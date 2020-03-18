Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook's Anti-Spam Filter Blocks Legitimate News Stories, Exec Says Issue Resolved
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2020 11:26am   Comments
Share:
Facebook's Anti-Spam Filter Blocks Legitimate News Stories, Exec Says Issue Resolved

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has been falsely flagging posts as spam that are from a number of legitimate news organizations such as the BBC, Axios, The Atlantic and USA Today. 

The issue seems to occur with posts that have too many external links, according to USA Today. It's not only occuring with posts related to the coronavirus, as was initially reported, the newspaper said.

Users are receiving a message that their post violates Facebook's community standards for spam. 

The BBC, Axios and The Atlantic have also complained of similar issues and have been accused of violating the company's community guidelines.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity, said in a tweet Tuesday that the issue stems from an automated system and said it has been resolved. 

Facebook Price Action

Facebook shares were down 4.96% at $142.01 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $224.20 and $138.98.

Related Links:

Facebook Shares Plan To Ban Deepfakes

France 'Cannot Authorize' Facebook's Libra Project

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Coronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The World
Travel, Airline Stocks In Focus Amid Fresh Weakness; Amazon To Hire 100,000 Workers
Greta Thunberg Among Europe's 30 Under 30 Forbes List
Mark Tepper Says 'DAWN' Is The New 'FANG'
All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus (Updated)
This Company Wants To Make It Easier For Cannabis Companies To Market Their Products
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: usa todayNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga