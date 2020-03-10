Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's morning session saw 216 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) .

. Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ: VIRC)'s stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 11.64% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.3%. Orange (NYSE: ORAN) stock hit $12.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.59% over the course of the day.

stock hit $12.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.59% over the course of the day. Canon (NYSE: CAJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $22.90, and later moved down 1.17% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $22.90, and later moved down 1.17% over the session. Ventas (NYSE: VTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $44.21. Shares then traded down 0.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $44.21. Shares then traded down 0.11%. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day. Gartner (NYSE: IT) shares hit a yearly low of $109.43 today morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $109.43 today morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session. Xylem (NYSE: XYL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $72.58. Shares then traded down 1.4%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $72.58. Shares then traded down 1.4%. Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares hit a yearly low of $29.83 today morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $29.83 today morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session. Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) stock hit $28.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.27% over the course of the day.

stock hit $28.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.27% over the course of the day. Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares fell to $4.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.89%.

shares fell to $4.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.89%. Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) shares moved down 0.49% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $174.00 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.49% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $174.00 to begin trading. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.03 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.03 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.99%. Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE: AXTA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 0.97% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 0.97% over the rest of the day. TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.67% over the rest of the day. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.49% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.49% over the rest of the day. American Campus (NYSE: ACC) shares set a new yearly low of $41.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $41.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session. Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) shares moved up 3.42% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.50 to begin trading.

shares moved up 3.42% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.50 to begin trading. Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.30 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.16% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.30 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.16% on the day. W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.76 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.15% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.76 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.15% over the rest of the day. MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.66 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.08% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.66 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.08% on the day. Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) stock hit a yearly low of $7.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% for the day. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares were up 0.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.95.

shares were up 0.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.95. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock moved up 3.11% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.11 to open trading.

stock moved up 3.11% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.11 to open trading. Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $50.22 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.61% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $50.22 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.61% on the day. Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $9.05, and later moved up 0.88% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $9.05, and later moved up 0.88% over the session. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) stock hit a yearly low of $18.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% for the day. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) shares fell to $27.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.4%.

shares fell to $27.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.4%. LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) stock moved down 0.84% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.43 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.84% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.43 to open trading. RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) shares fell to $10.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.35%.

shares fell to $10.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.35%. Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ: CAR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $21.00, and later moved up 1.47% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $21.00, and later moved up 1.47% over the session. HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) shares moved up 1.38% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.84 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.38% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.84 to begin trading. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares were down 25.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.00.

shares were down 25.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.00. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares hit a yearly low of $18.88 today morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.88 today morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) stock hit $46.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $46.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.0% over the course of the day. Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) shares hit a yearly low of $9.20 today morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.20 today morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session. Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.38 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $34.38 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.82%. Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% for the day. Applied Industrial Tech (NYSE: AIT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $48.80 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 0.94% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $48.80 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 0.94% over the rest of the day. Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares were down 2.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $38.74.

shares were down 2.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $38.74. Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) shares were down 0.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.82.

shares were down 0.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.82. Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares moved up 0.16% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.85 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.16% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.85 to begin trading. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) stock hit $15.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.53% over the course of the day.

stock hit $15.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.53% over the course of the day. Cactus (NYSE: WHD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.92% on the session. CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) shares hit a yearly low of $18.75 today morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.75 today morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session. O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) shares moved down 1.57% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.81 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.57% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.81 to begin trading. Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE: CMP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.48 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.48 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.54% on the session. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) shares moved down 0.69% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $54.84 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.69% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $54.84 to begin trading. Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $8.40, and later moved up 1.71% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $8.40, and later moved up 1.71% over the session. Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock moved down 0.22% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.38 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.22% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.38 to open trading. Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) shares moved up 0.11% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.25 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.11% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.25 to begin trading. Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $10.23, and later moved up 3.01% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $10.23, and later moved up 3.01% over the session. Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.25 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.45% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.25 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.45% over the rest of the day. Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares fell to $24.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.16%.

shares fell to $24.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.16%. Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) shares were up 2.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.78.

shares were up 2.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.78. Apergy (NYSE: APY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.53 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.36% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.53 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.36% on the day. NexTier Oilfield (NYSE: NEX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95 today morning. The stock traded down 6.68% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95 today morning. The stock traded down 6.68% over the session. Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) stock hit a yearly low of $60.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $60.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% for the day. iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock moved down 1.21% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $39.79 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.21% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $39.79 to open trading. Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares hit a yearly low of $15.76 today morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.76 today morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session. US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) shares set a new 52-week low of $38.55 today morning. The stock traded down 2.04% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $38.55 today morning. The stock traded down 2.04% over the session. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $54.24, and later moved down 6.4% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $54.24, and later moved down 6.4% over the session. Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) shares moved up 0.7% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.40 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.7% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.40 to begin trading. Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) shares fell to $12.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.28%.

