Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 353 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Boeing (NYSE: BA) .

. Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.63%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $269.57 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.04% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $269.57 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.04% over the rest of the day. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.45 today morning. The stock traded down 5.05% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $39.45 today morning. The stock traded down 5.05% over the session. HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.54 today morning. The stock traded down 1.08% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $52.54 today morning. The stock traded down 1.08% over the session. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $50.35, and later moved down 2.13% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $50.35, and later moved down 2.13% over the session. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) stock moved down 4.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.90 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.90 to open trading. Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) stock moved down 4.26% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.70 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.26% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.70 to open trading. Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) stock hit a yearly low of $44.91 this morning. The stock was down 6.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $44.91 this morning. The stock was down 6.94% for the day. Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) shares set a new yearly low of $3.46 this morning. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.46 this morning. The stock was down 7.16% on the session. Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) stock hit $14.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.13% over the course of the day.

stock hit $14.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.13% over the course of the day. Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $34.57 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.73% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $34.57 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.73% on the day. Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) stock hit $6.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.67% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.67% over the course of the day. Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $66.37, and later moved down 2.24% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $66.37, and later moved down 2.24% over the session. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) shares moved down 2.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.06 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.06 to begin trading. ING Groep (NYSE: ING) stock moved down 5.66% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.77 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.66% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.77 to open trading. MetLife (NYSE: MET) stock hit $41.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.31% over the course of the day.

stock hit $41.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.31% over the course of the day. American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $41.04. Shares then traded down 3.64%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $41.04. Shares then traded down 3.64%. Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) stock hit $26.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.08% over the course of the day.

stock hit $26.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.08% over the course of the day. Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $119.83, and later moved down 3.97% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $119.83, and later moved down 3.97% over the session. Marriott Intl (NASDAQ: MAR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $111.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $111.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.86% on the session. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock hit a yearly low of $132.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $132.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.89% for the day. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $73.19, and later moved down 5.16% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $73.19, and later moved down 5.16% over the session. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $62.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.82% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $62.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.82% on the day. Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE: BSBR) shares were down 1.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.20.

shares were down 1.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.20. BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) shares were down 6.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.58.

shares were down 6.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.58. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.19% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.19% for the day. Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $42.21, and later moved down 9.99% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $42.21, and later moved down 9.99% over the session. Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) shares set a new yearly low of $10.69 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.69 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% on the session. Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $44.32, and later moved down 5.02% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $44.32, and later moved down 5.02% over the session. Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) shares hit a yearly low of $4.18 today morning. The stock was down 4.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.18 today morning. The stock was down 4.89% on the session. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.26% on the session. Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $29.60, and later moved down 3.39% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $29.60, and later moved down 3.39% over the session. Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares set a new yearly low of $28.99 this morning. The stock was down 8.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $28.99 this morning. The stock was down 8.73% on the session. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $78.06, and later moved down 1.31% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $78.06, and later moved down 1.31% over the session. M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $135.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $135.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares fell to $27.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.89%.

shares fell to $27.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.89%. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock hit a yearly low of $22.49 this morning. The stock was down 5.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $22.49 this morning. The stock was down 5.59% for the day. Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $81.29. Shares then traded down 5.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $81.29. Shares then traded down 5.66%. Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.03% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.03% over the rest of the day. United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) shares hit a yearly low of $56.30 today morning. The stock was down 7.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $56.30 today morning. The stock was down 7.89% on the session. Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) shares fell to $56.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.3%.

shares fell to $56.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.3%. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.42 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.4% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.42 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.4% on the day. Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) stock set a new 52-week low of $93.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $93.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.11%. Gartner (NYSE: IT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $123.39. Shares then traded down 1.37%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $123.39. Shares then traded down 1.37%. Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) stock set a new 52-week low of $93.06 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $93.06 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.88%. Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $46.62 today morning. The stock traded down 3.74% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $46.62 today morning. The stock traded down 3.74% over the session. Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYB) shares set a new yearly low of $19.38 this morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.38 this morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session. MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) shares set a new yearly low of $22.46 this morning. The stock was down 8.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.46 this morning. The stock was down 8.39% on the session. WPP (NYSE: WPP) shares hit a yearly low of $46.96 today morning. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $46.96 today morning. The stock was down 4.88% on the session. NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $44.52. Shares then traded down 3.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $44.52. Shares then traded down 3.71%. Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) shares moved down 5.43% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.84 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.43% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.84 to begin trading. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock hit $101.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.21% over the course of the day.

stock hit $101.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.21% over the course of the day. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) stock moved down 8.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.29 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.29 to open trading. Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) stock hit a yearly low of $42.73 this morning. The stock was down 6.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $42.73 this morning. The stock was down 6.46% for the day. Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.59% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.59% on the day. Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) shares set a new 52-week low of $75.28 today morning. The stock traded down 5.11% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $75.28 today morning. The stock traded down 5.11% over the session. Tenaris (NYSE: TS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $17.29, and later moved down 3.7% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $17.29, and later moved down 3.7% over the session. Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock moved down 9.81% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.97 to open trading.

stock moved down 9.81% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.97 to open trading. InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) shares fell to $52.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.03%.

shares fell to $52.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.03%. Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) shares moved down 1.76% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $199.67 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.76% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $199.67 to begin trading. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $127.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.62% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $127.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.62% for the day. Comerica (NYSE: CMA) stock moved down 5.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.94 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.94 to open trading. Aegon (NYSE: AEG) stock hit $3.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.83% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.83% over the course of the day. WEX (NYSE: WEX) shares set a new yearly low of $170.24 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $170.24 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session. DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.28, and later moved down 6.38% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.28, and later moved down 6.38% over the session. National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) shares set a new yearly low of $18.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session. Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $31.23, and later moved down 10.36% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $31.23, and later moved down 10.36% over the session. Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) stock hit $46.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.24% over the course of the day.

stock hit $46.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.24% over the course of the day. Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.78% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.78% for the day. Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) stock set a new 52-week low of $39.42 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $39.42 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.8%. Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $29.78 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.98% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $29.78 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.98% on the day. TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.88 today morning. The stock traded down 3.35% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.88 today morning. The stock traded down 3.35% over the session. Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.79 today morning. The stock traded down 6.84% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.79 today morning. The stock traded down 6.84% over the session. Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.15 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.16% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.15 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.16% on the day. Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shares set a new yearly low of $35.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $35.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.83% on the session. Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.13% on the session. Synovus Finl (NYSE: SNV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.8% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.8% for the day. FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) stock hit $39.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.31% over the course of the day.

stock hit $39.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.31% over the course of the day. Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) stock hit $36.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.35% over the course of the day.

stock hit $36.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.35% over the course of the day. JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.55 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.46% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.55 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.46% on the day. Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) shares set a new 52-week low of $75.87 today morning. The stock traded down 3.86% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $75.87 today morning. The stock traded down 3.86% over the session. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $49.29. Shares then traded down 6.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $49.29. Shares then traded down 6.73%. Unum (NYSE: UNM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.32% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.32% on the session. Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.47 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.85% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.47 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.85% over the rest of the day. Macy's (NYSE: M) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.25, and later moved down 4.07% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.25, and later moved down 4.07% over the session. BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) shares fell to $70.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.94%.

shares fell to $70.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.94%. Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.69% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.69% over the rest of the day. Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.70 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.75% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.70 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.75% on the day. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares were down 4.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $77.37.

shares were down 4.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $77.37. Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) stock hit a yearly low of $24.35 this morning. The stock was down 6.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $24.35 this morning. The stock was down 6.71% for the day. Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $29.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.12%. Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) shares were down 5.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $64.31.

shares were down 5.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $64.31. Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) shares moved down 4.65% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.11 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.65% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.11 to begin trading. Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) stock hit a yearly low of $69.49 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $69.49 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% for the day. Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) shares were down 6.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.85.

shares were down 6.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.85. Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.79. Shares then traded down 6.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.79. Shares then traded down 6.6%. CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) stock set a new 52-week low of $36.58 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $36.58 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.32%. Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) shares moved down 5.9% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.76 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.9% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.76 to begin trading. Kirby (NYSE: KEX) shares moved down 2.99% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $61.90 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.99% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $61.90 to begin trading. Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) stock hit a yearly low of $17.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% for the day. DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares hit a yearly low of $14.41 today morning. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.41 today morning. The stock was down 3.87% on the session. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.07% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.07% on the day. Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $36.50. Shares then traded down 4.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $36.50. Shares then traded down 4.5%. WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) stock hit a yearly low of $7.99 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.99 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% for the day. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.93 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.08% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.93 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.08% over the rest of the day. Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) stock hit $22.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.88% over the course of the day.

stock hit $22.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.88% over the course of the day. EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.23 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.23 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares were down 5.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $71.07.

shares were down 5.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $71.07. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.85% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.85% on the day. CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.18% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.18% over the rest of the day. Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) shares set a new yearly low of $36.05 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $36.05 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session. Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) shares moved down 4.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.90 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.90 to begin trading. F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares were down 4.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.80.

shares were down 4.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.80. PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) stock moved down 4.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.80 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.80 to open trading. Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) shares hit a yearly low of $22.56 today morning. The stock was down 8.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.56 today morning. The stock was down 8.87% on the session. Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) stock hit a yearly low of $16.52 this morning. The stock was down 4.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.52 this morning. The stock was down 4.22% for the day. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.15 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.15 to open trading. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock hit $18.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.66% over the course of the day.

stock hit $18.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.66% over the course of the day. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILAK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.66. Shares then traded down 1.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.66. Shares then traded down 1.21%. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $51.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.75% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $51.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.75% for the day. Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) stock moved down 1.47% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.71 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.47% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.71 to open trading. Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) shares set a new yearly low of $30.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $30.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.18% on the session. Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) stock hit a yearly low of $57.56 this morning. The stock was down 17.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $57.56 this morning. The stock was down 17.74% for the day. Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares set a new yearly low of $64.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $64.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% on the session. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares fell to $17.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.29%.

shares fell to $17.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.29%. Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) stock moved down 6.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.65 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.65 to open trading. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.50, and later moved down 2.12% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.50, and later moved down 2.12% over the session. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) stock hit a yearly low of $24.04 this morning. The stock was down 9.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $24.04 this morning. The stock was down 9.75% for the day. BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.98 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.98 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.58%. Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) shares moved down 3.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.26 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.26 to begin trading. RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) shares hit a yearly low of $12.69 today morning. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.69 today morning. The stock was down 5.52% on the session. Alcoa (NYSE: AA) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.45 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.45 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.43%. LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock moved down 4.53% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.83 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.53% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.83 to open trading. Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $45.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $45.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.63% for the day. First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.61% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.61% on the day. Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) shares were down 0.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.41.

shares were down 0.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.41. Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $57.84, and later moved down 1.84% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $57.84, and later moved down 1.84% over the session. Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) stock hit a yearly low of $29.66 this morning. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $29.66 this morning. The stock was down 2.7% for the day. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.76% on the session. Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) shares hit a yearly low of $10.76 today morning. The stock was down 9.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.76 today morning. The stock was down 9.05% on the session. First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) shares moved down 4.28% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.18 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.28% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.18 to begin trading. Intl Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.99 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.23% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.99 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.23% on the day. Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) shares hit a yearly low of $16.46 today morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.46 today morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) stock hit a yearly low of $23.10 this morning. The stock was down 7.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.10 this morning. The stock was down 7.46% for the day. Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) shares hit a yearly low of $12.46 today morning. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.46 today morning. The stock was down 4.57% on the session. Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.49 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.68% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.49 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.68% over the rest of the day. Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $52.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $52.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.32% for the day. Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.93% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.93% on the day. Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.48% on the session. Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.22 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.22% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.22 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.22% over the rest of the day. WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares hit a yearly low of $38.09 today morning. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $38.09 today morning. The stock was down 5.76% on the session. Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) stock hit a yearly low of $14.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% for the day. Apergy (NYSE: APY) stock hit a yearly low of $17.04 this morning. The stock was down 4.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.04 this morning. The stock was down 4.28% for the day. First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.62% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.62% for the day. Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $31.53. Shares then traded down 3.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $31.53. Shares then traded down 3.66%. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) shares set a new yearly low of $52.96 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $52.96 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session. Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) shares fell to $39.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.07%.

shares fell to $39.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.07%. Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) stock moved down 3.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.99 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.99 to open trading. Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares set a new 52-week low of $67.14 today morning. The stock traded down 5.76% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $67.14 today morning. The stock traded down 5.76% over the session. Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) stock moved down 6.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.63 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.63 to open trading. Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares moved down 4.98% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.27 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.98% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.27 to begin trading. Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.38 today morning. The stock traded down 5.31% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.38 today morning. The stock traded down 5.31% over the session. AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.50 today morning. The stock traded down 4.66% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $27.50 today morning. The stock traded down 4.66% over the session. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.21% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.21% for the day. BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $49.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $49.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.08% for the day. Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.84% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.84% for the day. Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) stock moved down 3.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.51 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.51 to open trading. Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.8% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.8% over the rest of the day. Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.33 today morning. The stock traded down 3.03% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $26.33 today morning. The stock traded down 3.03% over the session. Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session. Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) stock moved down 3.12% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.59 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.12% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.59 to open trading. Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) stock hit a yearly low of $5.19 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.19 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% for the day. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.08% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.08% over the rest of the day. Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.96 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.14% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.96 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.14% over the rest of the day. Meredith (NYSE: MDP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.88 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.44% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.88 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.44% over the rest of the day. Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.90 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.09% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.90 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.09% over the rest of the day. PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.14%. Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares fell to $19.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.3%.

shares fell to $19.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.3%. NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.62% on the session. Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.01% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.01% for the day. Archrock (NYSE: AROC) stock hit a yearly low of $6.62 this morning. The stock was down 4.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.62 this morning. The stock was down 4.95% for the day. Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) shares were down 8.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.59.

shares were down 8.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.59. Linx (NYSE: LINX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.28% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.28% over the rest of the day. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) shares fell to $19.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.37%.

shares fell to $19.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.37%. Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.02 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.02% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.02 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.02% over the rest of the day. AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $35.53 today morning. The stock traded down 2.54% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $35.53 today morning. The stock traded down 2.54% over the session. First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.48% on the session. Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares hit a yearly low of $3.73 today morning. The stock was down 6.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.73 today morning. The stock was down 6.95% on the session. Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.36 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.22% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.36 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.22% over the rest of the day. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.65 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.41% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.65 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.41% over the rest of the day. Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.01% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.01% on the day. Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) shares set a new yearly low of $48.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $48.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) stock moved down 4.13% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.13% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.01 to open trading. FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) shares fell to $30.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%.

shares fell to $30.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%. The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares set a new yearly low of $28.78 this morning. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $28.78 this morning. The stock was down 3.85% on the session. Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) shares hit a yearly low of $41.87 today morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $41.87 today morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session. Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) shares fell to $17.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.89%.

shares fell to $17.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.89%. Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.93% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.93% for the day. SM Energy (NYSE: SM) stock moved down 5.21% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.62 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.21% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.62 to open trading. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) shares fell to $12.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.26%.

shares fell to $12.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.26%. Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) stock moved down 5.21% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.54 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.21% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.54 to open trading. Imax (NYSE: IMAX) stock moved down 6.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.53 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.53 to open trading. Hudson (NYSE: HUD) shares were down 7.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.43.

shares were down 7.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.43. Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) stock moved down 5.97% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.18 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.97% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.18 to open trading. MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares set a new yearly low of $35.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $35.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session. H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) shares were down 4.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.66.

shares were down 4.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.66. Caleres (NYSE: CAL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.90. Shares then traded down 6.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.90. Shares then traded down 6.98%. Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.48% for the day. First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) stock hit $31.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.22% over the course of the day.

stock hit $31.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.22% over the course of the day. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) shares moved down 1.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.01 to begin trading. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares moved down 6.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.85 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.85 to begin trading. Marcus (NYSE: MCS) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.73 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.73 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.4%. Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares fell to $1.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.95%.

shares fell to $1.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.95%. Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.26 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.26 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.44%. Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares fell to $7.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.45%.

shares fell to $7.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.45%. Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.64 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.64 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.89%. Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) stock hit a yearly low of $34.24 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $34.24 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% for the day. Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.25. Shares then traded down 3.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.25. Shares then traded down 3.61%. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.16% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.16% for the day. Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.43% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.43% on the day. Frank's International (NYSE: FI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day. Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.41% on the session. Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.38 today morning. The stock traded down 3.53% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.38 today morning. The stock traded down 3.53% over the session. BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) stock hit $31.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.6% over the course of the day.

stock hit $31.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.6% over the course of the day. SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.50 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.74% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.50 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.74% on the day. Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.72% on the session. Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) shares hit a yearly low of $7.01 today morning. The stock was down 7.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.01 today morning. The stock was down 7.66% on the session. Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.41 today morning. The stock traded down 4.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.41 today morning. The stock traded down 4.49% over the session. Univest Finl (NASDAQ: UVSP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.86 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.43% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.86 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.43% on the day. Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.82. Shares then traded down 4.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.82. Shares then traded down 4.8%. TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.08% for the day. Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.89. Shares then traded down 5.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.89. Shares then traded down 5.47%. Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) shares set a new yearly low of $7.13 this morning. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.13 this morning. The stock was down 5.22% on the session. trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.78% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.78% over the rest of the day. Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) shares hit a yearly low of $18.70 today morning. The stock was down 4.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.70 today morning. The stock was down 4.34% on the session. KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.25 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.25 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day. Genesco (NYSE: GCO) stock hit $30.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.64% over the course of the day.

stock hit $30.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.64% over the course of the day. Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.92%. Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.55, and later moved down 7.08% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.55, and later moved down 7.08% over the session. Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) stock moved down 5.9% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.46 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.9% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.46 to open trading. Surmodics (NASDAQ: SRDX) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.63 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $33.63 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.16%. WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.97 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.97 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.15% on the session. MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.72. Shares then traded down 0.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.72. Shares then traded down 0.53%. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.65% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.65% over the rest of the day. Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $27.13, and later moved down 3.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $27.13, and later moved down 3.0% over the session. Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $17.44. Shares then traded down 3.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $17.44. Shares then traded down 3.32%. Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) stock hit $11.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.55% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.55% over the course of the day. GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.17 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.1% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.17 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.1% for the day. Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) shares moved down 5.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.42 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.42 to begin trading. Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) shares set a new yearly low of $10.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.41% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.41% for the day. Team (NYSE: TISI) shares moved down 2.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.02 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.02 to begin trading. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares hit a yearly low of $15.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.61% on the session. Boston Omaha (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.43 today morning. The stock traded down 7.64% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.43 today morning. The stock traded down 7.64% over the session. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) stock moved down 4.14% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.37 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.14% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.37 to open trading. HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $23.23. Shares then traded down 1.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $23.23. Shares then traded down 1.36%. Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.96 today morning. The stock was down 12.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.96 today morning. The stock was down 12.93% on the session. Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) stock moved down 1.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.90 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.90 to open trading. Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.22. Shares then traded down 5.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.22. Shares then traded down 5.22%. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPB) stock hit $4.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.73% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.73% over the course of the day. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.93% on the session. BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) stock moved down 3.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.16 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.16 to open trading. Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.33 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.19% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.33 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.19% over the rest of the day. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.77 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.8% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.77 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.8% for the day. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares fell to $0.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.76%.

shares fell to $0.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.76%. Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) stock hit $11.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.35% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.35% over the course of the day. US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) stock moved down 5.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.19 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.19 to open trading. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) stock moved down 4.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.50 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.50 to open trading. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) shares moved down 0.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.01 to begin trading. Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) stock hit a yearly low of $6.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.59% for the day. Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) shares fell to $6.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.44%.

shares fell to $6.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.44%. NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) shares fell to $34.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.69%.

shares fell to $34.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.69%. CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) stock hit $8.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.01% over the course of the day.

stock hit $8.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.01% over the course of the day. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.78. Shares then traded down 6.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.78. Shares then traded down 6.08%. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) stock hit $6.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.92% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.92% over the course of the day. CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.09% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.09% for the day. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares fell to $3.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.72%.

shares fell to $3.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.72%. BayCom (NASDAQ: BCML) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day. Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ: ASPS) shares hit a yearly low of $15.21 today morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.21 today morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session. TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) stock hit $2.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.93% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.93% over the course of the day. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares were down 8.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.06.

shares were down 8.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.06. Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.83. Shares then traded down 3.64%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.83. Shares then traded down 3.64%. Greenhill & Co (NYSE: GHL) shares were down 6.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.18.

shares were down 6.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.18. Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.10 today morning. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.10 today morning. The stock was down 4.17% on the session. LCNB (NASDAQ: LCNB) shares hit a yearly low of $15.13 today morning. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.13 today morning. The stock was down 6.35% on the session. Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) stock hit a yearly low of $23.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.4% for the day. Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.75% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.75% for the day. Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.81 today morning. The stock traded down 6.89% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.81 today morning. The stock traded down 6.89% over the session. Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) shares moved down 2.87% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.52 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.87% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.52 to begin trading. Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day. Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.85 today morning. The stock traded down 3.25% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.85 today morning. The stock traded down 3.25% over the session. Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.50, and later moved down 3.43% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.50, and later moved down 3.43% over the session. Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares fell to $1.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.51%.

