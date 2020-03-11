Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 5 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI).
- Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR)'s stock actually fell; It moved 2.2% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares broke to $27.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.25%.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares set a new yearly high of $152.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.
- Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) shares set a new yearly high of $18.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.18% on the session.
- Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.40 with a daily change of up 38.34%.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 195.92%.
