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock hit a yearly low of $25.30 this morning. The stock was down 19.06% for the day.
- Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) shares were down 8.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.32.
- Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares fell to $173.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.25%.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.57 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.07% on the day.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares set a new yearly low of $27.71 this morning. The stock was down 6.91% on the session.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares moved down 7.12% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $290.22 to begin trading.
- Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock hit a yearly low of $4.50 this morning. The stock was down 8.04% for the day.
- ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 23.94% over the rest of the day.
- Amphenol (NYSE: APH) stock moved down 8.76% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $63.20 to open trading.
- Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.58 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.17%.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) stock moved down 13.96% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.75 to open trading.
- CRH (NYSE: CRH) shares moved down 11.01% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.00 to begin trading.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were down 4.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.02.
- Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.71% on the session.
- Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) stock moved down 6.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $39.27 to open trading.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) stock hit a yearly low of $6.69 this morning. The stock was down 8.53% for the day.
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock hit $22.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.42% over the course of the day.
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $127.27 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.72% over the rest of the day.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) stock hit a yearly low of $76.91 this morning. The stock was down 4.49% for the day.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) stock moved down 9.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $155.00 to open trading.
- KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.56 today morning. The stock traded down 9.9% over the session.
- AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) shares set a new yearly low of $837.01 this morning. The stock was down 6.78% on the session.
- Realty Income (NYSE: O) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $47.78 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.98% on the day.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.14% over the rest of the day.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $90.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.27% for the day.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares set a new yearly low of $480.60 this morning. The stock was down 6.31% on the session.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) stock moved down 7.11% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.39 to open trading.
- Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.06 today morning. The stock traded down 18.5% over the session.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $133.97 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.47% on the session.
- Fortive (NYSE: FTV) shares set a new yearly low of $45.26 this morning. The stock was down 12.18% on the session.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares hit a yearly low of $56.17 today morning. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
- Coca-Cola European (NYSE: CCEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $30.60. Shares then traded down 3.89%.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $201.20, and later moved down 3.01% over the session.
- Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) stock hit $25.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.87% over the course of the day.
- Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.4% for the day.
- TELUS (NYSE: TU) stock hit a yearly low of $14.69 this morning. The stock was down 50.67% for the day.
- Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares set a new 52-week low of $122.17 today morning. The stock traded down 8.25% over the session.
- Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares hit a yearly low of $8.91 today morning. The stock was down 19.06% on the session.
- MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) shares set a new yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was down 9.46% on the session.
- CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $50.23. Shares then traded down 6.71%.
- Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares moved down 14.68% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.72 to begin trading.
- Ventas (NYSE: VTR) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.52 today morning. The stock traded down 9.56% over the session.
- Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares moved down 17.37% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.88 to begin trading.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.34 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.57% over the rest of the day.
- AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares moved down 14.65% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $55.32 to begin trading.
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.61 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.62%.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) stock moved down 6.41% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.53 to open trading.
- United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) stock hit $25.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.31% over the course of the day.
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) stock hit a yearly low of $219.47 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
- Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $21.90, and later moved down 9.09% over the session.
- Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.84% on the session.
- Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) shares fell to $21.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.58%.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $133.54 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares moved down 11.83% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.76 to begin trading.
- Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE: HIG) stock hit a yearly low of $28.64 this morning. The stock was down 10.49% for the day.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.07 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.54% on the day.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) shares fell to $7.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.52%.
- Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $29.58. Shares then traded down 6.7%.
- Wipro (NYSE: WIT) stock hit $2.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.96% over the course of the day.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) stock hit $12.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.14% over the course of the day.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) stock hit a yearly low of $60.81 this morning. The stock was down 9.29% for the day.
- Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $233.79. Shares then traded down 6.69%.
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.46 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.39% on the day.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) stock set a new 52-week low of $111.78 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.98%.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.12 today morning. The stock traded down 5.29% over the session.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.71% on the session.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.12 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.93%.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.43 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.77% on the day.
- CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares set a new 52-week low of $79.00 today morning. The stock traded down 8.86% over the session.
- Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) shares fell to $250.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.32%.
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) stock moved down 7.99% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.51 to open trading.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $9.26, and later moved down 8.2% over the session.
- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares were down 14.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.36.
- Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares set a new 52-week low of $66.94 today morning. The stock traded up 1.92% over the session.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.56 this morning. The stock was down 9.97% for the day.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares hit a yearly low of $28.12 today morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares moved down 5.71% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.94 to begin trading.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares fell to $15.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.23%.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.24% on the day.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares were down 15.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.59.
- Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares moved down 8.97% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.50 to begin trading.
- Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) stock moved down 1.87% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.52 to open trading.
- Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock hit $28.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.18% over the course of the day.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares fell to $48.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.37%.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) stock set a new 52-week low of $139.28 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.85%.
- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $133.81 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.42% on the day.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.58. Shares then traded down 12.65%.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.95 today morning. The stock traded down 6.95% over the session.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: SSNC) stock hit a yearly low of $34.60 this morning. The stock was down 10.96% for the day.
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) stock hit a yearly low of $77.39 this morning. The stock was down 8.52% for the day.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $160.93 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.75 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.12% on the day.
- Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) stock hit $28.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.22% over the course of the day.
- Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stock moved down 16.83% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.30 to open trading.
- Magna International (NYSE: MGA) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.08 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.18%.
- NVR (NYSE: NVR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2,055.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.76%.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares moved down 7.47% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.86 to begin trading.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.17 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.78% on the day.
- Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) shares moved down 8.15% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.30 to begin trading.
- Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) shares fell to $25.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.99%.
- W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $58.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.24% on the session.
- UDR (NYSE: UDR) shares hit a yearly low of $35.93 today morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
- Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.39 today morning. The stock traded down 9.88% over the session.
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $29.69. Shares then traded down 11.53%.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $80.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
- Heico (NYSE: HEI) stock hit $59.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.08% over the course of the day.
- POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.60 today morning. The stock traded down 5.31% over the session.
- Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.86, and later moved down 7.12% over the session.
- Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.85% on the session.
- Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $69.82, and later moved down 8.69% over the session.
- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) stock hit $19.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.17% over the course of the day.
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $80.67, and later moved down 6.11% over the session.
- Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $47.99, and later moved down 7.16% over the session.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) shares moved down 8.46% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.83 to begin trading.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares fell to $10.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.75%.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.59 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.6% on the day.
- IDEX (NYSE: IEX) stock hit a yearly low of $109.91 this morning. The stock was down 6.97% for the day.
- Nucor (NYSE: NUE) stock hit a yearly low of $28.43 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% for the day.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $50.10 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.88% on the day.
- KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.82 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.71% over the rest of the day.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) stock hit $65.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.61% over the course of the day.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) stock moved down 8.16% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $73.10 to open trading.
- Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) shares were down 6.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.77.
- China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) shares fell to $18.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.86%.
- Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 11.8%.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) shares were down 14.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.10.
- WPP (NYSE: WPP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $28.56, and later moved down 2.32% over the session.
- Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $13.75. Shares then traded down 12.14%.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) stock hit a yearly low of $35.57 this morning. The stock was down 10.87% for the day.
- Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.72% on the day.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $46.84 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.31% on the day.
- Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares fell to $33.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.6%.
- Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.12 today morning. The stock traded down 8.02% over the session.
- Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) shares were down 5.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.75.
- Celanese (NYSE: CE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.23% for the day.
- BanColombia (NYSE: CIB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $21.91, and later moved down 7.66% over the session.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) stock hit a yearly low of $18.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.84% for the day.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares hit a yearly low of $20.06 today morning. The stock was down 8.1% on the session.
- Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.45% for the day.
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.67 today morning. The stock traded down 9.79% over the session.
- Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) stock hit $9.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.35% over the course of the day.
- Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) stock moved up 1.5% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.59 to open trading.
- VEREIT (NYSE: VER) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.63% for the day.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) stock hit $3.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.33% over the course of the day.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 14.56% over the rest of the day.
- Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.14 today morning. The stock traded down 8.53% over the session.
- Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares moved up 8.06% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.65 to begin trading.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares were down 11.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.77.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.88%.
- InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) stock hit $32.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.91% over the course of the day.
- Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.47 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.4% over the rest of the day.
- Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.51 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.88%.
- Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) stock hit a yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 25.15% for the day.
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares set a new yearly low of $11.60 this morning. The stock was down 10.28% on the session.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.01 today morning. The stock traded down 1.31% over the session.
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares were down 12.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.41.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.43 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.12% over the rest of the day.
- Bausch Health Cos (NYSE: BHC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.88 this morning. The stock was down 8.5% on the session.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares moved down 3.69% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.34 to begin trading.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) stock moved down 8.43% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.36 to open trading.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares hit a yearly low of $22.57 today morning. The stock was down 9.97% on the session.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares fell to $63.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.32%.
- National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.54 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.23% on the day.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.37. Shares then traded down 8.27%.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) shares set a new yearly low of $14.01 this morning. The stock was down 13.37% on the session.
- Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) shares were down 7.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.08.
- Apache (NYSE: APA) shares were down 0.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.06.
- Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.33 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.03%.
- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.40 today morning. The stock traded down 8.38% over the session.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $41.00 today morning. The stock traded down 13.61% over the session.
- Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) shares set a new yearly low of $6.43 this morning. The stock was down 10.15% on the session.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares fell to $9.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.16%.
- Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE: BSMX) shares moved down 6.67% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.22 to begin trading.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $89.69 today morning. The stock traded down 9.14% over the session.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares set a new yearly low of $116.22 this morning. The stock was down 3.98% on the session.
- Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.01% on the session.
- Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares were down 13.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $78.64.
- LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.34 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.3%.
- Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) shares moved down 2.02% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.56 to begin trading.
- China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.76 today morning. The stock traded down 7.15% over the session.
