Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, 27 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Alcon (NYSE: ALC) .

. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE: CXH) .

. Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE: CXH) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 4.21% after reaching its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are the following:

Alcon (NYSE: ALC) shares broke to $64.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.57%.

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) stock set a new 52-week high of $174.21 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.

StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $45.74. Shares traded up 2.1%.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.81%.

Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) stock hit a yearly high price of $112.48. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares hit $79.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.32%.

Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.39 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.7%.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.18.

PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.50.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares set a new yearly high of $59.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.35 with a daily change of down 1.75%.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares were down 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.27 for a change of down 0.45%.

Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares hit a yearly high of $26.71. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares hit a yearly high of $16.75. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.

Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.76 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.83 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.15%.

Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.55%.

Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares were down 4.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.20.

Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.35. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.

VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 16.28% for the day.

BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MQT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.56 with a daily change of down 0.22%.

Blackrock Investment (NYSE: BKN) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.29.

Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.42. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.

Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.14 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares hit $10.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.41%.

Blackrock Municipal Bond (NYSE: BBK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.55. Shares traded up 1.1%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.55. Shares traded up 1.1%. Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE: CXH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.41 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.07%.

