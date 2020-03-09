Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Movers
Indices
- S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 5.58% to $280.82.
- Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) decreased 5% to $197.62.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) decreased 5.69% to $244.15.
- FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 3.89% to $38.69.
- FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 5.89% to $48.91.
Commodities
Bonds
- 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 4.96% to $175.05.
Industries
- Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) fell 5.61% to $36.94.
- Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 15.72% to $35.82.
- Technology (NYSE:XLK) decreased 5.23% to $84.30.
- Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 8.14% to $23.48.
Stocks Higher
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) rose 0.89% to $113.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) rose 22.29% to $17.23.
Stocks Lower
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) fell 15.83% to $40.15.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) fell 35.29% to $17.38.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) decreased 42.41% to $8.12.
Top News
- Oil Drops More Than 26%, Aramco Drops To The Lowest Price As Saudi Arabia, Russia Engage In Price War
- Jim Cramer's Early Morning Commentary: Markets In 'Uncharted Waters'
Upcoming Earnings
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.14 and revenue of $112,684,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $111,850,000 and the earnings per share at $0.3.
Earnings Recap
Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) released earnings for Q4, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.11, and revenue of 135,168,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.21 and revenue of $117,771,000.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Markets Movers Trading Ideas