- Lennox International (NYSE: LII) shares reached a new 52-week low of $175.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.91% over the rest of the day.
- Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) stock hit $16.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.14% over the course of the day.
- Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) stock hit $7.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.32% over the course of the day.
- US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.01% on the session.
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.75% for the day.
- Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $37.71, and later moved down 4.72% over the session.
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) stock hit a yearly low of $73.84 this morning. The stock was down 10.4% for the day.
- UGI (NYSE: UGI) stock hit $24.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.33% over the course of the day.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $37.00. Shares then traded down 9.0%.
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $38.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.59% on the day.
- Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) shares set a new yearly low of $4.72 this morning. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.
- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares were down 5.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $73.72.
- Genpact (NYSE: G) shares were down 4.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.10.
- Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares set a new 52-week low of $148.48 today morning. The stock traded down 3.68% over the session.
- Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $117.46 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.57% over the rest of the day.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) stock set a new 52-week low of $129.43 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.86%.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $14.22, and later moved down 6.47% over the session.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) shares were down 10.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.64.
- NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.50 today morning. The stock traded down 12.35% over the session.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $85.54 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.69% over the rest of the day.
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $159.56, and later moved down 2.32% over the session.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares hit a yearly low of $5.21 today morning. The stock was down 6.13% on the session.
- CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) shares were down 4.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.16.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $8.90, and later moved down 8.28% over the session.
- Voya Finl (NYSE: VOYA) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.19 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.24%.
- CAE (NYSE: CAE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.16% on the session.
- Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.38. Shares then traded down 5.61%.
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) shares set a new yearly low of $264.78 this morning. The stock was down 7.09% on the session.
- Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $100.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.79% on the session.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares fell to $101.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.45%.
- Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.68 today morning. The stock traded down 9.49% over the session.
- Toro (NYSE: TTC) stock set a new 52-week low of $55.87 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.72%.
- Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) shares fell to $74.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.25%.
- OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.53 today morning. The stock traded down 8.87% over the session.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) shares set a new 52-week low of $96.15 today morning. The stock traded down 7.38% over the session.
- Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 35.38%.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) stock hit a new 52-week low of $111.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.5% on the session.
- Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.43%.
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.85%.
- Bunge (NYSE: BG) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.77 today morning. The stock traded down 8.4% over the session.
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.35% on the day.
- LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.17 today morning. The stock traded down 12.02% over the session.
- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $50.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.56% on the day.
- Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) stock hit $257.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.76% over the course of the day.
- Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) shares were down 5.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.30.
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.55% on the session.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares hit a yearly low of $16.72 today morning. The stock was down 9.08% on the session.
- Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $32.00. Shares then traded down 3.23%.
- Synnex (NYSE: SNX) stock hit a yearly low of $64.50 this morning. The stock was down 13.17% for the day.
- Coty (NYSE: COTY) stock moved down 10.3% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.79 to open trading.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares fell to $46.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.98%.
- First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares moved down 12.7% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.52 to begin trading.
- Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.38% on the day.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.42 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.62%.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares were down 7.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $37.84.
- Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE: AXTA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.13% for the day.
- Lear (NYSE: LEA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $74.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.14% for the day.
- Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares set a new yearly low of $27.41 this morning. The stock was down 9.14% on the session.
- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) stock hit a yearly low of $5.89 this morning. The stock was down 8.81% for the day.
- Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) shares fell to $3.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.29%.
- BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.48 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.99%.
- New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) stock moved down 26.15% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.40 to open trading.
- Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock hit a yearly low of $8.51 this morning. The stock was down 9.78% for the day.
- Hess Midstream Operations (NYSE: HESM) stock hit $6.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.76% over the course of the day.
- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) stock set a new 52-week low of $58.23 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.77%.
- The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 15.21% for the day.
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.62. Shares then traded down 21.83%.
- CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares fell to $175.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.31%.
- Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.49 today morning. The stock traded down 14.4% over the session.
- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) shares were down 12.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.09.
- Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.03 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.02% over the rest of the day.
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) shares fell to $10.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.51%.
- Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 11.96% for the day.
- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares moved down 8.05% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.94 to begin trading.
- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.65 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.6% on the day.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.41 today morning. The stock traded down 6.86% over the session.
- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock moved down 8.19% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.01 to open trading.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.
- RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $42.29, and later moved down 1.97% over the session.
- Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares were down 11.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.76.
- IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock moved down 6.32% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.79 to open trading.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) shares moved down 6.93% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.37 to begin trading.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares fell to $16.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.59%.
- Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.12% on the session.
- SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.9% for the day.
- National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) shares were down 3.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.58.
- Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) shares moved down 8.52% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.81 to begin trading.
- Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) shares hit a yearly low of $37.31 today morning. The stock was down 8.12% on the session.
- Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 20.08% on the session.
- Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) stock hit $100.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.26% over the course of the day.
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) shares hit a yearly low of $17.55 today morning. The stock was down 15.7% on the session.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.44% on the session.
- Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) stock hit $35.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.44% over the course of the day.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.23 today morning. The stock traded down 9.38% over the session.
- Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) stock hit $25.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.88% over the course of the day.
- EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) stock hit a yearly low of $17.01 this morning. The stock was down 12.83% for the day.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock moved down 12.73% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.28 to open trading.
- CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) shares moved down 7.0% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.03 to begin trading.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) shares fell to $18.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.14%.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock hit $6.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.48% over the course of the day.
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.50 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.05%.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.52%.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares moved down 4.55% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.39 to begin trading.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) shares hit a yearly low of $40.97 today morning. The stock was down 10.95% on the session.
- Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares fell to $27.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.61%.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.41, and later moved down 6.45% over the session.
- Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) stock hit $58.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.57% over the course of the day.
- PVH (NYSE: PVH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.11% on the session.
- Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $308.39. Shares then traded down 15.53%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) stock moved down 7.25% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.23 to open trading.
- Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares fell to $78.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.55%.
- ITT (NYSE: ITT) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.98 today morning. The stock traded down 6.65% over the session.
- Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.05% on the session.
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares fell to $25.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.47%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.38 today morning. The stock traded down 5.51% over the session.
- Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.05 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.43% over the rest of the day.
- Braskem (NYSE: BAK) shares were down 10.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.99.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) shares set a new yearly low of $14.80 this morning. The stock was down 29.1% on the session.
- Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares were down 8.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $76.01.
- Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.64 today morning. The stock traded down 4.64% over the session.
- Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares set a new yearly low of $55.19 this morning. The stock was down 13.37% on the session.
- Polaris (NYSE: PII) stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.28% on the session.
- Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) shares moved down 8.21% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $56.00 to begin trading.
- Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock hit a yearly low of $27.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% for the day.
- Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) shares were down 3.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.38.
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) stock hit a yearly low of $26.43 this morning. The stock was down 17.99% for the day.
- Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares were down 8.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.00.
- BRF (NYSE: BRFS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.58 today morning. The stock traded down 11.65% over the session.
- Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares hit a yearly low of $28.65 today morning. The stock was down 12.76% on the session.
- Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.11 today morning. The stock traded down 5.66% over the session.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 13.64%.
- Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.69 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 18.97% over the rest of the day.
- ADT (NYSE: ADT) shares fell to $3.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.45%.
- ServiceMaster Global (NYSE: SERV) shares were down 9.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.00.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $28.92, and later moved down 12.6% over the session.
- KT (NYSE: KT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.34 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.06% on the day.
- Armstrong World Indus (NYSE: AWI) stock hit a yearly low of $66.13 this morning. The stock was down 7.75% for the day.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.9%.
- MGIC Investment (NYSE: MTG) shares moved down 15.79% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.14 to begin trading.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $21.32. Shares then traded down 17.57%.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares set a new 52-week low of $32.19 today morning. The stock traded down 9.66% over the session.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) shares hit a yearly low of $13.92 today morning. The stock was down 9.43% on the session.
- Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $18.52. Shares then traded down 6.17%.
- Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) shares set a new yearly low of $14.01 this morning. The stock was down 18.53% on the session.
- Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.37. Shares then traded down 12.3%.
- Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) stock hit $44.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.7% over the course of the day.
- Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $52.98. Shares then traded down 8.26%.
- Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.92 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.99%.
- Primerica (NYSE: PRI) shares were down 7.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $79.58.
- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares were down 7.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.82.
- Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) stock set a new 52-week low of $53.29 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.58%.
- Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE: IFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.90 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.47% on the day.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares moved down 7.71% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $107.21 to begin trading.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.52 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.69% on the session.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.69% on the day.
- CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.4% on the session.
- Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares were down 5.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.58.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 31.52% on the session.
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.91 today morning. The stock traded down 6.93% over the session.
- EMCOR Gr (NYSE: EME) shares hit a yearly low of $41.86 today morning. The stock was down 9.04% on the session.
- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.34% over the rest of the day.
- Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) shares hit a yearly low of $15.35 today morning. The stock was down 9.6% on the session.
- Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) stock hit a yearly low of $9.77 this morning. The stock was down 13.72% for the day.
- Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.85% for the day.
- Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) stock moved down 8.95% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.78 to open trading.
- nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.91 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 11.24% over the rest of the day.
- Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares were down 28.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.64.
- Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.30 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.5% over the rest of the day.
- Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $18.45, and later moved down 4.03% over the session.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.00 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.49%.
- First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.95 today morning. The stock traded down 10.05% over the session.
- Colfax (NYSE: CFX) shares hit a yearly low of $16.81 today morning. The stock was down 11.73% on the session.
- Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) stock hit $34.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.24% over the course of the day.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.36. Shares then traded down 5.41%.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.46 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 13.22% over the rest of the day.
- LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) shares hit a yearly low of $2.53 today morning. The stock was down 22.42% on the session.
- Crane (NYSE: CR) stock set a new 52-week low of $45.21 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.45%.
- LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) stock hit a yearly low of $4.04 this morning. The stock was down 7.73% for the day.
- Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) shares were down 22.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.31.
- Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.65% for the day.
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.47, and later moved down 23.66% over the session.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.33 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.66% over the rest of the day.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares hit a yearly low of $82.29 today morning. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.
- Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.78 today morning. The stock traded down 6.13% over the session.
- Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 31.05% for the day.
- Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.67% on the session.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.11 today morning. The stock traded down 4.88% over the session.
- Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) shares were down 7.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $35.63.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares fell to $15.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.38%.
- Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) shares set a new yearly low of $34.31 this morning. The stock was down 9.16% on the session.
- Brink's (NYSE: BCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $51.14. Shares then traded down 5.64%.
- Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.11% over the rest of the day.
- New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) shares set a new yearly low of $34.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
- Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) stock moved down 25.17% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.02 to open trading.
- EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) shares set a new yearly low of $26.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.74% on the session.
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $31.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.22% for the day.
- WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.74% on the session.
- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.66% on the session.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) stock moved down 7.19% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $133.69 to open trading.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.
- UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) shares were down 8.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $134.17.
- AutoNation (NYSE: AN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.39 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.32% over the rest of the day.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.51 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 15.17% over the rest of the day.
- Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 14.88%.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $50.78 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.43% on the day.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares fell to $12.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.85%.
- W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.53% for the day.
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) stock hit a yearly low of $60.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.
- National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.88 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.45%.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.83 today morning. The stock traded down 8.8% over the session.
- ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.09 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.29% over the rest of the day.
- Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.16 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.75% for the day.
- PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.17 today morning. The stock traded down 9.67% over the session.
- Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) shares were down 12.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.93.
- Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares set a new yearly low of $59.30 this morning. The stock was down 12.21% on the session.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) shares fell to $7.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.97%.
- Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE: GTES) shares set a new yearly low of $5.50 this morning. The stock was down 4.97% on the session.
- BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) stock hit a yearly low of $2.73 this morning. The stock was up 4.32% for the day.
- MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) stock moved down 22.78% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.01 to open trading.
- Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.93%.
- VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.
- Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares hit a yearly low of $55.43 today morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
- Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares set a new yearly low of $5.24 this morning. The stock was down 16.18% on the session.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares moved down 24.09% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.02 to begin trading.
- Insperity (NYSE: NSP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $33.57. Shares then traded down 10.33%.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.94% for the day.
- Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) stock hit $58.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.86% over the course of the day.
- Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) shares moved down 11.32% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.12 to begin trading.
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
- Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.13 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.91% on the day.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) stock moved down 4.97% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.77 to open trading.
- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) stock hit $9.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.48% over the course of the day.
- F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.52 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.03% over the rest of the day.
- United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $11.58. Shares then traded down 2.59%.
- Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $111.59. Shares then traded down 3.84%.
- PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE: PCI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.30 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.79% over the rest of the day.
- Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.41 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.19%.
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock hit a yearly low of $10.88 this morning. The stock was down 10.89% for the day.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares set a new yearly low of $17.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.
- Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock hit $11.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.73% over the course of the day.
- White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $729.20, and later moved down 2.5% over the session.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.
- YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.13 today morning. The stock was down 7.01% on the session.
- Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $15.00, and later moved up 6.19% over the session.
- Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares were down 7.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.38.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares moved down 11.65% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.01 to begin trading.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.17 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.03% over the rest of the day.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares were down 6.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $37.86.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.26 today morning. The stock traded down 9.7% over the session.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares hit a yearly low of $8.50 today morning. The stock was down 18.83% on the session.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.94 today morning. The stock traded down 7.9% over the session.
- Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.59 today morning. The stock traded down 4.83% over the session.
- TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.88 today morning. The stock traded down 10.07% over the session.
- Graham Hldgs (NYSE: GHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $314.75, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.74 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.47% on the day.
- Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) stock moved down 3.26% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.92 to open trading.
- Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.76% on the day.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) shares were down 16.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.57.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.62 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.87%.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 9.34% on the session.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.70. Shares then traded down 19.28%.
- BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) stock hit a yearly low of $20.59 this morning. The stock was down 7.45% for the day.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) stock set a new 52-week low of $70.00 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.09%.
- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock hit a yearly low of $7.47 this morning. The stock was down 9.6% for the day.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.28 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 17.47%.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $20.02, and later moved down 17.58% over the session.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.35%.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares set a new yearly low of $7.96 this morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.
- National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares set a new yearly low of $18.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.
- American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.23. Shares then traded down 12.16%.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) stock hit $15.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.2% over the course of the day.
- PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
- RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) shares set a new yearly low of $4.89 this morning. The stock was down 8.94% on the session.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares moved down 19.27% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.21 to begin trading.
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 15.44%.
- Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock moved down 9.5% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.99 to open trading.
- American National Ins (NASDAQ: ANAT) stock moved down 5.56% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $70.00 to open trading.
- Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.97 today morning. The stock traded down 4.52% over the session.
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $24.78, and later moved down 4.68% over the session.
- Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.27 this morning. The stock was down 8.4% on the session.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.85 this morning. The stock was down 14.86% for the day.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) stock moved down 1.14% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.85 to open trading.
- Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) shares hit a yearly low of $7.25 today morning. The stock was down 8.63% on the session.
- Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares fell to $4.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.62%.
- Alcoa (NYSE: AA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.28, and later moved down 8.57% over the session.
- Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.78 this morning. The stock was down 14.36% for the day.
- Pros Holdings (NYSE: PRO) shares were down 7.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.98.
- PolyOne (NYSE: POL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.81. Shares then traded down 12.11%.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.19% on the session.
- CenterState Bank (NASDAQ: CSFL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.88% for the day.
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.66 this morning. The stock was down 20.13% for the day.
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.84% on the day.
- NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.2% on the day.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX) shares hit a yearly low of $8.20 today morning. The stock was up 3.31% on the session.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $8.06. Shares then traded down 7.84%.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares were down 5.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.51.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.5%.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ: CAR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 25.1% over the rest of the day.
- Adient (NYSE: ADNT) stock hit a yearly low of $7.05 this morning. The stock was down 11.0% for the day.
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) stock hit $8.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.56% over the course of the day.
- American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) shares fell to $13.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.89%.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 19.27% for the day.
- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $9.52, and later moved down 3.08% over the session.
- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) shares set a new yearly low of $8.50 this morning. The stock was down 9.34% on the session.
- Norbord (NYSE: OSB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.
- Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.50 today morning. The stock traded down 8.87% over the session.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) stock hit a yearly low of $16.06 this morning. The stock was down 15.78% for the day.
- Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares fell to $25.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.26%.
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.49% for the day.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares set a new yearly low of $4.87 this morning. The stock was down 14.41% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE: UTF) shares moved down 7.67% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.91 to begin trading.
- PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 19.06% for the day.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.86% over the rest of the day.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.17 today morning. The stock traded down 6.51% over the session.
- First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 13.44% over the rest of the day.
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) shares moved down 7.49% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.10 to begin trading.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.92 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.
- Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) stock hit a yearly low of $11.32 this morning. The stock was down 13.0% for the day.
- SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) shares were down 4.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.04.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.37% for the day.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.86 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.74% on the day.
- Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) shares moved down 12.28% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.93 to begin trading.
- Yelp (NYSE: YELP) shares hit a yearly low of $14.90 today morning. The stock was down 7.59% on the session.
- Belden (NYSE: BDC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.04% for the day.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) shares set a new yearly low of $4.51 this morning. The stock was down 14.12% on the session.
- Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) stock hit $40.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.17% over the course of the day.
- SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.34 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.95% on the day.
- Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.59 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.
- Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) shares hit a yearly low of $10.93 today morning. The stock was down 6.59% on the session.
- WW International (NASDAQ: WW) shares moved down 6.35% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.75 to begin trading.
- Dana (NYSE: DAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.85, and later moved down 11.91% over the session.
- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares were down 9.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.91.
- WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) shares were down 7.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.41.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.84%.
- NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.37 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 17.84%.
- Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) shares fell to $3.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.64%.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.31 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.44% on the day.
- Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) shares hit a yearly low of $4.96 today morning. The stock was down 15.06% on the session.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares were down 7.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.10.
- Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) shares fell to $14.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.29%.
- Nuveen California Quality (NYSE: NAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.62. Shares then traded down 3.32%.
- Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.6% on the session.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $13.67. Shares then traded down 8.46%.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.67 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.04%.
- Workiva (NYSE: WK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $23.17, and later moved down 5.73% over the session.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.14% for the day.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.61 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
- TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) shares were down 4.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.92.
- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $41.81. Shares then traded down 9.18%.
- EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.
- Albany International (NYSE: AIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.18% on the session.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.46. Shares then traded down 22.0%.
- Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) stock hit a yearly low of $4.35 this morning. The stock was down 8.41% for the day.
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares moved up 2.9% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.80 to begin trading.
- Cactus (NYSE: WHD) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.87 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.12%.
- Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) shares hit a yearly low of $111.23 today morning. The stock was down 8.56% on the session.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPS) shares moved down 10.72% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.05 to begin trading.
- WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.43% for the day.
- Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.10. Shares then traded down 19.34%.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) stock moved down 10.06% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.15 to open trading.
- National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares were down 7.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.63.
- Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE: GOL) shares set a new yearly low of $2.52 this morning. The stock was down 16.01% on the session.
- DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE: DSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.25 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.03% on the day.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) stock hit a yearly low of $43.46 this morning. The stock was down 8.99% for the day.
- CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) shares fell to $8.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.0%.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.84 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.99%.
- O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) stock hit $14.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.54% over the course of the day.
- Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) stock hit a yearly low of $10.21 this morning. The stock was down 18.71% for the day.
- Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.24% for the day.
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.95 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.4% over the rest of the day.
- Mednax (NYSE: MD) stock moved down 4.2% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.33 to open trading.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $31.13, and later moved down 8.74% over the session.
- Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.47. Shares then traded down 16.74%.
- Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 15.65%.
- Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) shares were down 13.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.96.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.06 today morning. The stock traded down 11.57% over the session.
- Atkore International (NYSE: ATKR) shares moved down 14.66% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.08 to begin trading.
- Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) shares fell to $29.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.44%.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.60 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 20.25%.
- Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $43.09, and later moved down 14.78% over the session.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares fell to $42.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.54%.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) stock moved down 8.14% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.35 to open trading.
- Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) shares fell to $4.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 25.9%.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $44.35, and later moved down 3.18% over the session.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.57 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.59%.
- OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares set a new yearly low of $57.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.
- Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) stock hit $13.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.09% over the course of the day.
- Knowles (NYSE: KN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares hit a yearly low of $23.53 today morning. The stock was down 6.9% on the session.
- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock was down 24.76% for the day.
- Terex (NYSE: TEX) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.18 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.73%.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares set a new yearly low of $24.00 this morning. The stock was down 14.49% on the session.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares moved down 10.34% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.66 to begin trading.
- Yext (NYSE: YEXT) stock hit $10.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.41% over the course of the day.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.55% on the session.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.83 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.07% on the day.
- Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) shares were down 7.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.44.
- Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.49% for the day.
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.88 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.88% on the day.
- Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $31.85. Shares then traded down 20.18%.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE: PDI) shares were down 8.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.61.
- BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.77 today morning. The stock traded down 6.88% over the session.
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares moved down 2.53% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.85 to begin trading.
- BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) stock moved down 7.11% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.05 to open trading.
- Kayne Anderson (NYSE: KYN) stock moved down 36.76% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.19 to open trading.
- Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) stock hit $10.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.87% over the course of the day.
- Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) stock set a new 52-week low of $251.50 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.56%.
- Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.93 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.
- Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) shares were down 2.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.94.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.58 today morning. The stock traded down 8.35% over the session.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.19%.
- Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.88 today morning. The stock traded down 15.25% over the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) shares were down 4.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.22.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE: RQI) shares set a new yearly low of $7.52 this morning. The stock was down 10.36% on the session.
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.92, and later moved down 15.38% over the session.
- Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.88 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.5% over the rest of the day.
- EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.81 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.26%.
- Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) shares hit a yearly low of $64.48 today morning. The stock was down 6.13% on the session.
- Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.17 today morning. The stock traded down 3.56% over the session.
- Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.76% for the day.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.20 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.55% on the day.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.70 today morning. The stock was down 9.12% on the session.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares set a new yearly low of $52.59 this morning. The stock was down 8.99% on the session.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.96% for the day.
- Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) stock hit $18.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.61% over the course of the day.
- TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.37. Shares then traded down 17.68%.
- USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.9% for the day.
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) shares moved down 9.34% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.80 to begin trading.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares hit a yearly low of $6.67 today morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares moved down 8.18% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.00 to begin trading.
- Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.56, and later moved down 8.37% over the session.
- Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) stock hit a yearly low of $15.90 this morning. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.
- Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $15.58. Shares then traded down 3.99%.
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) shares fell to $6.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.0%.
- AAR (NYSE: AIR) stock hit a yearly low of $11.13 this morning. The stock was down 12.37% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $9.48, and later moved down 5.73% over the session.
- Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $36.28 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.96% on the day.
- Qudian (NYSE: QD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.42. Shares then traded down 7.94%.
- Guess? (NYSE: GES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.16% for the day.
- Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.08 today morning. The stock traded up 1.32% over the session.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares fell to $0.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.81%.
- Hercules Cap (NYSE: HTGC) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.84 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.47%.
- BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) stock moved down 3.6% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.63 to open trading.
- Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) stock hit a yearly low of $10.45 this morning. The stock was down 4.69% for the day.
- Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares hit a yearly low of $6.18 today morning. The stock was down 4.91% on the session.
- RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.39 today morning. The stock traded down 4.77% over the session.
- Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.6% over the rest of the day.
- TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares set a new yearly low of $13.89 this morning. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.
- Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.56 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.15% on the session.
- ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) shares set a new 52-week low of $50.38 today morning. The stock traded down 7.0% over the session.
- SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.89 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.69% over the rest of the day.
- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) stock moved up 0.39% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.28 to open trading.
- BlackRock Taxable (NYSE: BBN) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.04 today morning. The stock traded down 7.65% over the session.
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $17.64. Shares then traded down 8.94%.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) shares hit a yearly low of $3.23 today morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) shares set a new yearly low of $25.00 this morning. The stock was down 14.66% on the session.
- Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.34 today morning. The stock traded down 8.12% over the session.
- Innoviva (NASDAQ: INVA) shares set a new yearly low of $9.13 this morning. The stock was down 6.88% on the session.
- BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) shares were down 10.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.00.
- CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.68%.
- First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE: FPF) stock moved down 8.67% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.27 to open trading.
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.39% on the session.
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares fell to $11.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.65%.
- BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares moved down 8.14% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.33 to begin trading.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.05 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.39%.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares hit a yearly low of $4.57 today morning. The stock was down 9.11% on the session.
- SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.16, and later moved up 1.62% over the session.
- Usana Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) shares set a new yearly low of $44.02 this morning. The stock was down 5.19% on the session.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.12 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.66%.
- US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $53.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.44% on the session.
- Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $23.96, and later moved down 2.0% over the session.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $16.58, and later moved down 6.39% over the session.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) stock hit $4.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.45% over the course of the day.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.65, and later moved down 8.17% over the session.
- PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) stock hit a yearly low of $30.28 this morning. The stock was down 3.96% for the day.
- Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) shares set a new 52-week low of $86.15 today morning. The stock traded down 6.61% over the session.
- PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.70. Shares then traded down 0.16%.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares fell to $16.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.24%.
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) shares fell to $5.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.3%.
- Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares were down 9.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.90.
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) stock hit a yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was down 11.57% for the day.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.14 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.31%.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $68.42, and later moved up 1.71% over the session.
- US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) stock hit $27.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.73% over the course of the day.
- Archrock (NYSE: AROC) shares fell to $3.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.85%.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) stock moved down 6.29% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.72 to open trading.
- 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.23 today morning. The stock traded down 8.55% over the session.
- Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.98 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 17.3% over the rest of the day.
- M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares were down 6.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.63.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETV) shares fell to $9.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.19%.
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.11 today morning. The stock traded down 5.3% over the session.
- Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.82 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.56%.
- Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) shares set a new yearly low of $5.50 this morning. The stock was down 15.06% on the session.
- OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) stock hit $12.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.08% over the course of the day.
- New Mountain Finance (NYSE: NMFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.19% on the day.
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) shares were down 13.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.60.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares moved up 2.84% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.53 to begin trading.
- Knoll (NYSE: KNL) stock hit $8.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.55% over the course of the day.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock hit $22.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.88% over the course of the day.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares moved down 5.97% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.06 to begin trading.
- Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.20, and later moved down 5.13% over the session.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) shares set a new yearly low of $12.71 this morning. The stock was down 9.57% on the session.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) stock hit $38.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.77% over the course of the day.
- Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) stock moved down 17.04% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.92 to open trading.
- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.02 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.28%.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.92% on the session.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares set a new yearly low of $13.66 this morning. The stock was down 7.72% on the session.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.95% on the session.
- AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) shares hit a yearly low of $23.63 today morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
- Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.96% on the day.
- New Frontier Health (NYSE: NFH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.32% for the day.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) shares hit a yearly low of $11.38 today morning. The stock was down 5.35% on the session.
- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) shares hit a yearly low of $6.69 today morning. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.
- Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) stock hit a yearly low of $19.33 this morning. The stock was down 6.7% for the day.
- Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.42. Shares then traded down 20.55%.
- QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.52 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.36% on the day.
- Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE: RNP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.55% on the session.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares moved down 4.97% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.23 to begin trading.
- Sculptor Capital (NYSE: SCU) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.74%.
- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $21.00. Shares then traded down 0.56%.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.05% on the session.
- iStar (NYSE: STAR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.69, and later moved down 14.85% over the session.
- Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.43 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
- American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
- Neenah (NYSE: NP) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.72 today morning. The stock traded down 8.46% over the session.
- Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) stock hit $4.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.59% over the course of the day.
- The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.53 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 22.56%.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.20 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.29%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.21, and later moved down 8.74% over the session.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) shares moved down 16.26% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.50 to begin trading.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) shares hit a yearly low of $6.04 today morning. The stock was down 6.21% on the session.
- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 24.77% on the session.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) stock hit $16.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.91% over the course of the day.
- RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) shares moved down 9.63% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.13 to begin trading.
- Nuveen Credit Strategies (NYSE: JQC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.96. Shares then traded down 8.07%.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $36.75 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.15% on the day.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.75%.
- RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) stock moved down 3.39% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.36 to open trading.
- Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX: EIM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.30, and later moved down 4.24% over the session.
- Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) shares were down 9.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.43.
- Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $12.00, and later moved down 10.32% over the session.
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) shares fell to $24.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.34%.
- Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.53 today morning. The stock traded down 9.09% over the session.
- Viad (NYSE: VVI) shares were down 8.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.68.
- Imax (NYSE: IMAX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.70. Shares then traded down 4.75%.
- Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.00 today morning. The stock traded down 10.19% over the session.
- PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.37, and later moved down 10.78% over the session.
- Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) stock hit a yearly low of $34.69 this morning. The stock was down 4.53% for the day.
- Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.30. Shares then traded down 12.91%.
- Forestar (NYSE: FOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.49% on the day.
- Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.78 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.23% over the rest of the day.
- Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) stock hit a yearly low of $6.39 this morning. The stock was down 7.0% for the day.
- Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $21.46, and later moved down 10.92% over the session.
- Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares set a new yearly low of $12.33 this morning. The stock was down 8.14% on the session.
- iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.58% for the day.
- MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.81% for the day.
- H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) shares hit a yearly low of $9.93 today morning. The stock was down 10.52% on the session.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 11.45% for the day.
- Caleres (NYSE: CAL) shares fell to $3.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 20.97%.
- Loral Space (NASDAQ: LORL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $18.33. Shares then traded down 2.77%.
- SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $20.83, and later moved down 9.84% over the session.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) stock moved down 8.61% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.00 to open trading.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE: ETW) shares moved down 6.55% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.20 to begin trading.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $25.09. Shares then traded down 8.92%.
- Highland Floating Rate (NYSE: HFRO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.28 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.1% on the day.
- Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.67. Shares then traded down 1.05%.
- Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
- Harsco (NYSE: HSC) shares fell to $5.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.0%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.78. Shares then traded down 5.63%.
- PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PML) shares were down 4.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.85.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE: CNR) shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 13.14% on the session.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) stock moved down 3.41% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.58 to open trading.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) shares hit a yearly low of $2.00 today morning. The stock was down 31.82% on the session.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.50 today morning. The stock traded down 10.05% over the session.
- Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.92% for the day.
- Natus Medical (NASDAQ: NTUS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.22% over the rest of the day.
- Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ: HOLI) stock moved down 3.51% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.80 to open trading.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) stock hit a yearly low of $11.48 this morning. The stock was down 9.18% for the day.
- Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.96% for the day.
- Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.28 today morning. The stock traded down 17.19% over the session.
- Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.29 today morning. The stock was down 21.55% on the session.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares were down 8.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.31.
- Marcus (NYSE: MCS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.56. Shares then traded down 11.34%.
- First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) shares set a new yearly low of $13.50 this morning. The stock was down 12.16% on the session.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares set a new yearly low of $17.35 this morning. The stock was down 11.58% on the session.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares hit a yearly low of $8.97 today morning. The stock was down 7.86% on the session.
- ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) shares were down 8.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.78.
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) shares set a new yearly low of $13.16 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.1% for the day.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares set a new yearly low of $13.75 this morning. The stock was down 11.41% on the session.
- National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) shares fell to $142.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.64%.
- Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) shares were down 7.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.31.
- Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) stock hit $15.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.48% over the course of the day.
- Foreign Trade Bank (NYSE: BLX) shares hit a yearly low of $12.02 today morning. The stock was down 7.75% on the session.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) stock moved down 11.19% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.39 to open trading.
- Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.66 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.09% on the day.
- Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.88% over the rest of the day.
- Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.35 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 11.02% over the rest of the day.
- Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.00 today morning. The stock traded down 17.28% over the session.
- Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) shares set a new yearly low of $4.36 this morning. The stock was down 8.85% on the session.
- Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE: TPRE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.45% on the session.
- Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.14%.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares set a new yearly low of $10.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares moved down 10.3% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.80 to begin trading.
- John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.77% on the session.
- Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.75 today morning. The stock traded down 7.84% over the session.
- NexPoint Strategic (NYSE: NHF) stock hit a yearly low of $10.12 this morning. The stock was down 9.4% for the day.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.46 today morning. The stock traded down 5.96% over the session.
- Central Secs (AMEX: CET) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.
- Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE: VTA) shares set a new yearly low of $7.70 this morning. The stock was down 6.97% on the session.
- Celestica (NYSE: CLS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.30. Shares then traded down 7.16%.
- John Hancock (NYSE: HTD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.16 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.15% over the rest of the day.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares were down 5.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.60.
- Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.83% on the session.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.36, and later moved down 5.19% over the session.
- Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 17.54%.
- Mechel (NYSE: MTL) shares fell to $1.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.67%.
- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) stock hit a yearly low of $5.89 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
- Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.85% over the rest of the day.
- Capstead Mortgage (NYSE: CMO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 13.3%.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares set a new yearly low of $11.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
- ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.39. Shares then traded down 2.51%.
- Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BXG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.6% on the session.
- Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.50 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.16%.
- Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.77 today morning. The stock traded down 13.24% over the session.
- Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) shares hit a yearly low of $3.79 today morning. The stock was down 10.66% on the session.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.78 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.93% over the rest of the day.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.99% over the rest of the day.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) stock hit $11.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.09% over the course of the day.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) stock moved down 10.89% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.97 to open trading.
- Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) shares fell to $6.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.14%.
- Invesco Senior (NYSE: VVR) shares fell to $2.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.25%.
- Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) stock hit $2.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.83% over the course of the day.
- Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) stock moved up 0.55% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.55 to open trading.
- Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE: LDP) stock moved down 7.14% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.35 to open trading.
- Byline Bancorp (NYSE: BY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.67 this morning. The stock was down 5.2% for the day.
- Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares fell to $12.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.42%.
- Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $8.51. Shares then traded down 7.05%.
- Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) stock hit a yearly low of $13.47 this morning. The stock was down 9.55% for the day.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.63 today morning. The stock traded down 2.44% over the session.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) shares fell to $11.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.0%.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.38% on the day.
- Western Asset (NYSE: WIW) shares hit a yearly low of $8.60 today morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
- Circor International (NYSE: CIR) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.30 today morning. The stock traded down 4.14% over the session.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) shares were down 3.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.90.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.38 today morning. The stock traded down 1.05% over the session.
- Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) shares hit a yearly low of $19.43 today morning. The stock was down 7.48% on the session.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 30.49% over the rest of the day.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares were down 7.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.91.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.79%.
- Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.
- Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.71 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.03%.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE: MYD) shares set a new yearly low of $11.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.3% on the session.
- TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.81% for the day.
- Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) stock hit a yearly low of $15.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.5% for the day.
- Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.69. Shares then traded down 19.27%.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) shares moved down 18.22% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading.
- TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) shares set a new yearly low of $10.83 this morning. The stock was down 8.74% on the session.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.38% over the rest of the day.
- America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) shares moved down 6.39% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $53.49 to begin trading.
- Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) shares were down 5.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.50.
- Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.88% for the day.
- QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares moved down 6.63% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.57 to begin trading.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.60, and later moved down 8.37% over the session.
- Puxin (NYSE: NEW) shares moved down 4.7% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.06 to begin trading.
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) shares set a new yearly low of $11.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.85% on the session.
- Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) stock moved down 5.33% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to open trading.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) shares fell to $1.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 30.87%.
- Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.30, and later moved down 9.87% over the session.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.95 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.95%.
- WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.26%.
- CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE: CAPL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) stock hit $5.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.91% over the course of the day.
- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) shares hit a yearly low of $10.76 today morning. The stock was down 16.9% on the session.
- KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) stock moved down 9.34% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.80 to open trading.
- Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE: VIST) stock hit a yearly low of $2.30 this morning. The stock was down 8.47% for the day.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.20 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.91% on the day.
- PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) shares fell to $10.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.71%.
- Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.81 today morning. The stock traded down 15.53% over the session.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares set a new yearly low of $1.13 this morning. The stock was down 7.17% on the session.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares set a new yearly low of $12.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.
- Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock hit a yearly low of $5.50 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% for the day.
- BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE: BIT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.87 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.47% on the day.
- Blackstone / GSO (NYSE: BGB) shares moved down 8.57% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.03 to begin trading.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) stock moved down 8.44% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.61 to open trading.
- Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.68% for the day.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.01 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.38% over the rest of the day.
- Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares fell to $2.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.46%.
- AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $16.11, and later moved down 4.5% over the session.
- Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE: NBB) shares hit a yearly low of $17.75 today morning. The stock was down 8.1% on the session.
- UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) shares were down 5.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.01.
- MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ: MGTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.14%.
- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $9.26, and later moved down 11.09% over the session.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $16.78. Shares then traded down 7.08%.
- HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) shares fell to $7.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.02%.
- Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIX) stock hit $4.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.23% over the course of the day.
- Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE: DPG) shares hit a yearly low of $7.57 today morning. The stock was down 8.24% on the session.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.16 this morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
- Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) shares fell to $15.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.7%.
- Genesco (NYSE: GCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.04 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 11.0%.
- Western Asset Managed (NYSE: MMU) stock moved down 1.78% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.56 to open trading.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.65% on the day.
- PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) shares set a new yearly low of $4.11 this morning. The stock was down 11.29% on the session.
- Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE: BLW) shares fell to $11.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.08%.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.68% on the day.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) shares hit a yearly low of $2.07 today morning. The stock was down 18.82% on the session.
- India Fund (NYSE: IFN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.84 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.49% on the day.
- First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) shares fell to $17.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.7%.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares were down 14.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.51.
- Nuveen High Inc Nov 2021 (NYSE: JHB) shares hit a yearly low of $7.81 today morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
- Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.37% for the day.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) shares set a new yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was down 10.55% on the session.
- Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 22.13%.
- Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE: MUA) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.26 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.18%.
- Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE: MUI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.27. Shares then traded down 3.97%.
- First Trust High Income (NYSE: FSD) stock moved down 6.54% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.04 to open trading.
- Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE: DSU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.72. Shares then traded down 4.89%.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.37 today morning. The stock traded down 9.25% over the session.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) shares moved down 7.63% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.31 to begin trading.
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock was down 15.69% for the day.
- QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.07%.
- Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares were up 0.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.25.
- BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.66 today morning. The stock traded down 7.75% over the session.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JFR) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.57 today morning. The stock traded down 7.73% over the session.
- IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) shares moved down 4.92% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.61 to begin trading.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $10.00, and later moved down 6.81% over the session.
- A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.43, and later moved up 1.66% over the session.
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.51, and later moved down 8.82% over the session.
- Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.16%.
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) shares were down 4.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.26.
- Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.44%.
- Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE: MYN) shares hit a yearly low of $11.01 today morning. The stock was down 6.16% on the session.
- Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $14.63. Shares then traded down 8.27%.
- Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $25.77 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.58% on the day.
- Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.01 today morning. The stock traded down 19.24% over the session.
- Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.63% over the rest of the day.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares fell to $10.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.03%.
- Invesco Advantage (AMEX: VKI) shares set a new yearly low of $9.32 this morning. The stock was down 5.9% on the session.
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares hit a yearly low of $14.35 today morning. The stock was down 5.15% on the session.
- Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.
- Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE: JRI) stock hit a yearly low of $8.69 this morning. The stock was down 8.76% for the day.
- New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE: SNR) shares hit a yearly low of $2.50 today morning. The stock was down 6.43% on the session.
- Franklin Finl Network (NYSE: FSB) stock hit $19.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.42% over the course of the day.
- Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HYAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $9.09. Shares then traded up 0.16%.
- AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) shares fell to $5.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.29%.
- America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) shares moved down 5.96% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.51 to begin trading.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MCA) shares hit a yearly low of $11.81 today morning. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.
- First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) shares set a new yearly low of $3.55 this morning. The stock was down 17.89% on the session.
- Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.69 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.28% on the session.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.14% on the day.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) shares fell to $10.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.56%.
- Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.36% over the rest of the day.
- Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) stock hit a yearly low of $18.08 this morning. The stock was down 6.01% for the day.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.91% over the rest of the day.
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares fell to $0.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.32%.
- Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $20.66. Shares then traded down 7.21%.
- Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.80, and later moved down 9.36% over the session.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $17.05. Shares then traded down 9.69%.
- HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.96 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.49% on the session.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $9.20, and later moved down 7.4% over the session.
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.34 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.09% over the rest of the day.
- Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) stock hit $6.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.32% over the course of the day.
- PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) shares hit a yearly low of $17.60 today morning. The stock was down 9.01% on the session.
- Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.75% on the session.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $12.72, and later moved down 9.22% over the session.
- CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.52% over the rest of the day.
- Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.27%.
- Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) stock hit $34.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.8% over the course of the day.
- CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.36% on the day.
- Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.14% for the day.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) stock moved down 3.04% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.66 to open trading.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) stock hit a yearly low of $5.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
- Western Asset Global High (NYSE: EHI) shares fell to $7.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.89%.
- Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $15.21. Shares then traded down 5.71%.
- Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) stock moved down 7.59% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.16 to open trading.
- Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.41. Shares then traded down 5.09%.
- Pennant Park Inv (NASDAQ: PNNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.02% on the session.
- Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) shares moved down 5.84% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.45 to begin trading.
- Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares hit a yearly low of $6.89 today morning. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.11 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.96% over the rest of the day.
- Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUJ) shares were down 3.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.26.
- Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) shares set a new yearly low of $7.14 this morning. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.63% on the day.
- Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) shares hit a yearly low of $4.33 today morning. The stock was down 8.15% on the session.
- BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE: MHN) shares hit a yearly low of $11.66 today morning. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.
- VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) shares fell to $15.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.41%.
- Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ: DHIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $90.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.62% on the session.
- PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ: PFLT) stock moved down 9.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.62 to open trading.
- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ: TPCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.58 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.31% on the day.
- Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE: TEI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.87 today morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
- IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.91%.
- Kayne Anderson Midstream (NYSE: KMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 22.76% for the day.
- BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ: BSTC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares set a new yearly low of $5.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
- Cato (NYSE: CATO) stock moved down 5.53% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.96 to open trading.
- MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was down 5.58% for the day.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) stock hit $1.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.16% over the course of the day.
- Grana y Montero (NYSE: GRAM) stock hit a yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 17.49% for the day.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.64 today morning. The stock traded down 13.22% over the session.
- ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX: AEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.91. Shares then traded down 3.91%.
- Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.28, and later moved down 11.11% over the session.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) shares fell to $3.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.47%.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 13.53% over the rest of the day.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.86 today morning. The stock was up 4.44% on the session.
- Zix (NASDAQ: ZIXI) stock moved down 13.27% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.35 to open trading.
- CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) shares set a new yearly low of $4.71 this morning. The stock was down 10.65% on the session.
- Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE: GPM) stock hit a yearly low of $4.29 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% for the day.
- First Trust Energy Income (AMEX: FEN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.98% for the day.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JRO) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.71 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.01%.
- Cornerstone Total Return (AMEX: CRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.90, and later moved down 3.24% over the session.
- Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECC) stock moved down 19.25% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.93 to open trading.
- Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.62% on the day.
- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.45 today morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.
- Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $9.50. Shares then traded down 0.94%.
- Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE: MYJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.04 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.35% on the day.
- Exantas Capital (NYSE: XAN) stock hit $3.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.29% over the course of the day.
- Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) shares set a new yearly low of $10.19 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
- Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRK) stock moved down 0.15% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.80 to open trading.
- Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.97 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.09% over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (NYSE: JGH) shares fell to $10.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.26%.
- Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ: WLFC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $19.01. Shares then traded down 0.05%.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) stock moved down 16.29% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.02 to open trading.
- MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.32% on the day.
- Eaton Vance National (NYSE: EOT) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.29 today morning. The stock traded down 1.1% over the session.
- Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) shares were down 1.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.26.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.46% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE: ETO) stock hit $15.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.37% over the course of the day.
- Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) shares moved down 12.49% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $62.51 to begin trading.
- PIMCO California (NYSE: PCQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $13.75, and later moved down 3.8% over the session.
- Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.64% on the day.
- Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE: ANH) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.36 today morning. The stock traded down 12.07% over the session.
- At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) stock moved down 11.95% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.90 to open trading.
- Triple-S Management (NYSE: GTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.37% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE: PSF) shares set a new yearly low of $18.91 this morning. The stock was down 7.76% on the session.
- Barings Global Short (NYSE: BGH) shares fell to $10.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.71%.
- Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.31%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BLE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.82 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.91%.
- Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE: JLS) shares fell to $18.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.73%.
- BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE: BUI) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.11 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.57%.
- Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.76% for the day.
- PlayAGS (NYSE: AGS) shares fell to $1.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.62%.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) stock moved down 2.89% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.18 to open trading.
- Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.32, and later moved down 5.08% over the session.
- First Trust Senior (NYSE: FCT) stock moved down 5.92% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.06 to open trading.
- BlackRock Energy (NYSE: BGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.03. Shares then traded down 8.14%.
- Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $10.96, and later moved down 4.88% over the session.
- Barings Corporate (NYSE: MCI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $11.75. Shares then traded up 1.28%.
- Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) shares were down 5.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.61.
- Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) stock moved down 11.69% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.76 to open trading.
- Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP) stock moved down 8.24% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.00 to open trading.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock hit $0.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.7% over the course of the day.
- Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) stock moved down 8.24% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.51 to open trading.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.14% for the day.
- Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares moved down 0.92% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.02 to begin trading.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) shares moved down 2.9% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.44 to begin trading.
- BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.45. Shares then traded down 6.29%.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares were down 13.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.85.
- Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) stock hit a yearly low of $11.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVT) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.50 today morning. The stock traded down 4.12% over the session.
- Ryerson Holding (NYSE: RYI) shares fell to $4.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.29%.
- DSP Gr (NASDAQ: DSPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.08, and later moved down 1.03% over the session.
- Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) shares were down 10.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.00.
- Consolidated-Tomoka Land (AMEX: CTO) stock hit a yearly low of $38.25 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) shares moved down 29.07% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.22 to begin trading.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE: KIO) shares were down 8.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.23.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE: JRS) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.14%.
- BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) stock hit $2.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.95% over the course of the day.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) stock moved down 9.63% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.67 to open trading.
- Doubleline Opportunistic (NYSE: DBL) shares hit a yearly low of $17.56 today morning. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MYC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.48% for the day.
- Source Capital (NYSE: SOR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.25% over the rest of the day.
- CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: CSTR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.92% for the day.
- Blackrock Municipal 2020 (NYSE: BKK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.67% on the session.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.12 today morning. The stock traded down 5.15% over the session.
- Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) stock moved down 4.79% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.53 to open trading.
- Rafael Holdings (NYSE: RFL) stock hit $10.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.99% over the course of the day.
- Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.85, and later moved down 7.66% over the session.
- Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE: JMF) shares fell to $1.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.9%.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.78. Shares then traded down 6.1%.
- Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NBH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.62 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.02% on the day.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) shares fell to $1.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.55%.
- Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) stock moved down 14.8% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.10 to open trading.
- Eaton Vance California (AMEX: EVM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.44 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.21% on the day.
- Nuveen MI Quality Income (NYSE: NUM) shares hit a yearly low of $11.97 today morning. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
- Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ: SUNS) shares moved down 16.51% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.27 to begin trading.
- Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) shares were down 5.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.
- Regional Management (NYSE: RM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.99% for the day.
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.66 today morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.94% on the day.
- North American (NYSE: NOA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
- Ciner Resources (NYSE: CINR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.85 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.33% over the rest of the day.
- Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) stock hit $10.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.46% over the course of the day.
- Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE: SCD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.6% for the day.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) shares fell to $4.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.27%.
- Tcw Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.80. Shares then traded down 1.64%.
- Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) shares hit a yearly low of $52.11 today morning. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.
- OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares set a new yearly low of $3.78 this morning. The stock was down 8.63% on the session.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $11.55. Shares then traded down 9.27%.
- Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE: MHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.88 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.42% on the day.
- Pioneer High IT (NYSE: PHT) shares moved down 6.57% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.45 to begin trading.
- Leju Holdings (NYSE: LEJU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.52% for the day.
- Virtus Global Dividend (NYSE: ZTR) stock moved down 7.07% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.21 to open trading.
- BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE: BWG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.85 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.36% over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (NYSE: JCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.46. Shares then traded down 10.51%.
- Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE: PHD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.70, and later moved down 5.72% over the session.
- Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE: EDN) stock moved down 10.97% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.75 to open trading.
- Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ: GLAD) stock hit $5.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.11% over the course of the day.
- First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE: FIF) stock hit $7.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.52% over the course of the day.
- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.82 today morning. The stock was down 27.97% on the session.
- BayCom (NASDAQ: BCML) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $12.91, and later moved down 6.36% over the session.
- Franklin Duration Income (AMEX: FTF) stock hit $6.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.56% over the course of the day.
- BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE: DMB) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.14 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.46%.
- NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX: NRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.58% over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE: SPXX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.72% for the day.
- Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) shares hit a yearly low of $11.00 today morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
- Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.09. Shares then traded down 2.84%.
- Morgan Stanley India (NYSE: IIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $13.39, and later moved down 7.94% over the session.
- Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX: DHY) shares moved down 8.74% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.64 to begin trading.
- Pioneer Muni High Income (NYSE: MAV) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.13 today morning. The stock traded down 4.96% over the session.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were up 3.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.54.
- Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 14.71% for the day.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.26 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.88% over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NUW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $13.83, and later moved down 4.77% over the session.
- Invesco High Income 2023 (NYSE: IHIT) shares set a new yearly low of $8.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.79% on the session.
- DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY (NYSE: DUC) shares fell to $8.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.1%.
- Stereotaxis (AMEX: STXS) shares moved down 9.56% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.20 to begin trading.
- Wells Fargo Global (NYSE: EOD) shares moved down 5.56% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.34 to begin trading.
- Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 14.55% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE: EVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.33, and later moved down 7.35% over the session.
- Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE: LND) shares moved down 2.36% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.70 to begin trading.
- Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) shares were down 17.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.28.
- Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ: OCSI) stock moved up 2.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.42 to open trading.
- Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NHS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.35 today morning. The stock traded down 6.45% over the session.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock hit a yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) shares fell to $6.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.23%.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MHD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.88% on the day.
- Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.90 today morning. The stock traded down 6.0% over the session.
- Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBNC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.72% for the day.
- General Finance (NASDAQ: GFN) shares set a new yearly low of $5.35 this morning. The stock was down 15.1% on the session.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock moved down 9.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.65 to open trading.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares moved down 12.85% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.52 to begin trading.
- Eaton Vance Short (NYSE: EVG) shares were down 3.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.00.
- First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.50 today morning. The stock traded down 3.2% over the session.
- Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE: IGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $17.60. Shares then traded down 2.36%.
- AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $14.34. Shares then traded down 10.3%.
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.21% on the day.
- Blackstone/GSO (NYSE: BSL) shares were down 7.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.56.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.54% for the day.
- 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.32 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.14% on the day.
- Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) stock hit $0.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.17% over the course of the day.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares moved down 6.25% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to begin trading.
- Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.93 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.78% on the day.
- Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) stock hit $2.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.07% over the course of the day.
- Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ: MNCL) stock moved down 1.18% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.50 to open trading.
- Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) stock moved down 10.83% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.05 to open trading.
- BG Staffing (NYSE: BGSF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.
- Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE: SCM) shares fell to $6.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.96%.
- BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE: DHF) stock hit $2.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.91% over the course of the day.
- Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE: ASG) shares were down 3.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.22.
- Ivy High Income (NYSE: IVH) shares set a new yearly low of $9.58 this morning. The stock was down 5.73% on the session.
- Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE: TEAF) stock hit a yearly low of $8.31 this morning. The stock was down 6.11% for the day.
- Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
- Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.64%.
- Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.27% on the day.
- Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) shares were down 5.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.21.
- Insight Select Income (NYSE: INSI) stock hit $17.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.99% over the course of the day.
- Eaton Vance High Income (NYSE: EHT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.62% on the day.
- PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.9% for the day.
- First Trust Dynamic (NYSE: FDEU) shares set a new yearly low of $7.93 this morning. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.
- First Business Financial (NASDAQ: FBIZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.52 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.5%.
- Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) shares hit a yearly low of $3.97 today morning. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.
- Mexico Fund (NYSE: MXF) stock moved down 9.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.87 to open trading.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.17%.
- Highland Global (NYSE: HGLB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.59. Shares then traded down 11.2%.
- Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44 today morning. The stock traded down 8.85% over the session.
- Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.86 this morning. The stock was down 26.77% on the session.
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.23% on the session.
- Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.43 today morning. The stock traded down 2.81% over the session.
- Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE: AIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.52 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.88% over the rest of the day.
- Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ: BOCH) shares moved down 8.7% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.27 to begin trading.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.12, and later moved down 24.56% over the session.
- Arlington Asset (NYSE: AI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.05% for the day.
- CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.48 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.1% on the day.
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.59 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.
- Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE: JCE) shares were down 4.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.72.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: DMO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.38 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) shares were down 6.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.66.
- Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.69 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.78% on the session.
- SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) shares fell to $13.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.67%.
- Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.97% on the day.
- CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) stock hit $7.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.59% over the course of the day.
- On Deck Capital (NYSE: ONDK) shares were down 11.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.86.
- Era Group (NYSE: ERA) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.80 today morning. The stock traded down 10.17% over the session.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Total (NYSE: FLC) shares were down 11.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.22.
- Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE: GGT) shares were down 8.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.28.
- Zagg (NASDAQ: ZAGG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.44% on the session.
- Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.8% over the rest of the day.
- New America High Income (NYSE: HYB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.41. Shares then traded down 5.52%.
- Blackrock Muniyield Inv (NYSE: MYF) stock hit a yearly low of $11.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.96% for the day.
- Cohen & Steers MLP Income (NYSE: MIE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 18.78% over the rest of the day.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MPA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $12.12, and later moved down 2.84% over the session.
- Voya Global Advantage (NYSE: IGA) stock hit $6.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.05% over the course of the day.
- Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) shares set a new yearly low of $9.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.75% on the session.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.38% on the day.
- Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE: NIQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.19 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.36%.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ: RICK) shares set a new yearly low of $7.16 this morning. The stock was down 8.79% on the session.
- PICO Holdings (NASDAQ: PICO) shares moved down 2.58% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.84 to begin trading.
- Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE: BNY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.
- Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ: ESXB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.09% on the day.
- Bank7 (NASDAQ: BSVN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.95. Shares then traded down 1.85%.
- BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX: DMF) shares hit a yearly low of $7.16 today morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
- Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) stock moved down 0.2% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.69 to open trading.
- RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE: OPP) shares were down 3.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.76.
- Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.06% over the rest of the day.
- THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) shares fell to $2.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.49%.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) shares moved down 4.81% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.68 to begin trading.
- Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
- Nuveen Preferred (NYSE: JPT) stock moved down 3.57% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.02 to open trading.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) stock hit $5.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.43% over the course of the day.
- Blackrock Long-term (NYSE: BTA) shares were down 6.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.20.
- Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) stock hit a yearly low of $3.00 this morning. The stock was down 10.29% for the day.
- Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.09 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 3.74% over the rest of the day.
- Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE: HIE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.11% over the rest of the day.
- Federated Premier (NYSE: FMN) stock moved down 5.23% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.78 to open trading.
- Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.47. Shares then traded down 14.22%.
- Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX: CIK) shares fell to $2.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.85%.
- Barings Participation (NYSE: MPV) shares moved down 5.19% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.13 to begin trading.
- GlobalSCAPE (AMEX: GSB) stock moved down 3.33% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.45 to open trading.
- InnerWorkings (NASDAQ: INWK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.54. Shares then traded down 5.36%.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUS) stock hit a yearly low of $10.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.57% for the day.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.
- MVC Capital, (NYSE: MVC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.00. Shares then traded down 6.61%.
- Western Asset Premier (NYSE: WEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.28 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.41% on the day.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (NYSE: PFD) shares were down 6.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.10.
- Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.75. Shares then traded down 2.74%.
- Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) shares were down 10.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.32.
- Nuveen Arizona Quality (NYSE: NAZ) shares moved down 1.16% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.10 to begin trading.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.09, and later moved down 12.4% over the session.
- Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE: JTA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.08 this morning. The stock was down 11.21% on the session.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.1% over the rest of the day.
- Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $13.62, and later moved down 7.45% over the session.
- First Savings Financial (NASDAQ: FSFG) shares fell to $41.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.99%.
- Avenue Income Credit (NYSE: ACP) shares set a new yearly low of $7.04 this morning. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.
- Western Asset Municipal (NYSE: MNP) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.75%.
- Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ: OFED) shares fell to $20.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.39%.
- MFS Government Markets (NYSE: MGF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.34 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.
- Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.72% on the day.
- GDL Fund (NYSE: GDL) stock moved down 6.64% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.21 to open trading.
- Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) shares were down 4.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.60.
- Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $8.25, and later moved down 8.33% over the session.
- John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) shares set a new yearly low of $11.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% on the session.
- StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) shares moved down 3.9% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.56 to begin trading.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE: PFO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.59% on the session.
- Blackrock Municipal Inc (NYSE: BBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.39. Shares then traded down 3.25%.
- Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE: JSD) stock moved down 6.69% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.97 to open trading.
- Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.87, and later moved down 5.3% over the session.
- Western Asset Investment (NYSE: PAI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.00. Shares then traded down 4.27%.
- PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE: PNI) shares moved down 7.23% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.37 to begin trading.
- DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE: KSM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
- Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) shares moved down 9.24% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.31 to begin trading.
- Old Point Financial (NASDAQ: OPOF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.4% for the day.
- Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE: NKG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.79 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.08% over the rest of the day.
- Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE: CMU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
- Western Asset (NYSE: SBI) shares hit a yearly low of $7.76 today morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
- Standard AVB Financial (NASDAQ: STND) stock hit $20.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.19% over the course of the day.
- Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.04 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.54% on the day.
- Nuveen Select Maturities (NYSE: NIM) stock hit a yearly low of $9.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
- Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) shares moved down 7.06% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.55 to begin trading.
- Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX: ERH) shares hit a yearly low of $11.05 today morning. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) stock hit $1.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.14% over the course of the day.
- Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE: SZC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.59% on the day.
- Condor Hospitality Trust (AMEX: CDOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.41 today morning. The stock traded down 17.72% over the session.
- Navios Maritime (NYSE: NNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.80 today morning. The stock traded down 0.33% over the session.
- Salient Midstream (NYSE: SMM) shares were down 12.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.50.
- Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.65% on the day.
- Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (NYSE: JEMD) shares set a new yearly low of $6.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
- Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX: HNW) stock hit a yearly low of $10.53 this morning. The stock was down 5.9% for the day.
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) stock moved down 3.24% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.73 to open trading.
- Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.76 today morning. The stock traded down 2.3% over the session.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.35 today morning. The stock traded down 11.66% over the session.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75 today morning. The stock traded down 14.2% over the session.
- J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE: JAX) shares fell to $3.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.49%.
- Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBKB) shares hit a yearly low of $7.25 today morning. The stock was down 13.79% on the session.
- Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) stock moved down 13.53% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.56 to open trading.
- StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.76. Shares then traded down 9.7%.
- Special Opportunities (NYSE: SPE) stock hit a yearly low of $8.57 this morning. The stock was down 6.52% for the day.
- Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.22% over the rest of the day.
- Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE: VLT) shares set a new yearly low of $9.75 this morning. The stock was down 6.08% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MFT) shares were down 4.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.27.
- Delaware Investments Div (NYSE: DDF) shares set a new yearly low of $7.20 this morning. The stock was down 8.7% on the session.
- VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.7%.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ: APTX) stock moved down 3.26% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.70 to open trading.
- Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE: TPZ) shares were down 13.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.07.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock moved down 3.67% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to open trading.
- PIMCO Global Stocksplus (NYSE: PGP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.55. Shares then traded down 13.36%.
- Brainsway (NASDAQ: BWAY) shares were down 10.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.37.
- Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) shares hit a yearly low of $7.46 today morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
- Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXC) shares hit a yearly low of $13.65 today morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares were down 9.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.49.
- Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.36 today morning. The stock traded down 8.97% over the session.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.42%.
- New Home Co (NYSE: NWHM) shares fell to $1.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.65%.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares moved down 5.43% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.02 to begin trading.
- Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE: IAE) shares hit a yearly low of $5.40 today morning. The stock was down 9.48% on the session.
- Sachem Capital (AMEX: SACH) shares hit a yearly low of $1.51 today morning. The stock was down 26.29% on the session.
- Western Asset Corporate (NYSE: TLI) stock hit $6.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.24% over the course of the day.
- Medley Management (NYSE: MDLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.4%.
- Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ: CGO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.11 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 11.14% over the rest of the day.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ETON) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.1% on the day.
- Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX: CEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.12 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.0% over the rest of the day.
- Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.56, and later moved down 43.32% over the session.
- Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.26. Shares then traded down 4.72%.
- XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) stock hit $4.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.48% over the course of the day.
- CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 18.3% on the session.
- Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.56 today morning. The stock traded down 24.06% over the session.
- Invesco High Income 2024 (NYSE: IHTA) shares fell to $8.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.3%.
- Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE: DSE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was down 26.47% on the session.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 8.57% for the day.
- Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) stock moved down 3.38% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.25 to open trading.
- BlackRock New York (NYSE: BSE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.04%.
- Community First Bancshare (NASDAQ: CFBI) shares set a new yearly low of $7.16 this morning. The stock was down 7.25% on the session.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was up 4.84% on the session.
- Southwest Georgia Finl (AMEX: SGB) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.67 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.0%.
- Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) shares fell to $3.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.84%.
- Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ: MAGS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.41% for the day.
- Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ: WRLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.81% over the rest of the day.
- Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) shares were down 6.32% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.07.
- Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ: CPSS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.26 today morning. The stock was down 21.74% on the session.
- Macquarie/First Trust (NYSE: MFD) shares moved down 7.71% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.27 to begin trading.
- The Intergroup (NASDAQ: INTG) shares moved down 0.44% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.50 to begin trading.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58 today morning. The stock traded down 17.06% over the session.
- Nuveen High Inc 2023 (NYSE: JHAA) shares were down 10.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.05.
- Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.43% over the rest of the day.
- 8i Enterprises (NASDAQ: JFK) shares hit a yearly low of $9.00 today morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
- Blackrock New York Muni (NYSE: BFY) stock hit a yearly low of $11.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
- First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) shares hit a yearly low of $2.19 today morning. The stock was down 13.95% on the session.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares set a new yearly low of $7.98 this morning. The stock was down 4.85% on the session.
- Luby's (NYSE: LUB) stock moved down 7.87% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.82 to open trading.
- Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX: FCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.90, and later moved down 14.12% over the session.
- S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.45% for the day.
- Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20 today morning. The stock traded down 21.75% over the session.
- Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 19.81% over the rest of the day.
- Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ: CODA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.01, and later moved down 5.07% over the session.
- 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ: TURN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was up 11.51% on the session.
- Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.27. Shares then traded down 2.37%.
- Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBHC) shares set a new yearly low of $11.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.
- Stabilis Energy (OTC: SLNG) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.00.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.0% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MZA) stock moved down 7.63% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.16 to open trading.
- Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 81.97% on the session.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.23, and later moved down 14.31% over the session.
- NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX: NBO) stock moved down 4.64% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.67 to open trading.
- YayYo (OTC: YAYO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 45.48%.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES) shares moved down 6.64% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.05 to begin trading.
- A H Belo (NYSE: AHC) shares moved down 10.88% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.51 to begin trading.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE: NM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.64 today morning. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.25. Shares then traded down 12.39%.
- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ: BCOW) shares were down 0.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.25.
- Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE: MXE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.55 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.25% on the day.
- Canterbury Park Holding (NASDAQ: CPHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.02% over the rest of the day.
- Mfs Intermediate High (NYSE: CIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.67%.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.19% on the session.
- Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.09% on the session.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) shares set a new yearly low of $2.22 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- Nuveen CA Municipal Value (NYSE: NCB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.98. Shares then traded down 2.32%.
- resTORbio (NASDAQ: TORC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.91, and later moved down 1.94% over the session.
- OFS Credit (NASDAQ: OCCI) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.05 today morning. The stock traded down 20.3% over the session.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.35, and later moved down 13.04% over the session.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.56% for the day.
- Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.64% for the day.
- High Income Securities (NYSE: PCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.39% on the session.
- Air Industries Gr (AMEX: AIRI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.75 today morning. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.
- Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.16 today morning. The stock traded down 3.05% over the session.
- MFS Special Value (NYSE: MFV) stock hit $4.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.63% over the course of the day.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.
- SandRidge Permian (NYSE: PER) shares moved up 0.06% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to begin trading.
- Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 6.75% for the day.
- Blackrock New York (NYSE: BQH) stock hit $13.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.85% over the course of the day.
- Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ: TRMT) shares fell to $2.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.45%.
- Friedman Industries (AMEX: FRD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOTS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 9.01% for the day.
- Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.74. Shares then traded down 6.15%.
- BBQ Holdings (NASDAQ: BBQ) shares fell to $2.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.9%.
- Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) shares hit a yearly low of $7.50 today morning. The stock was down 5.18% on the session.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) shares fell to $1.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.03%.
- Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.04. Shares then traded down 0.98%.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares fell to $1.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.58%.
- Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ: CUBA) shares moved down 7.88% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.33 to begin trading.
- Libbey (AMEX: LBY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.66 this morning. The stock was down 8.36% on the session.
- Flexible Solutions (AMEX: FSI) shares were up 2.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.44.
- Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.64% on the day.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) stock moved down 5.54% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.16 to open trading.
- Chesapeake Granite Wash (OTC: CHKR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25 today morning. The stock traded down 37.06% over the session.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) stock hit $3.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.85% over the course of the day.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ: MKGI) stock hit $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.37% over the course of the day.
- Eagle Capital Growth Fund (AMEX: GRF) shares fell to $5.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.0%.
- Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 11.1% on the session.
- SIFCO Industries (AMEX: SIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 11.83% over the rest of the day.
- Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) shares fell to $1.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.59%.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.65 today morning. The stock traded down 8.9% over the session.
- Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) shares moved down 14.76% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.33 to begin trading.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30 today morning. The stock traded down 3.16% over the session.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 29.68% on the day.
- P & F Industries (NASDAQ: PFIN) stock hit $5.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.33%.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.38, and later moved down 17.86% over the session.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 17.43% over the rest of the day.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.11, and later moved down 8.46% over the session.
- Pacific Coast Oil (NYSE: ROYT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.
- VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares fell to $0.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.02%.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.
- Cushing Energy Inc Fund (NYSE: SRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.36 today morning. The stock traded down 9.85% over the session.
- Westell Technologies (NASDAQ: WSTL) stock hit $0.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.14% over the course of the day.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock was down 14.5% for the day.
- Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ: SQBG) stock hit $0.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.57% over the course of the day.
- Shineco (NASDAQ: TYHT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
- Diversicare Healthcare (OTC: DVCR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.13% for the day.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares moved down 3.12% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) shares moved down 9.52% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.86 to begin trading.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares were down 10.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.99.
- CPI Card (OTC: PMTS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 22.4% on the day.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) stock moved down 11.8% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.41 to open trading.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.72% over the rest of the day.
- TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.36% over the rest of the day.
- Ikonics (NASDAQ: IKNX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.83% on the session.
- ADOMANI (OTC: ADOM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 29.9% over the rest of the day.
- LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 86.12% over the session.
- Houston American Energy (AMEX: HUSA) stock moved down 8.15% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.
- Technical Communications (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares moved up 3.97% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.76 to begin trading.
- New Concept Energy (AMEX: GBR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 11.11%.
- Avalon Holdings (AMEX: AWX) stock hit $1.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.33% over the course of the day.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.08 today morning. The stock traded down 10.78% over the session.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX: UAVS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.03% over the rest of the day.
- SITO Mobile (OTC: SITO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 53.02% over the rest of the day.
- Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 63.64% on the session.
- Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was down 75.79% on the session.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.
