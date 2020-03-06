101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares climbed 27.8% to close at $5.11 on Thursday. The Israeli company posted a Q4 profit of $0.56 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.37 per share.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) jumped 27% to close at $16.66 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) surged 26.9% to close at $1.98 after the company said it is exploring a collaboration to explore if its investigational asset Piclidenoson, being evaluated for autoimmune inflammatory disease, is effective against coronavirus following reports that rheumatoid arthritis drugs have been introduced for the treatment of the same.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 23.2% to close at $5.63.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 22.1% to close at $9.80 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares climbed 21.8% to close at $2.46.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) shares jumped 20% to close at $12.00.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares gained 18.8% to close at $14.25. Co-Diagnostics said demand, both domestic and international, surged for its COVID-19 detection kits in recent weeks, leading to increased product shipments. The increase comes after the FDA changed its policy Feb. 20 and the number of cases testing positive for the disease burgeoned worldwide.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) gained 18.3% to close at $0.97 after climbing 36% on Wednesday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 18.3% to close at $3.37.
- MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) surged 17.7% to close at $31.00 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) gained 16.4% to close at $3.20.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 14.6% to close at $18.50 after falling over 19% on Wednesday.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares rose 14.3% to close at $3.11.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares climbed 14.3% to close at $2.40.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 13.7% to close at $12.87 after surging 5% on Wednesday.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares gained 13.2% to close at $10.15 after the company reported strong Q4 results.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) gained 12.4% to close at $8.59 following Q4 results.
- Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) shares jumped 12.2% to close at $15.60 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) gained 11.6% to close at $4.91.
- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares climbed 11.6% to close at $23.95.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) jumped 10.8% to close at $2.77. Oncolytics Biotech reported Q4 results on Thursday.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) rose 10.4% to close at $24.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares rose 10.4% to close at $4.98.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) gained 9.5% to close at $7.62.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 9.1% to close at $3.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares fell 7.3% to close at $4.19.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) rose 7% to close at $125.00 after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 7% to close at $2.89.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) rose 5.1% to close at $4.53.
Losers
- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) shares tumbled 30.3% to close at $2.90 on Thursday after the company reported Q4 results.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares dipped 27.5% to close at $2.06
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares fell 22.6% to close at $7.69. CalAmp lowered its Q4 sales guidance as a result of coronavirus and softer-than-expected dement for its MRM Telematics products.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) dropped 22.4% to close at $1.87.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 21.2% to close at $23.51.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) dipped 20.6% to close at $12.14 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) fell 20.4% to close at $58.71.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) dropped 20.4% to close at $8.05.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares slipped 19.9% to close at $3.46.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) dropped 19% to close at $23.51. Comtech Telecomm reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company also lowered its FY20 forecast.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) declined 18.7% to close at $6.65 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares fell 18.2% to close at $21.54 amid continued concerns over the global coronavirus spread, which has hampered the demand for domestic and international travel.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) dropped 18% to close at $10.74.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) fell 17.4% to close at $19.18 following reports that the company and Infineon are facing national security concerns that could derail merger.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 17.3% to close at $2.96.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) fell 17.3% to close at $7.77.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) dropped 17.2% to close at $52.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) dipped 17.2% to close at $9.05.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) fell 17% to close at $3.08 after the company announced Q4 results and reported the resignation of its CEO Tim Go.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) shares dipped 16.8% to close at $93.56 after the company issued weak FY20 forecast.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) fell 16.3% to close at $65.78 amid continued concerns over the global coronavirus spread, which has hampered the demand for domestic and international travel.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) dipped 16% to close at $5.26 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) dropped 15.7% to close at $10.12.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) dipped 15.5% to close at $34.74.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) fell 15.1% to close at $1.74.
- Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSE: GLOW) dropped 15% to close at $2.15.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) shares fell 15% to close at $6.52.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) dipped 14.9% to close at $2.81.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares declined 14.9% to close at $24.89.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) fell 14.8% to close at $9.31.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) declined 14.7% to close at $9.77. Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Hertz from $15 to $12.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) shares fell 14.7% to close at $8.17.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares declined 14.6% to close at $45.80.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) declined 14.6% to close at $9.67.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) fell 14.6% to close at $10.17 as global markets continued to experience volatility amid the coronavirus spread.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) dipped 14.6% to close at $11.21.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) fell 14.4% to close at $9.66.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares declined 14.4% to close at $11.67 as equities across sectors continued to sell off amid coronavirus concerns.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) fell 14.3% to close at $2.29.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) dropped 14.2% to close at $12.30.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) declined 14.1% to close at $27.87.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares dipped 14% to close at $24.87 after Morgan Stanley maintained its Underweight rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $32 to $26 per share.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: RRR) fell 13.9% to close at $16.53.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) dropped 13.8% to close at $21.46.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) fell 13.7% to close at $10.57.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) fell 13.4% to close at $16.04. Shares of several companies in the travel, lodging and airlines space are trading lower amid continued concerns over the global coronavirus spread, which has hampered the demand for domestic and international travel.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares declined 13.4% to close at $28.59 amid continued concerns over the global coronavirus spread, which has hampered the demand for domestic and international travel.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) dipped 13.3% to close at $22.04.
- Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: IR) fell 13.3% to close at $26.83.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) dipped 13.3% to close at $51.59 after the company grounded 10% of its flights in U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus. The company also announced that it will cut international flights by 20% in April and similar cuts are scheduled for May.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares tumbled 13.1% to close at $10.56 as the coronavirus outbreak continued to pressure oil prices.
- Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) dropped 13.1% to close at $2.38.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 13% to close at $26.62 amid continued concerns over the global coronavirus spread, which has hampered the demand for domestic and international travel.
- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) shares fell 12.9% to close at $13.77 after the company reported a 3% year-over-year decline in February same-store sales.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) dipped 12.9% to close at $39.43.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) dropped 12.4% to close at $2.96.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 12.4% to close at $10.26.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 12.3% to close at $6.70.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) fell 12.3% to close at $28.85.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) dropped 12% to close at $31.52.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 11.9% to close at $0.7755. Zosano Pharma 8-K showed that company delivered notice of termination of sales deal with BTIG, citing it no longer intends to raise capital through at the market offering.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 10.9% to close at $0.5780.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) dipped 10.1% to close at $0.5305 after gaining around 16% on Wednesday.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) dipped 10.1% to close at $0.5078. Biocept reported a 16 million share common stock offering to be priced at $0.41 per share.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares dipped 9.6% to close at $31.57.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares fell 9.6% to close at $6.12.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 9.6% to close at $2.74. Cellect Biotechnology reported a wider fourth-quarter net loss.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) tumbled 9.1% to close at $141.25. Splunk reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued first-quarter and fiscal year 2021 sales guidance below estimates.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) slipped 7.9% to close at $3.40.
- Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: DSSI) fell 7% to close at $9.61 following Q4 results.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares declined 6.4% to close at $2.19. NeuroMetrix 8-K showed settlement with FTC for probe initiated in 2017 related to company's representations of Quell product.
