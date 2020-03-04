Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coronavirus Economic Turmoil A Silver Lining For Home Buyers, Builders

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 2:43pm   Comments
Share:
Coronavirus Economic Turmoil A Silver Lining For Home Buyers, Builders

Frequent handwashing, buying extra groceries, refraining from touching your face.

These items are on most people's list of coronavirus preparations. 

But what about talking to a broker about a new home purchase or mortgage refinancing? 

The COVID-19 outbreak and resulting economic turbulence may have a silver lining for home buyers and builders, sellers and others who stand to benefit from lower interest rates.

Mortgage Rates Lowest In Years

Unease that has roiled the markets since the outbreak began had already begun to push some investors away from stocks and into treasury bonds, a move that pushed mortgage rates lower.

Last week, refinance application volume jumped about 15% over the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.

The average contract interest rate fell from 3.73% to 3.57% last week — before the Federal Reserve made its emergency rate cut. 

See Also: Desperate Measures? Here's What Experts Think About The Fed's Interest Rate Cut

Tuesday's emergency rate cut solidifies the expectation for lower home borrowing rates, giving a boost to anyone looking for a mortgage or to refinance.

"When the coronavirus hit, I guess you could say bad economic news is good news for interest rates," Bill Banfield, executive vice president of capital markets for Quicken Loans, told the Detroit Free Press.

"Interest rates fell and really escalated the interest in refinancing even further."

Rates on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage had already dropped about a percentage point since last year, and Banfield said rates are the lowest since about 2012.

Homebuilders Love It

Homebuilder stocks have risen as the market has reacted to the virus outbreak, and several were up again after Tuesday's Fed rate cut.

Among the homebuilder stocks on the rise Wednesday were Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI), KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC). 

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS), which makes home fixtures and hardware, was up more than 3% on Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBH + PHM)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 26, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Bonds Treasuries Economics Federal Reserve Markets Trading Ideas Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga