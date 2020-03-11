Market Overview

Afternoon Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 11, 2020 3:28pm   Comments
Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 5.48% to $272.60.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) decreased 4.90% to $194.10.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 6.09% to $235.11.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 3.34% to $38.82.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 6.13% to $46.13.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) decreased 5.04% to $6.87.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 0.36% to $153.94.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 0.62% to $161.51.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 7.19% to $34.96.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 6.22% to $33.33.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) decreased 5.35% to $82.92.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 5.90% to $22.75.

Stocks Higher

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) increased 2.55% to $146.95.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) rose 39.48% to $7.95.

Stocks Lower

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) fell 7.34% to $111.70.

• XP (NASDAQ:XP) fell 20.80% to $23.72.

• Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) fell 36.14% to $1.29.

Top News

Gates Foundation, Mastercard, Wellcome Commit $125M Funding To Speed Up Coronavirus Treatment

GenMark Diagnostics Files For Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Test

The Outlook For Cruise Stocks As Governments Worldwide Issue Travel Warnings

Upcoming Earnings

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is expected to release earnings for Q3. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.07 and revenue of $36,969,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $39,360,000 and the earnings per share at $0.13.

Earnings Recap

Express (NYSE:EXPR) released earnings for Q4, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.19, and revenue of 606,725,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.19 and revenue of $628,426,000.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

