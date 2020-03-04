Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 10:24am   Comments
Wednesday's morning session saw 32 companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Glowpoint (AMEX: GLOW).
  • Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 5.48%.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are as follows:

  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.13. Shares traded up 5.76%.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares hit $470.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.15%.
  • Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.00. The stock traded up 6.54% on the session.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.72%.
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) shares were up 7.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.12.
  • Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares hit $82.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.
  • Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares were up 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.87.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.50. Shares traded up 0.45%.
  • Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $59.31. Shares traded up 2.55%.
  • Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.56 on Wednesday, moving up 2.68%.
  • 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares broke to $15.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.61%.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.94 on Wednesday, moving down 2.57%.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares were up 19.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.48.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.66 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%.
  • Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.47 on Wednesday, moving up 10.69%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
  • Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) shares were up 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.68.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares hit $27.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.22%.
  • VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.3%.
  • icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares hit a yearly high of $13.44. The stock traded up 6.66% on the session.
  • Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.46. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
  • Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares were up 6.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.06.
  • Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 17.77%.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares broke to $15.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 19.24%.
  • Blackrock Municipal Bond (NYSE: BBK) shares hit a yearly high of $16.82. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
  • DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.10. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares hit $10.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.91%.
  • Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 6.56% for the day.
  • Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.60. Shares traded flat%.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) shares were down 5.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.47 for a change of down 5.48%.
  • Glowpoint (AMEX: GLOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.88% for the day.

As other companies hit new 52-week highs, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

