Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
On Tuesday morning, 27 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Interesting Facts:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Alcon (NYSE: ALC).
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE: CXH).
- Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE: CXH) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 4.21% after reaching its new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are the following:
- Alcon (NYSE: ALC) shares broke to $64.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.57%.
- Clorox (NYSE: CLX) stock set a new 52-week high of $174.21 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $45.74. Shares traded up 2.1%.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.81%.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) stock hit a yearly high price of $112.48. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
- Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares hit $79.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.32%.
- Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.39 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.7%.
- Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.18.
- PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.50.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares set a new yearly high of $59.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.35 with a daily change of down 1.75%.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares were down 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.27 for a change of down 0.45%.
- Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares hit a yearly high of $26.71. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares hit a yearly high of $16.75. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.76 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.
- IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.83 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.15%.
- Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.55%.
- Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares were down 4.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.20.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.35. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 16.28% for the day.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MQT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.56 with a daily change of down 0.22%.
- Blackrock Investment (NYSE: BKN) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.29.
- Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.42. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.
- Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.14 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares hit $10.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.41%.
- Blackrock Municipal Bond (NYSE: BBK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.55. Shares traded up 1.1%.
- Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE: CXH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.41 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.07%.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas