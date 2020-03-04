Afternoon Market Stats In 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 2.79% to $308.7

Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 2.87% to $215.49

Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 3.04% to $267.18

FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 0.86% to $41.17

FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 2.81% to $54.16

Commodities

United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 0.35% to $9.86

Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 0.38% to $154.53

Bonds

20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.28% to $155.89

Industries

Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 1.22% to $40.53

Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 0.93% to $46.1

Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 2.87% to $92.49

Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 1.75% to $27.36

Stocks Higher

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) rose 9.81% to $286.95

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) increased 14.22% to $292.94

VectoIQ (NASDAQ:VTIQ) rose 27.86% to $14.7

Stocks Lower

Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) decreased 4.37% to $12.03

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) decreased 29.79% to $10.07

Top News

Tesla Blames COVID-19 Impact For Model 3 Hardware Botch In China, Promises Free Replacement

iPhone Maker Foxconn Expects 15% Q1 Revenue Hit From Coronavirus, Says Production Rebounding

Upcoming Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.43 and revenue of $1,244,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $1,270,000,000 and the EPS to be at $0.36.

Earnings Recap

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reported earnings today for Q2, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.72, and sales of 2,162,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.77 and revenue of $2,713,000,000.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) released earnings for Q4, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.79, and revenue of 6,315,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.93 and revenue of $6,205,000,000.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) reported earnings today for Q4, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.24, and sales of 2,191,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.09 and revenue of $2,543,000,000.

Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) released earnings for Q4, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$0.4, and revenue of 301,790,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.21 and revenue of $363,403,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reported earnings today for Q4, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.31, and sales of 1,185,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.35 and revenue of $1,156,000,000.