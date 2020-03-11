Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 5 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) .

. Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR)'s stock actually fell; It moved 2.2% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares broke to $27.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.25%.

shares broke to $27.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.25%. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares set a new yearly high of $152.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $152.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) shares set a new yearly high of $18.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $18.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.18% on the session. Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.40 with a daily change of up 38.34%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.40 with a daily change of up 38.34%. BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 195.92%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.