shares fell to $1.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.51%. Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCB) shares were down 0.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.82.

shares were down 0.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.82. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.17% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.17% on the day. Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) shares moved down 8.48% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.60 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.48% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.60 to begin trading. Noble (NYSE: NE) stock moved down 7.39% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.53 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.39% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.53 to open trading. Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.12% for the day. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares moved down 5.6% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.86 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.6% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.86 to begin trading. Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.90. Shares then traded down 8.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.90. Shares then traded down 8.15%. GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares were down 1.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.52.

shares were down 1.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.52. Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) shares fell to $1.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.54%.

shares fell to $1.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.54%. B Communications (NASDAQ: BCOM) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.44%. Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.81% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.81% over the rest of the day. Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) stock hit a yearly low of $27.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $27.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% for the day. Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) stock moved down 8.4% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.78 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.4% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.78 to open trading. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) shares moved down 4.45% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.25 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.45% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.25 to begin trading. Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.36% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.36% on the day. Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.90, and later moved down 9.5% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.90, and later moved down 9.5% over the session. Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.10 today morning. The stock traded down 3.46% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.10 today morning. The stock traded down 3.46% over the session. RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) shares moved down 1.69% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.24 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.69% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.24 to begin trading. Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.71% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.71% over the rest of the day. Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA) shares fell to $7.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.25%.

shares fell to $7.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.25%. Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares hit a yearly low of $2.29 today morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.29 today morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. Navios Maritime (NYSE: NNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.55% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.55% on the day. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock moved down 2.47% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.41 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.47% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.41 to open trading. Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBKB) shares set a new yearly low of $10.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session. Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.63%. Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) stock hit $1.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.99% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.99% over the course of the day. Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) stock moved down 4.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.20 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.20 to open trading. Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) shares set a new yearly low of $2.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.54. Shares then traded down 7.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.54. Shares then traded down 7.27%. Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.55. Shares then traded down 44.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.55. Shares then traded down 44.04%. Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) shares hit a yearly low of $3.85 today morning. The stock was down 25.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.85 today morning. The stock was down 25.05% on the session. Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) shares hit a yearly low of $1.49 today morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.49 today morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session. ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.52%. DD3 Acquisition (NASDAQ: DDMX) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.52 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) stock hit a yearly low of $5.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% for the day. European Equity Fund (NYSE: EEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day. Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.51. Shares then traded down 0.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.51. Shares then traded down 0.66%. Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) shares fell to $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 66.56%.

shares fell to $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 66.56%. Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.01, and later moved down 3.67% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.01, and later moved down 3.67% over the session. Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) shares moved down 10.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.64 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.64 to begin trading. Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.30. Shares then traded down 4.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.30. Shares then traded down 4.89%. Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) shares were down 1.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.15.

shares were down 1.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.15. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.85, and later moved down 9.51% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.85, and later moved down 9.51% over the session. USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) stock hit $4.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.37% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.37% over the course of the day. Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) stock hit $7.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.13% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.13% over the course of the day. Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) shares moved down 10.84% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.21 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.84% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.21 to begin trading. Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.51% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.51% over the rest of the day. Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) shares hit a yearly low of $2.37 today morning. The stock was down 3.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.37 today morning. The stock was down 3.16% on the session. Chesapeake Granite Wash (NYSE: CHKR) stock moved down 23.76% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.47 to open trading.

stock moved down 23.76% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.47 to open trading. Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% for the day. Servotronics (AMEX: SVT) shares set a new yearly low of $9.16 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.16 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session. ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE: ECT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.33%. Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.17. Shares then traded down 3.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.17. Shares then traded down 3.32%. LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 68.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 68.26% on the session. Avalon Holdings (AMEX: AWX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.02% on the session. Adynxx (OTC: ADYX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.05 this morning. The stock was down 69.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.05 this morning. The stock was down 69.81% on the session. TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session. Attis Industries (OTC: ATIS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 75.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 75.32%. Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) shares fell to $0.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 68.83%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.