shares fell to $12.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.28%. Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.23 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.23 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) stock hit $6.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.67% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.67% over the course of the day. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.47 today morning. The stock traded up 0.68% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.47 today morning. The stock traded up 0.68% over the session. Harsco (NYSE: HSC) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.17 today morning. The stock traded up 1.69% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.17 today morning. The stock traded up 1.69% over the session. Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.06 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.53% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.06 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.53% on the day. Celestica (NYSE: CLS) shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session. Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.17% on the session. Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) shares set a new yearly low of $17.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session. Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.80. Shares then traded down 5.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.80. Shares then traded down 5.19%. ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares moved down 7.94% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.00 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.94% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.00 to begin trading. Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) stock hit a yearly low of $15.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% for the day. Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.41 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $32.41 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.44%. Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.38 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 5.81% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.38 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 5.81% over the rest of the day. ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) stock moved up 0.11% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.91 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.11% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.91 to open trading. National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) stock hit $222.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.23% over the course of the day.

stock hit $222.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.23% over the course of the day. Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $24.31. Shares then traded down 0.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $24.31. Shares then traded down 0.57%. ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) shares set a new 52-week low of $49.60 today morning. The stock traded down 2.86% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $49.60 today morning. The stock traded down 2.86% over the session. Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.77 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 3.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.77 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 3.05%. Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.58 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.54% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.58 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.54% on the day. Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.56 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.56 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.68% for the day. Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $10.94, and later moved down 1.45% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $10.94, and later moved down 1.45% over the session. Frank's International (NYSE: FI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.21% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.21% over the rest of the day. Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ: CASS) stock moved up 2.76% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.35 to open trading.

stock moved up 2.76% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.35 to open trading. BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares fell to $25.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $25.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). RPC (NYSE: RES) stock hit $2.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.86% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.86% over the course of the day. Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) shares moved down 1.56% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.56% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.01 to begin trading. Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) shares moved down 3.7% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.38 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.7% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.38 to begin trading. DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $17.03. Shares then traded down 2.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $17.03. Shares then traded down 2.25%. Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.45% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.45% over the rest of the day. Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: EIGI) stock moved down 0.99% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.51 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.99% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.51 to open trading. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.96 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.57% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.96 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.57% over the rest of the day. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) stock hit a yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% for the day. QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares fell to $9.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.3%.

shares fell to $9.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.3%. Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.05 today morning. The stock traded down 25.77% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.05 today morning. The stock traded down 25.77% over the session. KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.53% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.53% for the day. Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.94 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.94 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.95%. Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.78 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.78 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.59%. US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) shares were up 1.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.36.

shares were up 1.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.36. International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.71 today morning. The stock traded down 6.66% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.71 today morning. The stock traded down 6.66% over the session. TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock hit a yearly low of $13.47 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.47 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% for the day. ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.15% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.15% over the rest of the day. Nuveen High Inc Nov 2021 (NYSE: JHB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.58 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.17% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.58 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.17% on the day. Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.06.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.06. Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.91.

shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.91. Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) stock hit a yearly low of $14.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day. AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) stock hit a yearly low of $9.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.87% for the day. Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) shares were down 1.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.32.

shares were down 1.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.32. Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.83% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.83% over the rest of the day. REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $54.15 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.45% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $54.15 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.45% on the day. Century Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNBKA) stock set a new 52-week low of $63.99 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $63.99 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.96%. Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.88 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.31% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.88 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.31% on the day. Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) stock hit a yearly low of $21.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Maverix Metals (AMEX: MMX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% for the day. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.42 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.42 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.08%. Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) shares set a new yearly low of $9.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) stock moved down 12.88% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.51 to open trading.

stock moved down 12.88% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.51 to open trading. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.77, and later moved up 2.46% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.77, and later moved up 2.46% over the session. Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.45% on the session. Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) stock hit a yearly low of $8.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% for the day. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $7.50. Shares then traded down 0.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $7.50. Shares then traded down 0.92%. MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) shares hit a yearly low of $10.12 today morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.12 today morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.92% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.92% on the day. West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) shares moved up 1.26% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.30 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.26% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.30 to begin trading. Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.24 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.46% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.24 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.46% on the day. Farmers & Merchants (NASDAQ: FMAO) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.00 today morning. The stock traded down 6.17% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.00 today morning. The stock traded down 6.17% over the session. Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) shares moved up 0.23% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.91 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.23% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.91 to begin trading. Kraton (NYSE: KRA) shares hit a yearly low of $7.77 today morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.77 today morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session. Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) shares fell to $15.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.26%.

shares fell to $15.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.26%. Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE: JMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 15.47% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 15.47% over the rest of the day. Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.33, and later moved up 0.03% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.33, and later moved up 0.03% over the session. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.11% on the session. TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) stock hit $2.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.8% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.8% over the course of the day. Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (NYSE: JCO) shares set a new yearly low of $9.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $3.41. Shares then traded down 5.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $3.41. Shares then traded down 5.3%. Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.40 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.40 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.5%. Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares moved up 0.75% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.62 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.75% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.62 to begin trading. Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ: NRIM) shares hit a yearly low of $29.46 today morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $29.46 today morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session. Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) shares fell to $26.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.3%.

shares fell to $26.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.3%. Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB) shares moved down 2.78% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.33 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.78% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.33 to begin trading. Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) stock hit $5.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.73% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.73% over the course of the day. Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.98% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.98% on the day. Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.96 today morning. The stock traded down 2.98% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.96 today morning. The stock traded down 2.98% over the session. Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $21.22. Shares then traded down 2.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $21.22. Shares then traded down 2.62%. BG Staffing (NYSE: BGSF) shares fell to $13.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.42%.

shares fell to $13.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.42%. Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.52 today morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.52 today morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) stock hit a yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% for the day. Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB) stock moved down 3.09% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.48 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.09% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.48 to open trading. Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.55 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.55 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares were up 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.97.

shares were up 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.97. Cohen & Steers MLP Income (NYSE: MIE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) shares hit a yearly low of $8.11 today morning. The stock was down 7.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.11 today morning. The stock was down 7.41% on the session. Graham (NYSE: GHM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $14.00. Shares then traded down 0.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $14.00. Shares then traded down 0.44%. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $5.03. Shares then traded down 4.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $5.03. Shares then traded down 4.84%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.89 today morning. The stock traded down 2.58% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.89 today morning. The stock traded down 2.58% over the session. Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.44, and later moved up 1.35% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.44, and later moved up 1.35% over the session. Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.94, and later moved down 0.34% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.94, and later moved down 0.34% over the session. Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) shares fell to $6.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.79%.

shares fell to $6.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.79%. Oak Valley (NASDAQ: OVLY) shares set a new yearly low of $14.23 this morning. The stock was down 5.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.23 this morning. The stock was down 5.07% on the session. Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) stock moved down 7.41% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.29 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.41% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.29 to open trading. Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) shares hit a yearly low of $10.65 today morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.65 today morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session. Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.26 today morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.26 today morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session. Akorn (NASDAQ: AKRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.53% on the session. Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) stock hit $11.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.3% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.3% over the course of the day. Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares hit a yearly low of $6.23 today morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.23 today morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session. Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.59 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.7% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.59 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.7% on the day. Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE: TPZ) stock hit $10.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.78% over the course of the day.

stock hit $10.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.78% over the course of the day. Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE: CELP) stock hit a yearly low of $6.02 this morning. The stock was down 11.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.02 this morning. The stock was down 11.92% for the day. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) shares were down 1.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.33.

shares were down 1.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.33. Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE: IAE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $7.23. Shares then traded up 5.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $7.23. Shares then traded up 5.06%. FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) shares fell to $0.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.79%.

shares fell to $0.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.79%. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares fell to $4.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.69%.

shares fell to $4.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.69%. Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 19.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 19.31%. SandRidge Permian (NYSE: PER) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.0%. Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ: EMCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. FFBW (NASDAQ: FFBW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.11 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.44% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.11 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.44% on the day. U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.97% on the session. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $4.23, and later moved up 3.91% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $4.23, and later moved up 3.91% over the session. First US Bancshares (NASDAQ: FUSB) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 14.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 14.46%. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% for the day. Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ: VIRC) shares fell to $3.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.85%.

shares fell to $3.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.85%. Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) stock hit a yearly low of $0.16 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.16 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP (NYSE: JMLP) shares set a new yearly low of $2.49 this morning. The stock was down 12.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.49 this morning. The stock was down 12.26% on the session. YayYo (OTC: YAYO) shares fell to $0.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Dover Motorsports (NYSE: DVD) stock hit $1.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.27% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.27% over the course of the day. Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) shares were down 13.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.72.

shares were down 13.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.72. Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) stock hit $1.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.05% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.05% over the course of the day. Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) shares fell to $5.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.58%.

shares fell to $5.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.58%. Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 2.68% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 2.68% over the rest of the day. TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares fell to $0.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.16%.

shares fell to $0.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.16%. Taylor Devices (NASDAQ: TAYD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.56 to begin trading. The stock was up 11.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.56 to begin trading. The stock was up 11.64% on the session. Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) shares hit a yearly low of $1.04 today morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.04 today morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session. Chesapeake Granite Wash (NYSE: CHKR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was up 5.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was up 5.92% on the session. Data I/O (NASDAQ: DAIO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. eMagin (AMEX: EMAN) stock hit a yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 21.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 21.84% for the day. Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ: PBTS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.48% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.48% on the day. ChinaNet Online Holdings (NASDAQ: CNET) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day. Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) stock hit $0.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.08% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.08% over the course of the day. Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.62% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.62% on the day. Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.02 today morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.02 today morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session. Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) stock moved up 0.67% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.85 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.67% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.85 to open trading. Ikonics (NASDAQ: IKNX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.18% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.18% on the day. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.00. Shares then traded down 4.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.00. Shares then traded down 4.62%. LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 0.63% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 0.63% over the session. XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares fell to $1.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.46%.

shares fell to $1.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.46%. SITO Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.82% on the session. China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ: CCCL) stock moved down 17.02% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to open trading.

stock moved down 17.02% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to open trading. Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) stock hit $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.03% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3.03% over the course of the day. Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) shares moved down 72.73% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.