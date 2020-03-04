Market Overview

Report Says Roku Wants Original Programs, But Company Denies Plans
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2020 2:58pm   Comments
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) denies that it is following in the footsteps of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and in talks to create original programming, as reported Wednesday by Digiday. 

“We aren’t creating any original shows and don’t have any plans to do so at this time,” a Roku spokewoman said in an email to Benzinga.

According to the Digiday report, the company has talked to media and entertainment companies about producing original shows for the connected TV platform. The story cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Roku is also considering original programming as rivals such as Amazon build exclusive shows for their ad-supported services, the report said. 

Roku shares were down 0.57% at $108 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $55.02.

Photo courtesy of Roku. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Digiday Streaming TV streaming videoNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

