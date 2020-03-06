Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft To Pay Workers Full Wages Regardless Of Hours Worked During Coronavirus Outbreak
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 06, 2020 6:36am   Comments
Share:
Microsoft To Pay Workers Full Wages Regardless Of Hours Worked During Coronavirus Outbreak

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will pay regular wages to thousands of hourly workers regardless of the time they are required to work during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

What Happened

"We recognize the hardship that lost work can mean for hourly employees," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement Thursday. "As a result, we've decided that Microsoft will continue to pay all our vendor hourly service providers their regular pay during this period of reduced service needs."

"This is independent of whether their full services are needed," Smith added.

The hourly workers are typically employed by Microsoft contractors on hourly-basis and provided support services to the company's employees across roles such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and on-site tech and audio-visual support staff, Smith noted.

Why It Matters

Microsoft has asked its employees in some Seattle and California offices to work from home due to a sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in these areas. This has reduced the need for support staff as well.

Other companies, including Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), have confirmed cases of the virus among employees.

More than 233 cases have been confirmed countrywide, with 12 reported deaths from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier last week, Microsoft downgraded its guidance for third-quarter earnings due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Price Action

Microsoft stock closed 2.51% lower at $166.27 per share on Thursday and traded slightly higher at $166.75 in the after-hours.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FB)

Lyft San Francisco-Based Employees Told To Stay Home Over Coronavirus Fears
Facebook Takes Down Trump Campaign Ad In Violation Of 'Census Interference Policy'
The New AT&T TV Streaming Service: What You Should Know
IATA: Coronavirus Impact On Airlines Could Reach $113 Billion
Keeping A Downturn In Perspective: Here Are 5 Things To Remember
Meet Social Club TV: The New Cannabis Network By Berner And Josh Otten
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Gates coronavirus PAYNews Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga