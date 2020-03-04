Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 32 companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Glowpoint (AMEX: GLOW) .

. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 5.48%.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are as follows:

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.13. Shares traded up 5.76%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.13. Shares traded up 5.76%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares hit $470.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.15%.

shares hit $470.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.15%. Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.00. The stock traded up 6.54% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.00. The stock traded up 6.54% on the session. Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $52.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.72%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.72%. AECOM (NYSE: ACM) shares were up 7.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.12.

shares were up 7.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.12. Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares hit $82.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.

shares hit $82.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%. Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares were up 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.87.

shares were up 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.50. Shares traded up 0.45%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.50. Shares traded up 0.45%. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $59.31. Shares traded up 2.55%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $59.31. Shares traded up 2.55%. Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.56 on Wednesday, moving up 2.68%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $28.56 on Wednesday, moving up 2.68%. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares broke to $15.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.61%.

shares broke to $15.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.61%. SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.94 on Wednesday, moving down 2.57%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $42.94 on Wednesday, moving down 2.57%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares were up 19.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.48.

shares were up 19.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.48. Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.66 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.66 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%. Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.47 on Wednesday, moving up 10.69%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $18.47 on Wednesday, moving up 10.69%. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%. Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) shares were up 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.68.

shares were up 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.68. Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares hit $27.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.22%.

shares hit $27.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.22%. VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.3%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $12.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.3%. icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares hit a yearly high of $13.44. The stock traded up 6.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $13.44. The stock traded up 6.66% on the session. Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.46. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.46. The stock was up 1.54% for the day. Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares were up 6.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.06.

shares were up 6.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.06. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 17.77%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 17.77%. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares broke to $15.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 19.24%.

shares broke to $15.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 19.24%. Blackrock Municipal Bond (NYSE: BBK) shares hit a yearly high of $16.82. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $16.82. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session. DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.10. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.10. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session. Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares hit $10.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.91%.

shares hit $10.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.91%. Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 6.56% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $9.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 6.56% for the day. Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.60. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.60. Shares traded flat%. Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) shares were down 5.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.47 for a change of down 5.48%.

shares were down 5.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.47 for a change of down 5.48%. Glowpoint (AMEX: GLOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.88% for the day.

As other companies hit new 52-week highs, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.